Today
Patriots Point
What: Continuation of the ninth annual “Pay What You Can Weekend” at Patriots Point, a way for people to enjoy time with their families without having to worry about the cost. Admission includes the three historic vessels, Medal of Honor Museum and the Vietnam Experience.
When: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Tuesday
Pre-planning Seminar
What: J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home and Crematory will host a pre-planning seminar to discuss the importance of advance funeral and cremation planning and how it can benefit you and your family.
When: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 7
Where: Sticky Fingers BBQ, 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-637-1816, jhenrystuhr.com
Mahjong with Friends
What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Friday
Soldiers’ Angels
What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MK2lOT
‘Growing Up Gullah’
What: The Rev. DeMett E. Jenkins will share her personal stories and experiences growing up a Gullah girl, including traditions, foods, words of wisdom from the elders and spirituals passed down for generations.
When: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2qOSkrW
Saturday
Jung Lecture
What: Sharon Martin will present “The Gift of the Neurosis,” an exploration of Jung’s theory of opposites with analysis of symptoms from a constructive perspective, investigation of difficulties from a mythological perspective and more. Martin is a local analytic psychologist, a member of the C.G Jung Zurich faculty and a member of the executive committee of the Interregional Society of Jungian Analysts.
When: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, charlestonjungsociety.org
Sunday
Meals on Wheels
What: The East Cooper Meals on Wheels seventh annual oyster roast is a family-friendly event with food, oysters, beverages, live music, a bounce house and other activities.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-881-9350, bit.ly/35k7ofj
James Island Outreach
What: Oyster roast benefit for James Island Outreach (local food pantry) with live music, food, games and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Bowens Island, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-670-6061, bit.ly/2QFnOJV
Sacred Spaces Tour
What: The Charleston Interreligious Council will host a tour of Second Presbyterian and St. Matthew’s Lutheran (across the street), with a discussion of their history and faith and impacts on the community.
When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: cicouncil.org
Epiphany Concert
What: “A Ceremony of Carols: Songs and Carols to Celebrate Epiphany” will feature local high voices ensemble, Cantores Charleston, for the second annual Epiphany concert with harpist Abigail Kent.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: cantorescharleston.com
