Today

Food & Craft Festival

What: Stella Maris will host the Bette Griffith Food & Craft Festival, with baked goods, crafts, paintings and more made by the church’s parishioners.

When: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: 843-327-7072, stellamarischurch.org/calendar

Daffodil Project

What: The Daffodil Project aims to create a living memorial to the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust by planting the same number of daffodils worldwide. This year, the event will focus on the theme of "Rescue." Featured speakers will include Holocaust survivors, second-generation survivors and student representatives. All are invited to attend the public educational ceremony to be followed by a smaller, private planting.

When: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2OJNUbM

Gospel Concert   

What: The education nonprofit Beyond Our Walls will present a concert featuring the College of Charleston Gospel Choir.

When: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Destiny Worship Center, 3625 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-202-0707, beyondourwalls.com

‘Fruit of the Spirit’

What: The Karen West Jenkins Missionary Society will present a “Fruit of the Spirit” program, challenging each participant to ask themselves what it would take to become known as an individual of love, joy, peace and more.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-553-2522, bit.ly/2RSvtDO

Operation Christmas Child

What: Samaritan’s Purse presents Operation Christmas Child, a collection of shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, personal hygiene supplies and more, to be distributed to those in need. Check the website for drop-off locations in your ZIP code.

When: Nov. 18-19

More Info: 828-262-1980, samaritanspurse.org

Monday

Jewish Mysticism

What: Jewish mysticism, or “Kabbalah,” is a branch of Judaism that reads holy texts in ways to answer fundamental questions such as the nature of God and the universe, the nature of human souls, and how people can affect their connections to each other and to God. Joshua Shanes, Jewish Studies associate director, continues his mini-seminar surveying basic issues of Jewish mysticism, its most important texts and myths, and its function in Jewish history.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 26

Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2B5Mch8

Thanks to Veterans

What: Mount Pleasant Regional Library presents its eighth annual Giving Thanks to Our Veterans. In support of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, food and clothing will be collected for donation. See online for the full list of items needed.

When: Daily through Nov. 30

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2KajAXe

Tuesday

Turkey, Donation Drive

What: The annual turkey donation drive is an interactive event to help downtown homeless shelter One80 Place raise money and collect 400 turkeys, to be cooked year-round in the shelter. Accepted donations: monetary gifts, protein (ham, beef, pork), nonperishables, canned goods and personal items. Donations also assist with rehousing services and onsite health clinic.

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 20

Where: One80 Place, 35 Walnut St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 631-495-8388, one80place.org/donate-turkey

Interfaith Thanksgiving

What: Presented by the Charleston Interreligious Council, this interfaith Thanksgiving celebration program combines a diversity of people and faiths participating in prayer, music and words of inspiration. Light refreshments will be served after the service. Canned goods will be collected for Lowcountry Food Bank.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hasell St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-763-3150, bit.ly/2OJpDlT

'Mommy & Me'

What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 and 27

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 per class

More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx

Thursday

Dinner & Giveaway

What: Annual Thanksgiving dinner featuring a buffet, a hourly raffle and live entertainment, presented by the South Carolina Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-751-8379, scgrandlodgeafm.org

‘Light Up’

What: Welcome the holiday season at Knightsville United Methodist’s community Thanksgiving dinner, featuring the lighting of the holiday symbols, including the Hanukkah menorah, Christmas nativity and Kwanzaa Kinara. There will be local talent, nonprofit displays, crafts for children and giveaways for each of the holidays.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-970-0226, bit.ly/2K5pUPB

Friday

Night of Thanks

What: Focus ministries presents “Night of Thanks,” featuring pastor Vincent Bohanan, Kevin Terry & Predestined, Rich Tolbert, John Lakin & BOW, Mike Brown & FOCUS, Chris Ervin & AD and more artists to be confirmed.

When: 8-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: The Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: bit.ly/2FwkPkS

Saturday

Black Catholics

What: The Office of Ethnic Ministries will celebrate the history of black Catholics, facilitated by Sr. Roberta Fulton, SSMN, assistant director with Black Catholic Evangelization for the Diocese of Charleston, and will include breakfast, a presentation and dialogue on the influence of black Catholics. Space is limited, so register in advance.

When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Catholic Charities, 1662 Ingram Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: https://bit.ly/2Q0V0gs

Anniversary Banquet

What: The Muhammad Study Group of Charleston invites the community to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a banquet for an evening of reflections and appreciation.

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Baptist Educational Center, 2026 Jacksonville Road, North Charleston

Price: $25-$100

More Info: bit.ly/2K2ZVIt

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events