Today

Jewish Studies Lecture

What: “Jews Have Demons, Too?” is a discussion on demons as part of the Babylonian Talmud and rabbinic life, as well as when and why demons stopped being a meaningful part of Jewish life.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 24

Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php

Talent Show

What: Bethel AME will host a Talent & Fashion Show for the public.

When: 3-6 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Bethel AME Church, 407 S. Main St., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-8635

Sadie Steward Tea 

What: St. Paul AME will host its annual Sadie Stewart Tea, with the Rev. Dr. Herbert Jenkins of St. Luke AME Church of Hollywood.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-553-2522

Black Males Matter

What: The Black Males Matter Showcase & Awards will celebrate 12 black males and two teenagers that are making a difference in their communities, with performances by local singers, musicians, dancers and more. 

When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Baum Temple AME Zion Church, 943 W. 1st N. St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-873-2475, blackmalesmatternetwork@gmail.com

Monday

Southern Jewish History

What: A Southern Jewish History Mini-Seminar will offer an overview of the history of Jews in the southern U.S. from Colonial times to the present. Topics: “Jews, Heathens and Infidels: Southern Jewish Beginnings” (Feb. 25), “A Class of Citizens: Jews and the Civil War” (March 4) and “The Quiet Voices: Jews and the Civil Rights Movement” (March 11).

When: 7 p.m. 

Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php

Wednesday

Gender & the Holocaust

What: Holocaust historian Marion Kaplan will discuss what’s been uncovered in the way gender shaped life during WWII, how it reshaped understanding of how victims and survivors experienced Nazi rule and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Stern Student Center Ballroom, 71 George St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php

