Today
Family Matters
What: Final service with pastors Thomas and Annette Riley of World Overcomers Ministries on their series focusing on family.
When: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-9536, https://bit.ly/2vvhcmF
Drumming Ceremony
What: After morning worship with local congregations at the Emanuel AME Church, a drumming ceremony and community reception will close out the 13th annual Gullah/Geechee Nation International Music & Movement Festival. Participants are encouraged to bring drums and stamping sticks.
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Lwe2ZT
Monday
‘Camp 4 Me’
What: St. Matthew Baptist Church will hold a weekly camp with sports, games, songs and dance, arts and crafts, and will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (ongoing)
Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $30 per child per week
More Info: 843-452-0009, 843-303-4741, https://bit.ly/2vwQrya
Remembering Ancestors
What: The Gullah Society will host a community conversation about an appropriate memorial for the people buried near Anson Street discovered during the construction of the Gaillard Center. Registration is required.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2OvQPWF
Tuesday
National Night Out
What: Community Neighborhood Watch will host its third annual National Night Out, an annual community-building and safety awareness campaign sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Cainhoy Elementary School, 2424 Cainhoy Road, Huger
Price: Free
More Info: 843-312-8860
Friday
Homeschool in Parks
What: Attendees will learn about the people, crops and trade that contributed to South Carolina’s early wealth through games, exploration and hands-on activities. Sessions designed for ages 7-9 years and 10-13 years.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $5 per child
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2M7q9K3
P.R.O.M. Benefit
What: Dorchester County Community Outreach and the Palmetto Dance Band will host A Midsummer's Night P.R.O.M. (Providing Resources Of Mercy), a fundraiser for Home of Hope and Hope's House. Prom attire requested and ticket price includes food and beverages.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Doar Hall, St. Paul's Summerville, 316 West Carolina Ave.
Price: $40 individual; $75 couple
More Info: 843-900-4315, dcco4homeless.org/event/prom
Saturday
Bowl for Kids’ Sake
What: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Carolina Youth Development Center will host its annual bowling tournament, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, with bowling slots available at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The charity welcomes all businesses and organizations to participate and sponsor this event. Sponsorship allows for a six-member team.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Charleston Rifle Club, 2221 Heriot St., downtown Charleston
Price: Lane sponsorships begin at $500; $100 individual bowler
More Info: 843-266-5216, cydc.org/bfks2018
Dances of Peace
What: Experience mantra meditation in movement; circle dances with spiritual music from many of the world religions, an embodied practice of prayer in dance and song.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-566-0600, https://bit.ly/2OEMQXF
