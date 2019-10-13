Today
Church Anniversary
What: Mount Zion AME will celebrate its 137th anniversary with keynote speaker, the Rev. Darrin Goss, president and CEO of the Coastal Community Foundation.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 13
Where: Mount Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-8118, mtzioncharlestoname.org
Family Fun Fair
What: Games and prizes, food, live music and kids’ activities. Bring canned good donations for Helping Hands of Goose Creek.
When: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 200 S. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-553-4175, sainttimothylutheran.org
Church Anniversary
What: Calvary Baptist will celebrate its 154th anniversary with Pastor Arthur Evans and music, preaching, fellowship and food.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0069, cbcrutledge.com
Wednesday
‘Living in Dying’
What: Led by a chaplain from Roper St. Francis, there will be discussion on the tasks of grief, tending to unfinished business, forgiveness, diving into the advance directive, making memories and creating legacy.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Friday
‘View from Your Soul’
What: This workshop with Carolina Myss is a guide into the activity and emerging consciousness of the soul.
When: Oct. 18
Where: Lance Hall, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: thesophiainstitute.org
Saturday
Healing Workshop
What: “Heal the Healer” workshop for ministers, counselors, first responders, faith leaders, community leaders and others in promotion of health and wellness for the mind, body and spirit.
When: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
Price: $65-$70
More Info: 843-762-4619
Children's Resale
What: The church’s second annual Fall Children’s Resale will feature discounted clothing, toys and more, with proceeds to benefit Lowcountry Parents of Multiples.
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-553-3281, bit.ly/2AZmZUL
Fall Family Festival
What: Annual festival with food, games, rides, prizes, vendors, kids' activities and more.
When: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-875-5002, sttheresachurch.com
Fall Craft Fair
What: The church will host its Fall Craft Fair & Pumpkin Match with a variety of vendors and kids’ activities.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: St. James United Methodist Church, 512 St. James Ave. Goose Creek
More Info: 843-822-8245, stjamesumcgc.org
