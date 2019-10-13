Today

Church Anniversary

What: Mount Zion AME will celebrate its 137th anniversary with keynote speaker, the Rev. Darrin Goss, president and CEO of the Coastal Community Foundation.

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 13

Where: Mount Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-8118, mtzioncharlestoname.org

Family Fun Fair

What: Games and prizes, food, live music and kids’ activities. Bring canned good donations for Helping Hands of Goose Creek.

When: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 200 S. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-553-4175, sainttimothylutheran.org

Church Anniversary

What: Calvary Baptist will celebrate its 154th anniversary with Pastor Arthur Evans and music, preaching, fellowship and food.

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0069, cbcrutledge.com

Wednesday

‘Living in Dying’

What: Led by a chaplain from Roper St. Francis, there will be discussion on the tasks of grief, tending to unfinished business, forgiveness, diving into the advance directive, making memories and creating legacy.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Friday

‘View from Your Soul’

What: This workshop with Carolina Myss is a guide into the activity and emerging consciousness of the soul.

When: Oct. 18

Where: Lance Hall, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: thesophiainstitute.org

Saturday

Healing Workshop

What: “Heal the Healer” workshop for ministers, counselors, first responders, faith leaders, community leaders and others in promotion of health and wellness for the mind, body and spirit.

When: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island

Price: $65-$70

More Info: 843-762-4619

Children's Resale

What: The church’s second annual Fall Children’s Resale will feature discounted clothing, toys and more, with proceeds to benefit Lowcountry Parents of Multiples.

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-553-3281, bit.ly/2AZmZUL

Fall Family Festival

What: Annual festival with food, games, rides, prizes, vendors, kids' activities and more.

When: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-875-5002, sttheresachurch.com

Fall Craft Fair

What: The church will host its Fall Craft Fair & Pumpkin Match with a variety of vendors and kids’ activities.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: St. James United Methodist Church, 512 St. James Ave. Goose Creek

More Info: 843-822-8245, stjamesumcgc.org

