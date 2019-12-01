Creche revival Some see growing interest in Christmas Nativity scenes (copy)

Mepkin Abbey hosts its annual Creche Festival through Dec. 7.

Today

Creche Festival

What: The theme of this year’s Creche Festival is “Come to the Stable.” Creche is a model that represents the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth and this is the abbey’s 17th annual event, featuring nativity scenes from all over the world. Registration required.

When: Through Dec. 7

Where: Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free and open to the public (with a reservation)

More Info: 843-761-6580, mepkinabbey.org

Sunday Brunch

What: “Diamonds, Jews and 19th Century Transatlantic Trade” will feature a discussion from Saskia Coenen Snyder on the discovery of diamond deposits in South Africa in 1869 and the subsequent intensification in extraction, manufacturing and consumption of diamonds.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 1

Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/333ptxc

Founder’s Day

What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will host its 12th Founder’s Day Celebration (part one), where men should wear black and women should wear hats, with guest speaker Bishop Duffy Johnson of Johnson Temple Church of the Living God in Huger.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-303-4741

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast  

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Charleston County councilman Dickie Schweers.

When: 7 a.m. Dec. 4

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Thursday

Yiddish Song   

What: An evening of Yiddish songs and the stories behind them, presented by renowned Israeli Yiddish composer and lyricist, Kobi Luria. RSVP requested.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Friday

Healing Ministry

What: Workshop on using prophetic gifts in the healing ministry with pastors David and Dee McDonald.

When: Dec. 6-7

Where: Grace Center of Charleston, 21 Gamecock Ave.

Price: $30

More Info: bit.ly/2OUwECA

‘This Day’   

What: Christmas concert featuring featuring the East Cooper Baptist choir, orchestra, worship band, handbells and children's choir.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 6; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free but a ticket is required

More Info: 843-856-3222, bit.ly/34yfTE8

Saturday

Baby Jesus Party

What: The annual Baby Jesus Party presented by the Daughters of St. Paul, featuring pictures with Baby Jesus ($5, costumes provided), music, activities and light refreshments.

When: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Pauline Book and Media Center, 243 King St. (at Beaufain), downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-0175

Ladies Tea   

What: Ladies are invited for the church’s semi-annual Ladies Tea for refreshments, fellowship and a special presentation from Beth Woodie. Reservations requested.

When: 1 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson

More Info: 843-553-4186, tpbconline.org

‘Gospel Christmas’   

What: The Charleston Gospel Choir and Gospel Christmas Orchestra will present the 20th annual “Gospel Christmas,” featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions and festival holiday arrangements.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org

