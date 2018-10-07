Today

Lecture

What: “Forced and Child Marriage in the United States: What You Need to Know and its Impact on the Jewish Community” lecture from Fraidy Reiss, founder and executive director of Unchained At Last.

When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 7

Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events

Pumpkin Patch

What: St. George’s Episcopal will host its annual pumpkin patch and fall-themed photo area.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Oct. 31

Where: St. George's Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-873-0772, stgeorge-sc.org

Clothing Swap

What: The Church at Cane Bay will host a clothing swap to benefit Thrive Single Moms Ministry and My Sister’s House.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: The Church at Cane Bay, 438 Market Place Drive, Summerville

Price: $10 per swapping participant

More Info: 843-259-2263, bit.ly/2NnQgMx

Monday

Autumn Tea Room

What: The proceeds from the 13th annual Bethany Tea Room, Gift Shop and Fresh Market will be donated to local and global missions.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. daily through Oct. 12

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-1230, bethany-umc.com

Modern Orthodoxy 

What: Rabbi Moshe Davis of Brith Sholom Beth Israel will discuss Modern Orthodoxy’s response to fundamental changes in Orthodox Judaism due to the contemporary world in a three-part series: Religious Zionism (Oct. 8), Worldly Pursuits (Oct. 15) and The Role of Women (Oct. 22).

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events

Tuesday

Inter-religious Council Speaker Series

What: The Charleston Inter-religious Council presents guest speaker and religious scholar Rabbi Reuven with lectures on religious diversity.

When: Oct. 11-13

Where: Various venues

Price: Free

More Info: 843-763-3150, bit.ly/2Nm0MnG

Saturday

Genealogy Conference   

What: The Family Discovery Day genealogy conference will feature S.C. history archivist Marianne Cawley, Daughters of the Revolution representative Cynthia Putnam and Lowcountry genealogy expert Wevonneda Minis. Southern barbecue lunch included. Registration requested.

When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1519 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-571-2357, bit.ly/2DVJIpb

Revive Conference

What: ACM Women of Destiny will present the Revive Conference featuring Word Ministry with Brae DeWalt and Amanda Hill, praise and worship and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Antioch Community Ministries, 1250 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $20

More Info: 843-875-2518, bit.ly/2Qq8sqS

Church Brunch   

What: St. Paul Baptist Church will host a brunch of Southern fare in the fellowship hall.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: St. Paul Baptist Church, 624 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 per person

More Info: 843-725-9015

The Crestmen Quartet

What: Southern gospel group will perform, followed by a meet-and-greet and a fellowship meal.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-873-7461, bit.ly/2O5MCMI

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events