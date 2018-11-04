Today
Increasing Faith
What: Final event in the Increasing Faith weekend launch; worship and impact service.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 4
Where: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., Suite K824, North Charleston (within Northwoods Mall)
More Info: 843-779-6008, bit.ly/2yxPNTt
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society is holding free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Benefit Bowling Tourney
What: Bowling tournament to benefit the annual Birthday Party 4 Jesus event on Christmas Day at Citadel Stadium.
When: 1-3:30 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Ashley Lanes Tavern, 1568 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: bit.ly/2P4Ht8e
Musical Tribute
What: A 100th anniversary commemoration of the Armistice of The Great War, featuring period music from the Charleston Barbershop Chorus and special guest Noodle of the V-Tones of Charleston. An honor guard from the Washington Light Infantry will present the colors.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2Noj1wH
Monday
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers a continental breakfast and a well-balanced lunch.
When: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except for Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Mayor's Night In
What: Mayor’s Night In is held the first Monday of each month and is a chance for citizens to meet with the mayor one-on-one for five minutes about any topic.
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: City Hall Council Chamber, 80 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-3745, bit.ly/2DgrZrj
Communication Tips
What: The public is invited to attend a workshop on “Communication Tips for Parents,” featuring insights on giving advice that won’t be rejected, how to speak and be listened to, how to get children to open up, how to stop yelling or being yelled at and how not to nag children about responsibilities.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: The Church of the Holy Cross, 2520 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2JytEsC
Community Problems
What: Reports on the police audit work, wage recovery program and additional work in the Charleston County School District to lower suspensions and arrests, as well as discussions on crime and violence, education and transportation, presented by the Charleston Area Justice Ministry.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonareajusticeministry.org
Tuesday
Flags of Honor
What: The Heritage Museum is selling Flags of Honor that can be purchased in honor or memory of a loved one. The flags will be displayed at the Heritage Museum during the month of November.
Where: The Heritage Museum, 101 Ridge St., St. George
Price: $25 per flag
More Info: 843-931-1021, dca-hc.com
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class; $36 full session
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx
GriefShare
What: Those grieving the loss of someone close to you can find comfort and support at GriefShare, a 13-week seminar/support group. Those interested can join anytime.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
Price: $15
More Info: 209-919-3249, bit.ly/2RXz4RB
Pre-Conference Event
What: The Ministers’ Wives Alliance of the Reformed Methodist Union Episcopal Church will host a special program to usher in the RMUE 124th annual conference, with guest speaker the Rev. Tammy Ravenell of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Jerusalem RMUE Church, 768 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-9864
Wednesday
RMUE Conference
What: The public is invited to attend the 124th annual conference for the Reformed Methodist Union Episcopal Church. The Sunday worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m. New Zion RMUE Church, 4607 Dorsey Ave., North Charleston.
When: Nov. 7-9
Where: Jerusalem RMUE Church, 768 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-9864
Vision Dinner
What: The public is invited to learn more about “Above + Beyond” at Awaken Church. RSVP requested.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Awaken Church, 3870 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-614-3578, bit.ly/2Rud5ki
Three Rabbi Panel
What: Join College of Charleston’s Jewish Studies program for its annual three rabbi panel featuring a roundtable discussion with rabbis of different branches of the Jewish faith about the nature of prayer and its role in the community.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Fourth Floor Ballroom, Stern Student Center, 71 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu
Thursday
Book Discussion
What: “The Strange Story of South Carolina’s Turkish People.” Join the Friends of the Library to explore the story of misunderstood immigrants and their struggle to gain recognition and acceptance in the rural American South, led by scholars Terri Ann Ognibene and Glen Browder. Registration required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Room 227, Marlene and Nathan Addlestone Library, 205 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/2AIhYkl
Lin Jaldati
What: “Art Is My Weapon: The Radical Musical Life of Lin Jaldati.” In 1934, at age 22 and one year after Hitler came to power in Nazi Germany, Lin Jaldati gave her first performance of Yiddish song and dance for the immigrant Jewish community of her native Amsterdam. After surviving the Holocaust and informing Otto Frank of the fate of his daughters, Anne and Margot, she and her husband moved to East Germany where she spent the rest of her life performing as the Yiddish diva of the communist world.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events
‘The Unknowns’
What: Combat historian and author Patrick O’Donnell will discuss his book, “The Unknowns: The Untold Story of America’s Unknown Soldier and WWI’s Most Decorated Soldiers Who Brought Him Home.” This event will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Film Screening
What: As part of a film series showing the connection between Sierra Leone and South Carolina, College of Charleston will offer a premiere screening of Thomalind Martin Polite' s “Priscilla's Legacy,” about an 11-year-old girl known as Priscilla who was enslaved and brought to Charleston from Sierra Leone in the 1750s. Polite is a seventh generation great-granddaughter of Priscilla.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Room 118, Education Center, 25 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-1920, bit.ly/2Dj7pH1
Friday
Women’s Retreat
What: The Feel Exquisite Women’s Weekend Long Retreat is designed to restore self-confidence and self-esteem with reminders of self-worth. Designed for ages 21 years and older.
When: Nov. 9-11
Where: Thee Matriarch Bed & Breakfast, 1170 Fischer St., Orangeburg
Price: $175 for full weekend; $90 for Saturday
More Info: exquisiteenterprisesinc.com
USO Days
What: This Veteran's Day weekend, explore the history of the Joseph Manigault Historic House. During WWII, this site was used as a USO post and Red Cross training facility. While at the Joseph Manigault House, soldiers attended dinners, parties, played games and wrote to their families during the 1940s.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9-11
Where: Joseph Manigault Historic House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free with general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2zlc4nd
Hypnosis Training
What: Comprehensive hypnosis certification training seminar to be certified by the American Board of Hypnotherapy or to simply learn the tools and techniques of hypnosis.
When: Nov. 9-11
Where: Glenn S. Cohen Coaching, 845 Lowcountry Blvd., Suite C, Mount Pleasant
Price: $795-$985
More Info: 843-852-9828, glennscohen.com
Book Signing
What: Tierra Burns will host a book signing for ”Bombarding Heaven in Unity: A Prayer Book for Healing.”
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Barnes & Noble, 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-556-6561, bit.ly/2yOv2mJ
Benefit & Auction
What: Celebrate Veterans Day weekend as the local community comes together to help local veterans and their families in crisis, with guest speaker, U.S. Navy SEAL and veteran Carlos Moleda, heavy hors d'oeuvres and cocktails with Chef Brett McKee, and a live auction.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: McKee's at 139-B, 139-B Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-276-2840, bit.ly/2qo2CLD
Saturday
Craft Fair
What: Handmade fabric items including ornaments, stockings, jewelry, purses, crocheted items, framed paintings, quilts, wooden signs and more.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 10
Where: Miles Road Baptist Church Family Life Center, 216 Miles Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-875-5755, milesroadchurch.com
Free Admission
What: In honor of Veterans Day, Patriots Point will offer free admission to all veterans on Saturday and Sunday.
When: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info:843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Lowcountry Women's Fair
What: Visit with dozens of vendors for free massages, makeovers, health screenings, manicures, henna tattoos and more, with guest speakers, a fashion show and a self-defense class.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2PxfEVA
Market & Craft Fair
What: Metro North will host its fourth annual Market & Craft Fair with local craftspeople and vendors selling art, seasonal and home decor, personalized gifts, jewelry, pottery and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Metro North Church, 109 Central Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-764-0873, facebook.com/metronorthmarket
Six Saturdays
What: Shabbat morning discussion group will address quizzical, controversial and seemingly-unanswerable questions about Jewish belief and practice.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, beginning Nov. 10
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Lucid Dreaming's Potential
What: Robert Waggoner, author of “Lucid Dreaming: Gateway to the Inner Self,” will lead a workshop on lucid dreaming and its potential for growth, healing and transformation.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, charlestonjungsociety.org/November
Veterans Banquet
What: The Community Action Group for Encouragement (CAGE) will host its annual veterans banquet. This year’s honoree is U.S. Army 1st Sgt. James J. Wigfall (deceased) and the theme is "Save Laing Veterans Community.”
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Greater Goodwill AME Church Life Center, 2818 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: 843-884-3791, bit.ly/2SDGhqw
Emmaus Road Quartet
What: A time of uplifting and inspirational music with a fellowship meal to follow in the Family Life Center. A love offering will be collected.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road (17-A), Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7891, facebook.com/events/2304898596409121
