Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, http://bit.ly/2UX24cG
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, http://bit.ly/2UX24cG
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
‘Gospel & Soul’ Brunch
What: Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47” is now hosting a Gospel & Soul Sunday Brunch Give Back with a soul food brunch and gospel music played in the background. When purchasing a meal, church members are asked to provide the day’s church bulletin and 10 percent of proceeds from that meal will be donated to that church.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays through June 9 (except May 26)
Where: Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47,” 47 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 854-444-3167, thespot47.com
Holocaust Event
What: Keynote Speaker Henry Fenichel and his mother were transferred in cattle cars to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany, the same camp where Anne Frank and her sister, Margot, died. Fenichel will share his childhood story of survival against hate, injustice and intolerance. A silent march to the Holocaust memorial in Marion Square will follow the ceremony.
When: 2:30-5 p.m. May 5
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-614-6600, bit.ly/2J9xAlu
Ecumenical Service
What: As part of the Gullah Society’s ancestors’ reinterment ceremony celebrations, the Rev. Willie J. Hill and the Rev. Demett Jenkins will lead a special ecumenical service, focusing on the future of greater racial equality, truth-telling, reconciliation and healing in Charleston.
When: 4 p.m. May 5
Where: St. John’s Reformed Episcopal Church, 91 Anson St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-818-4587, thegullahsociety.com
Tuesday
Bible Contemplation
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Holocaust Story
What: “Surviving the Holocaust: The Non-Jewish Story” is the true story of how a young non-Jewish girl and her family survived the Holocaust during a time when many others did not.
When: 1:30 p.m. May 8
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2VwV0Yu
Thursday
Thurman Story
What: Free screening of “Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story” and discussion with filmmaker Martin Doblmeier. Thurman was born the grandson of slaves and became the “spiritual foundation” of the civil rights movement, with Martin Luther King Kr., Jesse Jackson and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, promoting a nonviolent resistance movement based on his meeting with Mahatma Gandhi in the mid-1930s.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 9
Where: Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-9237, 2ndpc.org/events
Sunday May 12
Choir Showcase
What: The annual Choir Showcase will feature local church choirs, praise and worship teams and contemporary Christian groups, with a special performance from national recording artist Yolanda Adams and hosted by Tia Brewer.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 12
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $12-$37+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
