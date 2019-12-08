Today
Groundbreaking Ceremony
What: The Hellenic Center was demolished last month and there will be a groundbreaking ceremony and reception to celebrate the construction of a new administrative building and social hall. The ceremony will follow the morning liturgy services.
When: 11:45 a.m. Dec. 8
Where: Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-2063
Candlelighting Ceremony
What: Hosted by Compassionate Friends, bereaved parents, siblings, grandparents and other family members and friends are invited to light a candle in remembrance of all children gone too soon. Candles will be lit around the globe. Refreshments and grief support will be offered after the event.
When: 7 p.m. lighting Dec. 8
Where: Doty Park Depot, 320 N. Laurel St., Summerville
More Info: 860-483-0331, bit.ly/2YmZHTJ
Wednesday
Gullah Christmas
What: Local Gullah poet and storyteller Fouche Sheppard will present a unique reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” followed by additional stories.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, ccpl.org/events/gullah-christmas
Thursday
Fa La La Ladies
What: Faith Assembly Church’s Moms Morning Out group will host a special evening event. Attendees are asked to bring a gift card to be donated to single mothers for the holiday. Register in advance.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Faith Summerville Building #5, 337 Farmington Road
More Info: 843-873-9128, bit.ly/2YjsHeV
Holy City Messiah: Downtown
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Friday
Girls Night Out
What: The third annual Girls Night Out celebration will focus on self-care, emotional health and more, with special guest speakers and music, presented by Burns Counseling Services, a multicultural practice. Register in advance.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Fellowship Hall, St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-762-4619, bit.ly/33KapEU
Community Concert
What: The Mt. Zion AME Church Choir and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform selections of Handel’s “Messiah” and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: bit.ly/37BUH1C
Saturday
‘I Am Being Healed’
What: Mental health workshop series for people of faith to take a holistic approach to their faith journey by incorporating mental and emotional wellness. This session’s topic is resilience and the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 14
Where: S.C. Department of Mental Health, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/360roEu
Spirituals Concert
What: The 36th annual African American Spirituals Concerts will feature performances from Ann Caldwell and The Magnolia Singers in the atmospheric raised English basement of Drayton, preceded by a light reception. Advanced ticket purchase required.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 14-15
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2XxUFU7
‘Gospel Meets Jazz’
What: The fourth annual Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert will feature Lowcountry Voices and Charlton Singleton with Christmas favorites, as well as pieces not commonly heard, inspired by the commitment to preserve the cultural legacy of African American music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-868-1190, bit.ly/343VcQ4
Moravian Love Feast
What: The public is invited to celebrate this Christmas season by sharing a simple meal, a “love feast.” A sweet roll and warm apple cider will be served during this special service of holiday music.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: Love offering accepted
More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org
‘Christmas Through the Ages’
What: The King's Counterpoint annual “Christmas Through the Ages, Vol. VI” concert will feature some of the season's best a cappella sacred vocal music from around the world, a musical journey across the centuries, with Christmas music through the ages, from first-century chant and the Middle Ages, through the Renaissance to modern times.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14 (Old St. Andrew’s); 3 p.m. Dec. 15 (St Luke & St. Paul)
Where: Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston; The Cathedral Church at St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 216-217-7721, thekingscounterpoint.com
Holy City Messiah: Mount Pleasant
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
