Faith & Values calendar

Today
Israeli Politics
What: Nachman Shai, former Israel Defense Forces spokesman and member of the Knesset, will discuss Israeli politics and other matters.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 16
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5682, jewish.cofc.edu
Gospel Choir
What: The Citadel Gospel Choir will perform, with special guests The Gainesville Brass Quartet and the Ebenezer AME Praise Band.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: facebook.com/citadelgospel
Tuesday
Hospital Workers Strike
What: The Daniel Island Historical Society will give a presentation on the 1969 Charleston Hospital Strike, one of the key events in the civil rights awakening of the Lowcountry.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3bzMqNH
Wednesday
‘Rise Above’
What: The "Rise Above" traveling exhibit is a touring, mobile movie theater that educates and inspires with the history and lessons of the U.S. military’s first black pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen.
When: Beginning of every hour 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 19-23
Where: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission; standard $5 museum parking rate
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Friday
Tea Room
What: The eighth annual Tea Room will benefit the church’s United Methodist apportionment.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21-22
Where: North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Ave.
More Info: 843-532-7289, facebook.com/ncumctearoom
Saturday
Homebuyer Workshop
What: The Rev. Herbert W. Beard, Chenne’ L. Feaster and Kierra S. Moree will host a Homebuyer Workshop and Mortgage Blitz, preceded by a continental breakfast, with guest speakers to include mortgage bankers, originators, brokers and more.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
FaithBuild
What: The Charleston Interreligious Council is looking for youth ages 12-18 from different faith traditions to join in helping build a home for a local family in need through the Charleston Habitat for Humanity's FAITH BUILD project.
When: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: 2532 Celestial Court, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/3bAxz5E
Cultural Awareness Day
What: Experience the world through another's eyes and learn about world cultures through food, fellowship and fun.
When: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 N. Highway 52
Price: Free
More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/31RBQ03
‘Beyond Barbados’
What: Screening and discussion of the SCETV’s documentary “Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection,” which highlights how both the enslaved and slaveowners on British colonial plantations in the Caribbean shaped and informed the successful cultivation of indigo, rice and other cash crops in South Carolina and Georgia. This program is sponsored by the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2SmRlKv
Spirituals Concert
What: In honor of Black History Month, there will be a special performance from the Mt. Zion Spiritual Singers and The Society for the Preservation of Spirituals.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-1229, bit.ly/2UOwdhR
