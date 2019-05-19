Today
Jewish Studies
What: The Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina will host the last day of its 25th anniversary celebration, with a board meeting, followed by programs on “American Judaism and Civil Engagement: Our Future Depends Upon It” and “How Judaism Became an American Religion and What the Future Has in Store.”
When: 9 a.m. board meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 lecture programs May 19
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5682, jewish.cofc.edu/events
Beat Kid Hunger
What: I Heart Hungry Kids will host a Beat Kid Hunger Party fundraiser, with food and drink, club-style lighting and music, games, a photo booth and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. May 19
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free for adults; $15 for kids
More Info: 800-484-0208, http://bit.ly/2JjHaTP
Monday
‘Ask Dr. Ruth’
What: The Charleston JCC Filmfest and Terrace Theatre will hold a screening of “Ask Dr. Ruth,” a documentary on the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor and sex therapist.
When: 7 p.m. May 20
Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$18
More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2EhColF
Tuesday
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through June 11
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
‘Living Your Truth’
What: The Social Justice, Racial Equality Collaborative Council’s “Living Your Truth” series will feature guest speakers Dr. Melvin Brown III and Dr. Andrew Savage IV. Registration requested.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 21
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-720-8528, http://bit.ly/2WLoSOh
Wednesday
Golf Tournament
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host its 26th annual charity golf tournament fundraiser, with lunch, refreshments, door prizes, gift bags and awards dinner. Our Lady of Mercy’s mission is to encourage and support self-sufficiency and self-worth for people in need in the community through education, wellness and outreach services.
When: 11:30 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. start May 22
Where: Golf Club at Briar’s Creek, 4000 Briars Creek Lane, Johns Island
Price: $450 per player/$1800 per foursome
More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org/golf
Thursday
LagFest
What: The Center for Jewish Life – Chabad of Charleston will host its Lag B’omer celebration with a BBQ dinner, jump castles, rides, games, face painting, balloon art, a bonfire, petting zoo, live entertainment and more. Lag B’omer is a celebration of Jewish pride and unity that commemorates the lives of two rabbis during the Roman occupation of the Land of Israel.
When: 5:30 p.m. May 23
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8 per person; $36 per family
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Plantation Singers
What: Gullah spirituals and sacred music of the South Carolina Lowcountry.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 23
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3631
Friday
Memorial Day
What: The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will host its annual Memorial Day Remembrance event in the main auditorium, featuring guest speaker Rear Admiral James Flatley III.
When: 10 a.m.-noon May 24
Where: Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, 109 Bee St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-5011, bit.ly/2w1YUdA
Tea Room
What: The “Seconds, Please” Tea Room is annual homemade lunch and dessert event in conjunction with the Spoleto Festival Craft Fair in Wragg Square and proceeds will benefit the church’s mission programs.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 24-25; 12:30-3 p.m. May 26
Where: Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-9237, 2ndpc.org/blog/tearoom
‘Tea Time Treasures’
What: The 18th annual “Tea Time Treasures” charity boutique will be open during Spoleto to benefit the church’s outreach programs. The boutique will feature antique home accessories, artwork, jewelry, memorabilia and more. All proceeds benefit the church's Outreach Center programs.
When: 2-7 p.m. May 24; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 25, 27 and 31; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26 and June 2-3; 9:30 a.m. 7 p.m. June 1
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Outreach Center, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-1611, http://bit.ly/2JlNk5E
Saturday
Food Pantry
What: St. Luke’s will open its food pantry with selections of canned goods, dry goods and fresh fruits and vegetables.
When: 8 a.m.-noon May 25
Where: St. Luke Holiness Church of God in Christ, 1126 Thurgood Road, Goose Creek
More Info: 843-637-4244
Theosophical Study
What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.
When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month
Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-0619, theosophical.org
