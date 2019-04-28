Today

‘Amazing Grace’

What: Screening of “Amazing Grace,” the documentary of Aretha Franklin's performance of her best-selling live gospel album with the choir at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972. In conjunction with Mt. Zion AME Church, the Charleston Gospel Choir, Avery Research Center and Monster Music, The Terrace will donate $1 for each ticket sold to Mt. Zion.

When: Daily through May 2

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $8-$11

More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

‘Gospel & Soul’ 

What: Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47” will host a Gospel & Soul Sunday Brunch Give Back. Church members are asked to provide the day’s church bulletin and 10 percent of proceeds from the meal will be donated to that church.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, April 28-June 9 (except May 26)

Where: Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47,” 47 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 854-444-3167, thespot47.com

Blessing of the Fleet

What: Annual tribute to local shrimpers and fishermen features the blessing procession on the pier and the boat parade and traditional blessing of the fleet, followed by a seafood festival.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-884-8517, http://bit.ly/2PuaKWX

Pastor Anniversary 

What: Community Baptist will celebrate the fourth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kenneth C. Settles.

When: 4 p.m. April 28

Where: Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-554-8289

SJB Concert Spotlight

What: This program will feature members of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in a concert.

When: 4 p.m. April 28

Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-873-0631, SJBmusic4all@gmail.com

Monday

St. Philip's Tea Room

What: Historic St. Philip's Church will hold its annual Tea Room with a homemade Lowcountry lunch with live music.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29-May 4

Where: St. Philip's Church Parish Hall, 154 Church St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-7734, stphilipschurchsc.org/tea-room

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Ben Abzug, assistant general manager with the Charleston RiverDogs.

When: 7 a.m. May 1

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Thursday

Panel Discussion

What: Hear first‐hand accounts from children of Holocaust survivors with their stories of trauma, survival and the continuing impact of the Holocaust on future generations.

When: 10 a.m. May 2

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2vn3qmK

National Day of Prayer

What: National Day of Prayer service, praying for our city, country, leaders and churches. This year’s theme is “Love One Another.”

When: Noon-1 p.m. May 2

Where: St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-284-4310, standrews.church

‘Life in a Jar’   

What: A play about the life of Irena Sendler, a Polish woman credited with saving more than 2,500 children from Nazi death camps during World War II, performed aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown. Reservations required.

When: 7 p.m. May 2

Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org

Friday

Mother/Son Dance

What: Second annual Bow Ties & Tiaras Mother/Son Dance (ages K-4 through 12th grade), with dinner, door prizes and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. May 3

Where: Hanahan Recreation Center, 3100 Mabeline Road

Price: $35 per couple; $5 each additional son

More Info: 843-747-8083, bit.ly/2vtHjLv

Saturday

Taste of Goose Creek   

What: Immaculate Conception will host its 30th annual Taste of Goose Creek, with international foods, games, an auction, rummage sale and music from the U.S. Navy Band.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4

Where: Immaculate Conception Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: 843-572-1270, http://bit.ly/2PwTJLx

Prayer Brunch   

What: St. Paul AME and Karen West Jenkins Missionary Society present their fourth annual prayer brunch.

When: 11:30 a.m. May 4

Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-553-2522, 843-813-4941

Fight Island Hunger

What: Freshfields will host the fifth annual Gullah Celebration to support the Sea Islands Hunger Awareness Foundation, with live performances, Gullah arts and crafts, a silent auction and food and beverages.

When: 3-6 p.m. May 4

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: $7-$25

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2UUz2PF

