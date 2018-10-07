Today
Lecture
What: “Forced and Child Marriage in the United States: What You Need to Know and its Impact on the Jewish Community” lecture from Fraidy Reiss, founder and executive director of Unchained At Last.
When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 7
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events
Pumpkin Patch
What: St. George’s Episcopal will host its annual pumpkin patch and fall-themed photo area.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Oct. 31
Where: St. George's Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0772, stgeorge-sc.org
Clothing Swap
What: The Church at Cane Bay will host a clothing swap to benefit Thrive Single Moms Ministry and My Sister’s House.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: The Church at Cane Bay, 438 Market Place Drive, Summerville
Price: $10 per swapping participant
More Info: 843-259-2263, bit.ly/2NnQgMx
Monday
Autumn Tea Room
What: The proceeds from the 13th annual Bethany Tea Room, Gift Shop and Fresh Market will be donated to local and global missions.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. daily through Oct. 12
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-1230, bethany-umc.com
Modern Orthodoxy
What: Rabbi Moshe Davis of Brith Sholom Beth Israel will discuss Modern Orthodoxy’s response to fundamental changes in Orthodox Judaism due to the contemporary world in a three-part series: Religious Zionism (Oct. 8), Worldly Pursuits (Oct. 15) and The Role of Women (Oct. 22).
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events
Tuesday
Inter-religious Council Speaker Series
What: The Charleston Inter-religious Council presents guest speaker and religious scholar Rabbi Reuven with lectures on religious diversity.
When: Oct. 11-13
Where: Various venues
Price: Free
More Info: 843-763-3150, bit.ly/2Nm0MnG
Saturday
Genealogy Conference
What: The Family Discovery Day genealogy conference will feature S.C. history archivist Marianne Cawley, Daughters of the Revolution representative Cynthia Putnam and Lowcountry genealogy expert Wevonneda Minis. Southern barbecue lunch included. Registration requested.
When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1519 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-571-2357, bit.ly/2DVJIpb
Revive Conference
What: ACM Women of Destiny will present the Revive Conference featuring Word Ministry with Brae DeWalt and Amanda Hill, praise and worship and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Antioch Community Ministries, 1250 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $20
More Info: 843-875-2518, bit.ly/2Qq8sqS
Church Brunch
What: St. Paul Baptist Church will host a brunch of Southern fare in the fellowship hall.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: St. Paul Baptist Church, 624 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 per person
More Info: 843-725-9015
The Crestmen Quartet
What: Southern gospel group will perform, followed by a meet-and-greet and a fellowship meal.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-873-7461, bit.ly/2O5MCMI
