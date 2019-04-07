Today
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Eggstravaganza
What: There will be three different egg hunts for children up to fifth grade, a food truck, DJ, inflatables, vendors and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7
Where: Devon Forest Elementary School, 1127 Dorothy Street, Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2CZ762j
Cajun Festival
What: Experience a full day of Louisiana culture with Zydeco music, Cajun food and beverages, Southern barbecue and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. April 7
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15 per person; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2CWvKk3
Tuesday
Support Group
What: The BSB Safe Haven Support Group is a homicide support group for surviving family members, friends and co-workers of homicide victims. This group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one to death by violence.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month
Where: Moncks Corner Medical Center, 401 N. live Oak Drive
More Info: 843-209-0463, http://bit.ly/2HyxgfX
Bible Contemplation
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. April 9
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
‘My Food is My Flag’
What: “My Food is My Flag: A Conversation about Jewish, African-American and Southern Foodways” will discuss how food is shaped by culture, religion and the interaction of different groups over time, featuring food historian Marcie Cohen Ferris and James Beard Award-winning chef and author Michael Twitty.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. April 9
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2UgNxwU
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Thursday
‘Meal to Remember’
What: The 14th annual “A Meal to Remember” gala and auction fundraiser for East Cooper Meals on Wheels will feature signature plates from top chefs from local restaurants
When: 6:30 p.m. April 11
Where: Sweetgrass Pavilion at Wild Dunes Resort, 5803 Palmetto Drive, Isle of Palms
Price: $150
More Info: 843-881-9350, ecmow.org/events
Friday
Woman's Retreat
What: Family Ties Fellowship Group presents the 19th annual women’s spiritual retreat, “Strong and Courageous Women of God,” featuring praise and worship, Bible study, ministry and more.
When: April 12-14
Where: Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport Convention Center, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $110
More Info: 843-830-2860, http://bit.ly/2OMb2I6
Saturday
Money Fair
What: Increasing HOPE Financial Training Center will present an educational workshop with area financial professionals with classes in home ownership, freedom from debt, credit restoration, as well as a roundtable for pastors and church leaders. There also will be food vendors, games and giveaways.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: Royal Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-225-4343, bit.ly/2Ij2FCX
Easter Egg Hunt
What: Grace Lutheran will host an Easter Egg Hunt followed by a hot dog lunch. Guests are encouraged to bring their own basket or bag for eggs.
When: 10:30 a.m. April 13
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5444, grace-lcms.net
Coaching Circle
What: Transformational Empowerment coach Jen Iamele Savage will host a power coaching session around the topic of envisioning your dreams and removing blocks to transform into the most aligned version of yourself.
When: 11 a.m. April 13
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2CXo9Sh
Easter Egg Hunt
What: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church will host its annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza with games, crafts, face painting, cookie decorating and more. A free lunch of hot dogs and chips will be provided.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-4262, facebook.com/groups/saintandrews
Easter Egg Hunt
What: North Charleston United Methodist Church will host its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt with a visit from the Easter Bunny, games, food and fire trucks. Egg hunts will be separated by age group. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: Near Felix Davis Community Center Playground, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-744-6669, northcharlestonumc.com/events
Community Field Day
What: IAMVOICES will host a Community Field Day to provide a fun, uplifting and empowering experience for families, children and the community to celebrate themselves as survivors of sexual abuse as opposed to victims, with food, music, vendors and more.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13
Where: Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary St., Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-999-8905, bit.ly/2ViMrgI
Kids Running
What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief's inaugural Kids Running for Kids event will feature track and field competitions, as well as service activities, a DJ, food and other entertainment.
When: 2-5 p.m. April 13
Where: Lowcountry Orphan Relief, 1850 Truxtun Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-747-4099, lowcountryorphanrelief.org/run
‘Return to Joy’
What: “Diane Deaver: A Return to Joy” lecture, presented by the Charleston Jung Society, will focus on rediscovering the childlike qualities of playfulness, joy and creativity, based on Jung’s archetypes and individuation
When: 5-7 p.m. April 13
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, charlestonjungsociety.org
Healing Workshop
What: Linda Blankenship and Master’s Touch Ministries present “A Time to Heal,” with prayer for mental, emotional and physical healing, with group worship and individual personal prayer time.
When: 6-10 p.m. April 13
Where: Embassy Suites Hilton & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 8430-532-0874, masterstouchministries.org
