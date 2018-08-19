Today
Mark Lanier
What: Gospel singer Mark Lanier formerly of Perfect Heart, will perform.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 19
Where: Midway Baptist Church, 506 James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-572-3541, https://bit.ly/2MhOUHR
BBQ at the Beach
What: In partnership with Chabad of Charleston and the Lowcountry, the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program invites students, alumni and friends to a barbecue on the beach, including food, drinks, Israeli dancing and more.
When: Food served noon-1:30 p.m., drinks available 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19
Where: Station 28, Sullivan’s Island
More Info: bit.ly/2vpWntN
Monday
Peace After Divorce
What: This eight-week workshop aims to help attendees find inspiration and practical help for healing and moving on after a divorce, designed for divorcing and divorced individuals. Register in advance.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays Aug. 20-Oct. 8
Where: Seacoast Church West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $15 for the book
More Info: https://bit.ly/2OGE6Qe
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
Impact Luncheon
What: The Increasing HOPE Financial Training Center will host the Community Impact Luncheon with keynote speaker Rev. Dr. DeForest Soaries, founder and CEO of dfree, the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the black community in mind.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3841 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-225-4343, bit.ly/2MxbfNx
Thursday
‘Journey Through Grief’
What: This program, facilitated by Elena Bell, will provide information and support to cope with the death of a loved one in an eight-week, small group setting. Registration required.
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 23-Oct. 11
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Saturday
‘Recipe for the Best You’
What: US’s event “Recipe for the Best You” will be broken out into four main sets: Beauty, Wellness, Spirituality and Empowerment, as well as a panel discussion session. US is an organization focused on breaking multicultural lines and bringing unity and strength with the ability to connect and empower others.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: The Great Room, 1309 Sumner Ave., North Charleston
Price: $50-$90
More Info: bit.ly/2OlUq8U
Imago Relationship
What: “Getting the Love you Want” is a two-day workshop for married or unmarried couples facilitated by Rick Brown that provides the insights and methods needed to discover the joyous and even spiritual potential that awaits those in a committed relationship.
When: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 25; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $695 (per couple)
More Info: 843-720-8528, bit.ly/2noApmo
Mass, Dinner, Fellowship
What: All single Catholic men and women over age 50 are invited to join the Tri-County Catholic Fellowship Group for Mass, dinner and fellowship. The Mass will be at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church and dinner will be at Applebee’s.
When: 5:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. dinner and fellowship Aug. 25
Where: St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 1404 Old U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-556-3578, jshannonh@gmail.com
Sunday Aug. 26
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2vRlYeI
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events