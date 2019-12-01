Today
Creche Festival
What: The theme of this year’s Creche Festival is “Come to the Stable.” Creche is a model that represents the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth and this is the abbey’s 17th annual event, featuring nativity scenes from all over the world. Registration required.
When: Through Dec. 7
Where: Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free and open to the public (with a reservation)
More Info: 843-761-6580, mepkinabbey.org
Sunday Brunch
What: “Diamonds, Jews and 19th Century Transatlantic Trade” will feature a discussion from Saskia Coenen Snyder on the discovery of diamond deposits in South Africa in 1869 and the subsequent intensification in extraction, manufacturing and consumption of diamonds.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 1
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/333ptxc
Founder’s Day
What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will host its 12th Founder’s Day Celebration (part one), where men should wear black and women should wear hats, with guest speaker Bishop Duffy Johnson of Johnson Temple Church of the Living God in Huger.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-303-4741
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Charleston County councilman Dickie Schweers.
When: 7 a.m. Dec. 4
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Thursday
Yiddish Song
What: An evening of Yiddish songs and the stories behind them, presented by renowned Israeli Yiddish composer and lyricist, Kobi Luria. RSVP requested.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Friday
Healing Ministry
What: Workshop on using prophetic gifts in the healing ministry with pastors David and Dee McDonald.
When: Dec. 6-7
Where: Grace Center of Charleston, 21 Gamecock Ave.
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/2OUwECA
‘This Day’
What: Christmas concert featuring featuring the East Cooper Baptist choir, orchestra, worship band, handbells and children's choir.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 6; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free but a ticket is required
More Info: 843-856-3222, bit.ly/34yfTE8
Saturday
Baby Jesus Party
What: The annual Baby Jesus Party presented by the Daughters of St. Paul, featuring pictures with Baby Jesus ($5, costumes provided), music, activities and light refreshments.
When: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Pauline Book and Media Center, 243 King St. (at Beaufain), downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-0175
Ladies Tea
What: Ladies are invited for the church’s semi-annual Ladies Tea for refreshments, fellowship and a special presentation from Beth Woodie. Reservations requested.
When: 1 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson
More Info: 843-553-4186, tpbconline.org
‘Gospel Christmas’
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir and Gospel Christmas Orchestra will present the 20th annual “Gospel Christmas,” featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions and festival holiday arrangements.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
