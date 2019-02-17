Sunday
Chris Singleton
What: Chris Singleton, a Chicago Cubs baseball player whose mother was killed in the Mother Emanuel AME shooting, will host a talk entitled “Love Is Greater Than Hate.”
When: 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Feb. 17
Where: Awaken Church, 3870 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-641-0013, awakenchurch.cc
‘Frederick Douglas’
What: Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina presents "Frederick Douglass … No Turning Back" for Black History month. This show will introduce audiences to the American hero, electrifying orator, abolitionist, statesman, Christian leader and newspaper editor.
When: 4-5:15 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2GqAPEq
Women of the Bible
What: The Community Baptist Church will hold their annual service highlighting spiritual women of the Bible. Proceeds from the service will go toward the church’s building fund
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Community Baptist Church, 2329 Delano St., Charleston
More Info: 843-554-8289
Black History
What: Throughout February, guests can participate in various Black History Month activities at Middleton Place, including “Beyond the Fields” documentary screenings and walking tours, “Rice and Slavery” programs, Edna Lewis tribute dinners, “Another Perspective” theatrical presentations and more.
When: Daily
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Most programs included in general admission price
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Monday
Peace after Divorce
What: In this eight-week peer support group, people dealing with a current or past divorce can get support and discover ways to become proactive about coping and healing. Register in advance online.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Seacoast Church West Ashley, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-224-2381, AfterDivorceMinistries.com/west
‘The Assistant’
What: Professor Ezra Cappell will facilitate conversations on major themes and ideas in Bernard Malamud’s “The Assistant,” a story of a poor Jewish immigrant grocer and his Italian-Catholic clerk, who together attempt to keep their struggling grocery store afloat in mid-century Brooklyn. Bring a personal copy of the book.
When: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Jewish Studies Center: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., Charleston
More Info: https://bit.ly/2N7Op0a
Tuesday
Light After Loss
What: This grief support group is open to parents, grandparents and siblings who want to come together and find support for child loss, pregnancy loss, stillbirth and neonatal loss.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2GmMrbH
Wednesday
Crystal Conversations
What: Join Sheinata Carn-Hall every third Wednesday of the month to listen to historical written accounts and her personal experiences while working with crystals and stones.
When: 6:00 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-225-6569, http://bit.ly/2N5pIkH
‘Abraham’
What: “Abraham the Unstoppable: Forgotten Black Hero of South Carolina,” introduced by historian Dr. Nic Butler, is about an enslaved man who won his freedom from the government during the Anglo-Cherokee War of 1759-61.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2E0tCc1
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets on first and third Wednesdays of each month, and this meetings’ guest speaker is Mount Pleasant Chief of Police Carl Ritchie.
When: 7 a.m. Feb. 20
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Thursday
World War II
What: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will discuss the utilization and segregation of African American service members in World War II. Panelists will include World War II veteran and South Carolina native Rufus Lockwood and College of Charleston professor Michael Owens.
When: 10 a.m. February 21
Where: USS Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2SP088T
Wine, Women & Shoes
What: Skirt and Florence Crittenton Programs will host a fundraiser benefiting at-risk young women and their children. The event will include wine tastings, designer boutique market, raffles, auctions and more.
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Hotel Bennett, 404 King St., Charleston
More Info: 843-469-5909, bit.ly/2EbetVd
Friday
‘Inalienable Rights’
What: The Slave Dwelling Project will present "Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved.” African American living historians in period dress will portray the roles of the enslaved on a plantation. The demonstrations will be interspersed with storytelling and lectures throughout the event.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in garden admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/1nbEbKE
Paul Laurence Dunbar
What: A tribute show for African-American poet and novelist Paul Laurence Dunbar showcasing his life and works through a theater production.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-24
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., Charleston
Price: $20-$24
More Info: 843-724-7305, aftcinc.com
SC Baptist Deacons
What: The fifth annual two-day session will include sessions on spiritual counseling, grief counseling and more. Register onsite or online at www.scbaptistdeacons.org until Feb. 21.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 until 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23
Where: 329 Savage St., Walterboro
Price: $15-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2BvNp1d
Saturday
Black History Month
What: The Police Department sponsors a special Black History Month awards program. This recognition ceremony is intertwined with dynamic praise dancing, monologues and performance arts.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2X3Jdik
Mass, Dinner, Fellowship
What: The Tri-County Catholic Fellowship invites single Catholic men and women over 50 to a Mass followed by dinner and fellowship at the Rusty Rudder.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: St. Benedict Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-556-3578, jshannonh@gmail.com
Oyster Roast
What: The Charleston Museum’s Annual Oyster Roast at the Dill Sanctuary will inculde live music, oyster shucking, barbecue and cotton candy. Bring coolers, chairs and blankets for a day of Lowcountry fun.
When: 12-3 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/2N1i0s7
Theosophical Study
What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.
When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month
Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-0619, www.theosophical.org
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events