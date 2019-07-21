Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Church Anniversary 

What: First Baptist will celebrate its 150th anniversary with two special worship services featuring the Rev. Bernard Gadsden, pastor emeritus; the Rev. Charlie L. Murray Jr, current pastor; and the Rev. Isaac J. Holy of Royal Missionary Baptist Church.

When: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 21

Where: First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road

More Info: 843-795-7331, fbcji.org

Vacation Bible School   

What: Midway Baptist will host its “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School, designed for ages 3 years-6th grade.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 21-26

Where: Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: 843-572-3541, midwaybaptistchurchsc.org

Monday

Church Camp

What: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time will hold Camp 4 Me, a weekly summer camp, including outside recreation, art activities, exercise, games, library visits, story and movie time and more. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.

When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekly

Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40 a week per child

More Info: 843-303-4741

Vacation Bible School   

What: Crossroads will host its “Power Up” Vacation Bible School, designed for ages K4-5th grade.

When: 9 a.m.-noon July 22-26

Where: Crossroads Community Church, 505 Gahagan Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-2755, crossroads-summerville.org/vbs

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Tuesday

Kirk Franklin 

What: Kirk Franklin will perform a mix of favorites and selections from his latest, “Long Live Love,” with special guest Koryn Hawthorne and official tour host Travele Judon.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 23

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $25-$65

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Mystical Bible

What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 773-240-3900

Wednesday

Senior Ministry

What: Jerusalem Baptist offers a senior ministry for ages 60 and older as a spiritual venture toward building mental, physical and spiritual bodies.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Fellowship Hall, Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-0187

Foster Parent Info

What: This drop-in will include information on becoming a foster parent, presented by South Carolina Mentor.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 24

Where: Charleston Family Center, 4 Carriage Lane

More Info: 843-763-2222, bit.ly/30yFavf

Thursday

Girls Day Out

What: Girls Day Out camp for rising 8th- and 9th-grade girls to engage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities and meet women in STEM careers and the college’s admissions team.

When: July 25-27

Where: College of Charleston, downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/GDOCharleston

Moving On 

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 9 a.m. July 25

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

‘Exquisite Honors’   

What: Exquisite Enterprises Inc. and Fair Deal Grocery "The Spot 47" will present the Exquisite Honors to celebrate the past, present and future of black entrepreneurship in the Lowcountry, hosted by Salathia Monique Graham, with guest speaker Cleo Scott Brown.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 25

Where: Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport, Convention Center, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-732-1568, bit.ly/30FWCOH

Saturday

Theosophical Study   

What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.

When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month

Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-899-0619, theosophical.org

Grand African Ball   

What: The second annual Charleston Royal Grand African Ball's theme is “One Night in Africa,” to unite Gullah-Geechee natives, Caribbean Africans, Africans in North, South and Central America, and all other Africans, featuring African-themed cuisine, live entertainment, an art show, Afrikan bazaar, celebrity guest hosts and more. Guests are strongly encouraged to dress in formal African attire, Africa-inspired garments, and/or black-tie.

When: 6-11 p.m. July 27

Where: Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $65 general; VIP options available

More Info: bit.ly/2LosyDF

