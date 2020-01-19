Today
Jewish Bookfest
What: Judith Viorst, author of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” and “Necessary Losses,” will discuss her latest book, "Nearing Ninety."
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2NrgosZ
Ecumenical Service
What: This worship service honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will welcome honored guest and keynote speaker Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, presiding prelate of the 10th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
When: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-722-1644, bit.ly/2G1pdW9
Monday
MLK Parade
What: There are more than 180 parade entries and this year’s marshal will be North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 20
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston; to Fishburne Street, to Sumter Street, to King Street and end at Marion Square on Calhoun Street
More Info: 843-722-1644, bit.ly/2G1pdW9
Lowcountry Voices
What: “Hold Fast to the Dream” is a free MLK commemorative concert from Lowcountry Voices, a multicultural and ethnically diverse performance arts chorus that particularly emphasizes African American music performed in the South Carolina Lowcountry tradition.
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road
More Info: 843-722-1644, bit.ly/2G1pdW9
Tuesday
Huguenots in Charleston
What: Presented by the Daniel Island Historical Society, the executive director with the Huguenot Society of South Carolina will discuss the impact the French Protestant group has had on the Lowcountry from colonial days to the present time.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Parish Hall, Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2FXbyQ2
Wednesday
Religious History
What: “Religious Tolerance and Intolerance in the Early History of Charleston,” presented by historian Dr. Nic Butler, will provide an overview of Charleston's history of religious tolerance, from the arrival of the first Colonists to the S.C. Constitution of 1790.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2TuKgII
Friday
Healing in New Year
What: Workshop designed to work on healing grief, focusing on aspects of the grieving process, like finding balance, restoration and moving forward.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 24
Where: Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-723-2524
Saturday
'A Time to Heal'
What: Linda Blankenship and the Masters Touch Ministries team will pray for mental, emotional and physical healing, with worship, a lesson and individual prayer time.
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Embassy Suites Hilton & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-532-0874, masterstouchministries.org
