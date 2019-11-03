Today
Sunday Brunch Series
What: “Jews, the Left and Antisemitism: A Case of British Exceptionalism?” is a discussion as to what extent does the trajectory of relations between Jews and the Left in the world’s largest, contemporary Jewish communities help us to understand current tensions between Jews in the UK and the British Labour Party.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 3
Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2N4041G
‘The Encounter’
What: “The Word, The Spirit, The Fire, The Power and The Glory” with guest speakers.
When: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Nov. 3
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-5180, womcc.com
Monday
‘Road to Santiago’
What: The Latin American and Caribbean Studies Program will present a lecture that explores representations of the Arab and Islamic world in Latin American literature and culture, with scholar and author Susannah Drissi.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Alumni Center, 86 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4884, bit.ly/2PDKZ8v
Jews & Comedy
What: This faculty mini-series event will discuss the relationship between Jews and comedy in the 20th century in the U.S. and abroad.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth Street, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WrUBES
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Cecilia Brown, editor with the Moultrie News.
When: 7 a.m. Nov. 6
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Dedication Celebration
What: Church Dedication Celebration of the completion of the new campus of Life Changers Covenant Ministries.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: 2140 Eleanor Drive, North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-8858, bit.ly/2Nsc7Vo
Thursday
Interfaith Series
What: The Charleston Interreligious Council will host the third annual James Sawers Jr. Interfaith Speaker Series, with special guests discussing Boston’s hidden sacred spaces, religion in hospitals, religious acceptance and a deeper look at crisis chaplains.
When: Nov. 7-9
Where: Various locations
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-763-3150, cicouncil.org/events
Friday
Flags for Heroes
What: The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will showcase a special display of hundreds of American flags in front of the USS Yorktown.
When: Nov. 8-10
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Flag sponsorships available
More Info: 843-270-6057, charlestonrotaryflags.org
Marine Corps Birthday
What: The LowCountry Leathernecks will celebrate the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps aboard the USS Yorktown. Call 843-697-9935 for details.
When: Nov. 8
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: d.sowers2@gmail.com
Veterans Day Reception
What: Veterans and their families are invited to stop by the library for free desserts in appreciation of their service.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 8
Where: St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive
More Info: 843-567-4862, bit.ly/2Pxu4V0
Fall Festival
What: Stella Maris will host its Fall Festival, with vendor booths, games, music, food and more.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $10 per family
More Info: 843-883-3108, stellamarischurch.org
‘Going Places’ Gala
What: Be A Mentor will host its annual event to pay tribute to the children the group supports and the children’s mentors, with light fare, live music, libations, a raffle and silent auction.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Sterling Hall at Hyatt Place Hyatt House, 560 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$85
More Info: 843-793-1185, beamentornow.org
Worship Night
What: North Palm Church presents Charleston Worship Night where many different people from different backgrounds can come together with one purpose to worship their creator, led by Tasha Cobbs-Leonard.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John Street, Charleston
Price: $30-$50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Market, Craft Fair
What: The Metro North Holiday Market & Craft Fair will have more than 45 craftspeople and vendors with specialty items, food, a raffle and more. Proceeds will benefit youth missions.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Metro North Church, 109 Central Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-764-0873, facebook.com/metronorthmarket
Holistic & Energy Expo
What: The Crystal Ranch Holistic & Energy Expo will feature vendors in metaphysical healing, tarot and oracle readings, Reiki, chiropractic, with jewelry, books and more.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/2NuzwFK
Jung Society
What: The Charleston Jung Society will present guest speaker Jerry Wright for a discussion on “Reimagining God and Religion: Our Most Urgent Task,” which will address bringing fresh imagination to the meanings of god and religion that will satisfy the modern mind and ancient soul.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2r1PsaT
Veterans Banquet
What: CAGE (Community Action Group for Encouragement) will host an evening of entertainment, information and inspiration to honor two local female military veterans.
When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Greater Goodwill AME Church, 2818 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: bit.ly/2q5EwZs
