Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Church Anniversary
What: First Baptist will celebrate its 150th anniversary with two special worship services featuring the Rev. Bernard Gadsden, pastor emeritus; the Rev. Charlie L. Murray Jr, current pastor; and the Rev. Isaac J. Holy of Royal Missionary Baptist Church.
When: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 21
Where: First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road
More Info: 843-795-7331, fbcji.org
Vacation Bible School
What: Midway Baptist will host its “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School, designed for ages 3 years-6th grade.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 21-26
Where: Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-572-3541, midwaybaptistchurchsc.org
Monday
Church Camp
What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40 a week per child
More Info: 843-303-4741
Vacation Bible School
What: Crossroads will host its “Power Up” Vacation Bible School, designed for ages K4-5th grade.
When: 9 a.m.-noon July 22-26
Where: Crossroads Community Church, 505 Gahagan Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-2755, crossroads-summerville.org/vbs
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Tuesday
Kirk Franklin
What: Kirk Franklin will perform a mix of favorites and selections from his latest, “Long Live Love,” with special guest Koryn Hawthorne and official tour host Travele Judon.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 23
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $25-$65
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Mystical Bible
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Wednesday
Senior Ministry
What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Foster Parent Info
What: This drop-in will include information on becoming a foster parent, presented by South Carolina Mentor.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 24
Where: Charleston Family Center, 4 Carriage Lane
More Info: 843-763-2222, bit.ly/30yFavf
Thursday
Girls Day Out
What: Girls Day Out camp for rising 8th- and 9th-grade girls to engage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities and meet women in STEM careers and the college’s admissions team.
When: July 25-27
Where: College of Charleston, downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/GDOCharleston
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 9 a.m. July 25
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
‘Exquisite Honors’
What: Exquisite Enterprises Inc. and Fair Deal Grocery "The Spot 47" will present the Exquisite Honors to celebrate the past, present and future of black entrepreneurship in the Lowcountry, hosted by Salathia Monique Graham, with guest speaker Cleo Scott Brown.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 25
Where: Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport, Convention Center, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-732-1568, bit.ly/30FWCOH
Saturday
Theosophical Study
What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.
When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month
Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-0619, theosophical.org
Grand African Ball
What: The second annual Charleston Royal Grand African Ball's theme is “One Night in Africa,” to unite Gullah-Geechee natives, Caribbean Africans, Africans in North, South and Central America, and all other Africans, featuring African-themed cuisine, live entertainment, an art show, Afrikan bazaar, celebrity guest hosts and more. Guests are strongly encouraged to dress in formal African attire, Africa-inspired garments, and/or black-tie.
When: 6-11 p.m. July 27
Where: Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $65 general; VIP options available
More Info: bit.ly/2LosyDF
