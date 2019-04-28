Today
‘Amazing Grace’
What: Screening of “Amazing Grace,” the documentary of Aretha Franklin's performance of her best-selling live gospel album with the choir at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972. In conjunction with Mt. Zion AME Church, the Charleston Gospel Choir, Avery Research Center and Monster Music, The Terrace will donate $1 for each ticket sold to Mt. Zion.
When: Daily through May 2
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $8-$11
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
‘Gospel & Soul’
What: Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47” will host a Gospel & Soul Sunday Brunch Give Back. Church members are asked to provide the day’s church bulletin and 10 percent of proceeds from the meal will be donated to that church.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, April 28-June 9 (except May 26)
Where: Fair Deal Grocery “The Spot 47,” 47 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 854-444-3167, thespot47.com
Blessing of the Fleet
What: Annual tribute to local shrimpers and fishermen features the blessing procession on the pier and the boat parade and traditional blessing of the fleet, followed by a seafood festival.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-884-8517, http://bit.ly/2PuaKWX
Pastor Anniversary
What: Community Baptist will celebrate the fourth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kenneth C. Settles.
When: 4 p.m. April 28
Where: Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-554-8289
SJB Concert Spotlight
What: This program will feature members of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in a concert.
When: 4 p.m. April 28
Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-0631, SJBmusic4all@gmail.com
Monday
St. Philip's Tea Room
What: Historic St. Philip's Church will hold its annual Tea Room with a homemade Lowcountry lunch with live music.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29-May 4
Where: St. Philip's Church Parish Hall, 154 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-7734, stphilipschurchsc.org/tea-room
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Ben Abzug, assistant general manager with the Charleston RiverDogs.
When: 7 a.m. May 1
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Thursday
Panel Discussion
What: Hear first‐hand accounts from children of Holocaust survivors with their stories of trauma, survival and the continuing impact of the Holocaust on future generations.
When: 10 a.m. May 2
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2vn3qmK
National Day of Prayer
What: National Day of Prayer service, praying for our city, country, leaders and churches. This year’s theme is “Love One Another.”
When: Noon-1 p.m. May 2
Where: St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-284-4310, standrews.church
‘Life in a Jar’
What: A play about the life of Irena Sendler, a Polish woman credited with saving more than 2,500 children from Nazi death camps during World War II, performed aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown. Reservations required.
When: 7 p.m. May 2
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Friday
Mother/Son Dance
What: Second annual Bow Ties & Tiaras Mother/Son Dance (ages K-4 through 12th grade), with dinner, door prizes and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. May 3
Where: Hanahan Recreation Center, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $35 per couple; $5 each additional son
More Info: 843-747-8083, bit.ly/2vtHjLv
Saturday
Taste of Goose Creek
What: Immaculate Conception will host its 30th annual Taste of Goose Creek, with international foods, games, an auction, rummage sale and music from the U.S. Navy Band.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4
Where: Immaculate Conception Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-572-1270, http://bit.ly/2PwTJLx
Prayer Brunch
What: St. Paul AME and Karen West Jenkins Missionary Society present their fourth annual prayer brunch.
When: 11:30 a.m. May 4
Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-553-2522, 843-813-4941
Fight Island Hunger
What: Freshfields will host the fifth annual Gullah Celebration to support the Sea Islands Hunger Awareness Foundation, with live performances, Gullah arts and crafts, a silent auction and food and beverages.
When: 3-6 p.m. May 4
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: $7-$25
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2UUz2PF
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events