Today
Appointed Quartet
What: Concert with the Appointed Quartet, whose mission is to minister for the Gospel of Christ through uplifting gospel music. A love offering will be collected and a fellowship meal will follow.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 22
Where: Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road (17-A), Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-7461, bit.ly/2us2zAl
Monday
‘Camp 4 Me’
What: St. Matthew Baptist Church will hold a weekly camp with sports, games, songs and dance, arts and crafts, and will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (ongoing)
Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $30 per child per week
More Info: 843-452-0009, 843-303-4741, stmatthewsbaptistchurch.com
Vacation Bible School
What: Midway Baptist’s VBS is “Game On,” a nightly Bible school with music, crafts, games, Bible stories and snacks. Designed for ages 3 years-12th grade.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 23-27
Where: The Exciting Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-572-3541, midwaybaptistchurchsc.org
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
Plantation Singers
What: Learn about the Gullah culture through an interactive music lesson.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 25
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/2mzqeeF
Family & Friends
What: St. Paul AME will host its annual Family & Friends Celebration, with special guest speakers Licentiate Rickey C. Dennis Jr. of Morris Brown AME Church (Wednesday), the Rev. Dr. Clary Samuels of Victory Missionary Baptist Church (Thursday) and the Rev. Larry Stevens of Bethel AME Church (Friday).
When: 7:30 p.m. July 25-27
Where: St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-553-2522,
Friday
Women’s Conference
What: Zion AME will host a Women’s Conference with guest speakers Taylor Timmons, Candace Plaskett, Lisa Kejr, DeJona Navarre, Alyssa Bodison, Jameshia Williams and Shamiquia McPherson, and with musical guests Ashley Hale, Forward Movement and Alethia Perkins. Friday’s event is Celebration of Women: Night of Praise; Saturday is the conference day with vendors onsite; and Sunday is The Worship Experience. Adults (ages 19 years and older) will focus on depression, self-esteem and domestic violence. Youths (ages 9-18 years) will focus on depression, self-esteem, bullying and sex trafficking.
When: 7 p.m. July 27 (Zion); 9 a.m. July 28 (Hendersonville Elementary); 10:30 a.m. July 29 (Zion)
Where: Zion AME Church, 62 Ritter Road, Hendersonville; Hendersonville Elementary School, 6089 Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro
Price: $25
More Info: 843-844-8870, zionamewomens@gmail.com
Saturday
Homeschool Conference
What: The Charleston Homeschool Conference will feature guest speakers Msgr. McInerny of Stella Maris Catholic Church; Mary Humphrey, homeschooling mother of three high school graduates and consultant and mentor with Mother of Divine Grace; and Michele McCoy, a lawyer, professor and homeschooling mother of four.
When: 8:30 a.m.-2: 30 p.m. July 28
Where: Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $25-$40
More Info: 843-883-3108, facebook.com/charlestonhomeschoolconference
Church Fundraiser
What: St. James UMC will host a Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, Auto Swap Meet and Car Wash. Food will be available for purchase. Proceeds will be benefit Helping Hands of Goose Creek and church ministries.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 28
Where: St. James United Methodist Church, 512 St. James Ave, Goose Creek
Price: $15 show or swap meet space; free spectator admission
More Info: 843-553-3117, stjamesumcgc.org
‘Money Talk’
What: The Money Talk Community Financial Forum is a discussion of monetary concerns in relation to faith, with pastors; community leaders; moderator Dorothea Bernique, executive director with Increasing HOPE Financial Training Center; hosted by Apostle Bernard and Pastor Robin Whaley of Faith in Action Christian Fellowship.
When: 10 a.m.-noon July 28
Where: Faith in Action Christian Fellowship, 2370 Gordon St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-4343, bit.ly/2msVk7t
Community Day
What: Plymouth Church invites the Maryville, East and West Oak Forest, Sherwood Forest and Magnolia communities to a Community Day at the church, with free hot dogs, chips and drinks.
When: 11 a.m. July 28
Where: Plymouth Church, 835 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-7799, 1wordofgrace.org
Royal Grand African Ball
What: Charleston's first Royal Grand African Ball is a cultural Pan-African event to unite Africans of the diaspora under one roof: Gullah-Geechee natives, Caribbean Africans, Africans in North/South/Central America and all other Africans from home and abroad. The event will feature Afrobeat, Soca/Calypso, dancehall reggae, R&B, neo-soul and other music from multiple DJs, Afro-centric vendors, photo opportunities, event souvenirs and more. Dress code is African attire and the event is presented by Associates of The Conscious Connection of Charleston.
When: 7 p.m.-midnight July 28
Where: Ashley Hall Dining Commons, 152 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: facebook.com/chsafricanball or bit.ly/2uIblds
Sunday July 29
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5 p.m. July 29
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$22
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2Jzim5D
Big Daddy Weave
What: Christian band and recipient of nominations and awards from the Dove Awards, K-LOVE Fan Awards, Billboard Music Awards and ASCAP Awards
When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show July 29
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $15-$75
More Info: 843-863-7000, ticketf.ly/2LqFR5S
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com