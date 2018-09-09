Today
Grand Reopening
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host a rededication to its newly-renovated neighborhood house, followed by barbecue, entertainment and tours of the updated facility.
When: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Our Lady of Mercy Neighborhood House, 77 America St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-559-4109, ext. 109, olmoutreach.org
Anniversary Concert
What: The 10th Pastoral Anniversary Concert Celebration for Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III and first lady Carolyn S. Rivers will feature Luther Barnes & Sunset Jubilaires, Deborah Barnes and The Wardlaw Brothers.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Charity Baptist Church, 1544 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2PJBiSX
Monday
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries will offer a continental breakfast and a balanced lunch Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Smudging Rituals
What: Abigail McClam will teach smudging traditions, methodology and ritual practices from around the world. Students will discover a variety of sacred herbs, plants, crystals and water infusions used for specific smudging rituals.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., Charleston
Price: $23-42
More Info: 843-747-2737, bit.ly/2PTg2uJ
Tuesday
Memorial Luncheon
What: Join the Palmetto Military Support Group to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and celebrate Charleston military and first responders. The event will feature Cheryl Irwin, a survivor of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Elks Club, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-270-8513, https://bit.ly/2Q82cEQ
RCIA Inquiry Classes
What: This Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) event is for people who are considering becoming a Catholic or just interested in learning more about the church in a friendly, informal environment.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: 843-883-3044, stellamarischurch.org/rcia
Wednesday
Candlelight Reiki
What: This introspective practice is meant to deepen participants’ connection to the present, calm and cool the systems through guided meditation, gentle and restorative poses, and hands-on Reiki energy healing.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Charleston Harbor Fish House, 32 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2MFK1YZ
Thursday
Dorchester Seniors
What: The Dorchester Seniors’ board of directors invites the public to attend this board meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 13
Where: David Sojourner Senior Center, 5361 East Jim Bilton Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-871-5053
Gullah Storytelling
What: Theresa "Mama Doonk" Hilliard will share stories about the Gullah culture.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-744-2489, https://bit.ly/2NkSYXw
Sunset Cruise
What: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country present a Tashlich sunset cruise, with a buffet dinner, open bar and live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments. RSVP required.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Departs from Shem Creek, Mount Pleasant
Price: $40
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2NSxttX
Friday
‘More Together Than Alone’
What: This weekend retreat facilitated by Mark Nepo is based on the publication of his new book and will try to uncover and personalize pathways that bring people together.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Lance Hall at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$295
More Info: 843-720-8528, bit.ly/2NDlz7l
Saturday
Church Security
What: "Church Security Applications and Theory/Making your House of Worship Safer." This course is designed to develop a viable knowledge in building a Comprehensive Church Security Plan Template.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Defensive Technologies Training Center, 730 County Line Road, Cross
Price: $150
More Info: 843-482-0749, bit.ly/2oJXCjT
Empowerment Conference
What: The Low-Country Life Empowerment Conference is a community effort among different nonprofit organizations to help educate, empower, inform and uplift the Charleston community. Focus areas will be health, law, employment, community relations, youth, education, finance, small business and homeownership. Guest speakers include North Charleston City Councilman Mike Brown, S.C. Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston City Councilman Keith Waring.
When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2NKmyCs
Fundraiser Breakfast
What: A21's Heart for Freedom team will partner with The Passage apartment community to host its second annual fundraiser breakfast. A21's purpose is to bring light to the darkness of human trafficking by raising awareness.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15
Where: The Passage, 100 Underwood Drive, Summerville
Price: $7-$10
More Info: https://bit.ly/2PJbo1E
Church Brunch
What: St. Paul Baptist Church will host a brunch in the fellowship hall.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: St. Paul Baptist Church, 624 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-725-9015
Arts & Crafts Fair
What: Christ Our King will host its Fall Arts & Crafts Fair with a bake sale and more.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Grace Hall at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-5587, christourking.org
Tweens Manners
What: This Tweens Manners workshop is a one-time program for ages 9 years and older that will cover the basic principles of modern manners and etiquette. Topics include first impressions, conversation skills, etiquette, table manners and dining etiquette.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$40
More Info: 843-722-2996, https://bit.ly/2NSeAHE
Alex's Journey
What: Please join the Alex's Journey Foundation for An Evening in the French Quarter, evening of music, art, heavy hors d'oeuvres and drinks, which will benefit Camp Journey, a new, three-day family camp for Charleston area transgender children and their families.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Marion's in the French Quarter, 159 East Bay St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2wKezOt
‘A Time to Heal’
What: Linda Blankenship and The Master's Touch Ministries team will host a conference focused on physical, mental and emotional healing. No child care available.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Embassy Suites and Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-532-0874, masterstouchministries.org
‘Prints in Clay’ Spirituals
What: “Prints in Clay: Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration” will honor music spanning the 18th and most of the 19th centuries, inspired by African-American spirituals, with mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$75
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Sunday Sept. 16
Undy 500
What: The 10th annual Undy 500, presented by Palmetto Goodwill in support of Palmetto Warrior Connection, will start at Low Country Harley-Davidson and is a self-guided charity ride. The ride includes stops at Patriots Point, Moncks Corner Goodwill, Goose Creek Goodwill, Summerville Harley-Davidson and ends at Honky Tonk Saloon.
When: 9:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. ride begins Sept. 16
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston
Price: $20 per rider’ $15 per passenger
More Info: 843-566-0072, goodwillundy500.com
Immigration History
What: The Charleston Chapter of the S.C. Genealogical Society welcomes Dr. Nic Butler, archivist and historian at the main Charleston County Public Library, to its September meeting to discuss Charleston's immigration history from 1670-1912.
When: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Charleston Masonic Center, 1285 Orange Grove Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-209-5400, charlestongenealogy.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events