Today
Spirituals Concert
What: The 36th annual African American Spirituals Concerts will feature performances from Ann Caldwell and The Magnolia Singers in the atmospheric raised English basement of Drayton, preceded by a light reception. Advanced ticket purchase required.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2XxUFU7
King's Counterpoint
What: The King's Counterpoint annual “Christmas Through the Ages, Vol. VI” concert will feature some of the season's best a cappella sacred vocal music from around the world, a musical journey across the centuries, with Christmas music through the ages, from first-century chant and the Middle Ages, through the Renaissance to modern times.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: The Cathedral Church at St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 216-217-7721, thekingscounterpoint.com
Membership Dinner
What: An annual celebration of and recommitment to the vision of Uptown Church by new and former members.
When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: 1017 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2DNPhmO
‘Oh Happy Day’
What: Christmas edition of this gospel music and spirituals series.
When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$23
More Info: bit.ly/2P8ytx1
Tuesday
Mahjong with Friends
What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Memorial Service
What: The Berkeley County Prevention Board and member agencies are sponsoring the 30th annual Candlelight Memorial Services to increase the awareness of driving while impaired, to remember loved ones who have lost their lives, and to remember all those who have been affected by crashes involving drunk drivers.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Moncks Corner AME Church, 306 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-797-7871
Bible Contemplation
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Saturday
Christmas Party
What: Tricountry Family Ministries will host its annual Community Christmas Party to bring holiday cheer to the homeless, working poor, struggling families and the elderly, featuring a catered lunch, music and a visit from Santa. Toys and gifts of necessities and more will be given away while supplies last.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1722, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Gullah Geechee
What: Gullah Geechee Holy Days Celebration with an afternoon of fun and cultural heritage, including a novel release party for Chieftess Queen Quet, Chieftess and demonstrations and info from additional artists.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Barnes and Noble, 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-556-6561, bit.ly/2RHgm36, bit.ly/2EbyMkB
Sunday
Christmas Production
What: The church will host its Christmas production with admission cost being donations of canned goods or non-perishable food items.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 22
Where: Providence Wesleyan Church, 2102 State Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-688-4959, bit.ly/2E6SYnC
Chanukah in the Square
What: Join the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country for the 15th annual family-friendly Chanukah in the Square, with activities, the lighting of the menorah, arts and crafts, food, live music and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/36qSJ2P
Carol Sing-along
What: Christmas sacred and secular songs featured in an old-fashioned Christmas sing-along. Song sheets will be provided and the 1850 Henry Erben Pipe Organ will be featured, along with piano and violin.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: French Huguenot Church, 121 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-4385, huguenot-church.org
