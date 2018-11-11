Today
A list of Veterans Day events for Sunday and Monday can be found at www.postandcourier.com
Nazi Persecution
What: “The Pink Triangle: The History and Memory of the Nazi Persecution of Gay Men,” presented by professor David Shneer.
When: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 11
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2QomsBU
Lowcountry Nosh
What: Lowcountry Nosh, the Charleston Jewish Food & Heritage Festival, will feature a variety of kosher-style traditional Jewish foods, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities and tours of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim’s historic property.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, 90 Hasell St., downtown Charleston
Price: Food and activity tickets will be available for purchase at the event
More Info: 410-370-9425, lowcountrynosh.com
Monday
Operation Christmas Child
What: Samaritan’s Purse presents Operation Christmas Child, a collection of shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, personal hygiene supplies and more, to be distributed to those in need. Check the website for drop-off locations in your zip code.
When: Nov. 12-19
More Info: 828-262-1980, https://sampur.se/1kHED5B
Grief and the Holidays
What: Grief and Handling the Holidays is a free workshop that looks at ways to handle difficult and painful thoughts and emotions during "Holiday Times." Attendees will learn specific ways to take care of themselves while including the memory of loved ones.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 12
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-693-0537, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Intro to Jewish Mysticism
What: Three-part mini-seminar surveying basic issues of Jewish mysticism, its most important texts and myths, and its function in Jewish history.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2RHOsAB
Friday
‘The Case for Life’
What: Trent Horn, a Catholic Answers apologist, will present “Making the Case for Life,” a discussion on the nonreligious reasons to oppose abortion and how to equip advocates to graciously make their case in the public square.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Grace Hall, Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: 843-345-2769, bit.ly/2DbHGPx
Saturday
Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner
What: Project Street Outreach will host its annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner for homeless veterans and their families.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Patriot Villas, 5043 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-729-8666, psoinc.org
Year of the Woman
What: Collegiate Curls with the College of Charleston will present a Year of the Woman event, “Secure the Bag: Brown Women in Business Conference,” showcasing and supporting business and professional successes of black and brown women, as well as discussing personal branding strategies, finding the target audience and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Rita Liddy Hollings Auditorium, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-264-0771, bit.ly/2PkIU2s
Spot Light Awards
What: Fair Deal Grocery, “The Spot 47,” will host this ceremony to recognize and honor the “angels” in the community for giving their time, energy and money to make a positive difference for others, while not seeking or expecting anything in return. This is a black-tie, red-carpet affair, with dinner, music and additional entertainment.
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-724-5212, spotlightawards.info
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events