Today
Food & Craft Festival
What: Stella Maris will host the Bette Griffith Food & Craft Festival, with baked goods, crafts, paintings and more made by the church’s parishioners.
When: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: 843-327-7072, stellamarischurch.org/calendar
Daffodil Project
What: The Daffodil Project aims to create a living memorial to the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust by planting the same number of daffodils worldwide. This year, the event will focus on the theme of "Rescue." Featured speakers will include Holocaust survivors, second-generation survivors and student representatives. All are invited to attend the public educational ceremony to be followed by a smaller, private planting.
When: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2OJNUbM
Gospel Concert
What: The education nonprofit Beyond Our Walls will present a concert featuring the College of Charleston Gospel Choir.
When: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Destiny Worship Center, 3625 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-202-0707, beyondourwalls.com
‘Fruit of the Spirit’
What: The Karen West Jenkins Missionary Society will present a “Fruit of the Spirit” program, challenging each participant to ask themselves what it would take to become known as an individual of love, joy, peace and more.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-553-2522, bit.ly/2RSvtDO
Operation Christmas Child
What: Samaritan’s Purse presents Operation Christmas Child, a collection of shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, personal hygiene supplies and more, to be distributed to those in need. Check the website for drop-off locations in your ZIP code.
When: Nov. 18-19
More Info: 828-262-1980, samaritanspurse.org
Monday
Jewish Mysticism
What: Jewish mysticism, or “Kabbalah,” is a branch of Judaism that reads holy texts in ways to answer fundamental questions such as the nature of God and the universe, the nature of human souls, and how people can affect their connections to each other and to God. Joshua Shanes, Jewish Studies associate director, continues his mini-seminar surveying basic issues of Jewish mysticism, its most important texts and myths, and its function in Jewish history.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 26
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2B5Mch8
Thanks to Veterans
What: Mount Pleasant Regional Library presents its eighth annual Giving Thanks to Our Veterans. In support of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, food and clothing will be collected for donation. See online for the full list of items needed.
When: Daily through Nov. 30
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2KajAXe
Tuesday
Turkey, Donation Drive
What: The annual turkey donation drive is an interactive event to help downtown homeless shelter One80 Place raise money and collect 400 turkeys, to be cooked year-round in the shelter. Accepted donations: monetary gifts, protein (ham, beef, pork), nonperishables, canned goods and personal items. Donations also assist with rehousing services and onsite health clinic.
When: 8 a.m. Nov. 20
Where: One80 Place, 35 Walnut St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 631-495-8388, one80place.org/donate-turkey
Interfaith Thanksgiving
What: Presented by the Charleston Interreligious Council, this interfaith Thanksgiving celebration program combines a diversity of people and faiths participating in prayer, music and words of inspiration. Light refreshments will be served after the service. Canned goods will be collected for Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hasell St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-763-3150, bit.ly/2OJpDlT
'Mommy & Me'
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 and 27
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx
Thursday
Dinner & Giveaway
What: Annual Thanksgiving dinner featuring a buffet, a hourly raffle and live entertainment, presented by the South Carolina Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-751-8379, scgrandlodgeafm.org
‘Light Up’
What: Welcome the holiday season at Knightsville United Methodist’s community Thanksgiving dinner, featuring the lighting of the holiday symbols, including the Hanukkah menorah, Christmas nativity and Kwanzaa Kinara. There will be local talent, nonprofit displays, crafts for children and giveaways for each of the holidays.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-970-0226, bit.ly/2K5pUPB
Friday
Night of Thanks
What: Focus ministries presents “Night of Thanks,” featuring pastor Vincent Bohanan, Kevin Terry & Predestined, Rich Tolbert, John Lakin & BOW, Mike Brown & FOCUS, Chris Ervin & AD and more artists to be confirmed.
When: 8-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: The Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2FwkPkS
Saturday
Black Catholics
What: The Office of Ethnic Ministries will celebrate the history of black Catholics, facilitated by Sr. Roberta Fulton, SSMN, assistant director with Black Catholic Evangelization for the Diocese of Charleston, and will include breakfast, a presentation and dialogue on the influence of black Catholics. Space is limited, so register in advance.
When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Catholic Charities, 1662 Ingram Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: https://bit.ly/2Q0V0gs
Anniversary Banquet
What: The Muhammad Study Group of Charleston invites the community to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a banquet for an evening of reflections and appreciation.
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Baptist Educational Center, 2026 Jacksonville Road, North Charleston
Price: $25-$100
More Info: bit.ly/2K2ZVIt
