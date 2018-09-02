Today
Sunday Brunch
What: “Yiddish Politics in New South Cities.” This presentation, facilitated by the Institute of Southern Jewish Life history department’s director Josh Parshall, will examine small groups of Yiddish-speaking immigrants who operated branches of the Workmen’s Circle in more than 15 Southern cities in relation to the New South settings in which they took place. This event is preceded by a free community brunch.
When: 9 a.m. brunch, 10-11 a.m. lecture Sept. 2
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2BpXFdy
Monday
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2o5z982
Tuesday
Yoga & Meditation Series
What: This four-part beginner's series introduces the path of vinyasa yoga and meditation, beginning with the foundational poses and breaking down each for safe alignment. No experience necessary. Bring a mat and water. Wear appropriate workout attire.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2MxYHt9
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast is a first and third Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. This meeting’s guest speaker is Gene Sapakoff, sports columnist with The Post and Courier.
When: 7 a.m. Sept. 5
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More Info: 843-881-8861
Assistance for Veterans
What: Veterans or spouses of veterans can meet with an accredited VA claims representative to find out about the Aid and Attendance benefit. Veterans and widowed spouses who require the aid and attendance of another person may be eligible for additional benefits for care assistance in the home or in an assisted living community. No appointment needed.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 5
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2BYIhFn
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/2woPk5a
Thursday
St. Andrew’s Parish
What: As part of the West Ashley History Series, author Donna Jacobs will share community stories discovered in the modern history of St. Andrew’s Parish.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Cynthia Graham Hurd/St Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2wqZzWH
‘Echo in Ramadi’
What: The USS Yorktown will present “Echo in Ramadi,” a panel discussion on the persistent and heroic efforts of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines during the second Battle of Ramadi, based on the book written by Echo Company Commander Major Scott Huesing, "Echo in Ramadi," a 10-month snapshot of the battle on the ground in Ramadi and the evolution of tactics used on the battlefield.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5984, patriotspoint.org
‘Hugs & Knishes’
What: A special ladies’ night event from Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, featuring lessons on making Rosh Hashanah holiday delights, including holishkes, lokshen kugel and kreplach.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Adult $18; child/student $8
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Friday
Energy Self-Care 101
What: This two-day Energy Self-Care workshop offers practical steps and grounding tools for those interested in enhancing one's consciousness about relationship boundaries, personal power and self-healing skills. All levels of experience welcome.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8
Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $223
More Info: bit.ly/2MAfvA5
Saturday
Hope for Haiti 5K
What: Light from Light’s third annual Hope for Haiti 5K Trail Run is a fundraiser to fight child malnutrition and the Lespwa Timoun “Hope for Children” medical clinic in Haiti.
When: 7 a.m. registration/packet pick-up, 9 a.m. race Sept. 8
Where: Start at Chick-fil-A, 3102 Ironclad Aly, Mount Pleasant (north); race runs through Oakland Plantation
Price: $15-$40
More Info: 828-612-8216, bit.ly/2LFdME2
Prayer Pocket Angel
What: Participants will create their own angel during Diane Frankenberger’s class. Open to all skill levels; bring scissors, needle and gray thread for hand sewing.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $21 (includes kit)
More Info: ppquilts.com/ppqcalendar.html
‘How the World Speaks’
What: Simran Singh will explore Jungian themes in a presentation that blends story, song and the poetry of life’s soulful engagement.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, charlestonjungsociety.org/september2018-simran-singh
Sunday Sept. 9
Grand Reopening
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host a rededication to its newly renovated neighborhood house, followed by barbecue, entertainment and tours of the updated facility.
When: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Our Lady of Mercy Neighborhood House, 77 America St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-559-4109, ext. 109, olmoutreach.org
