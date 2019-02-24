Today
Jewish Studies Lecture
What: “Jews Have Demons, Too?” is a discussion on demons as part of the Babylonian Talmud and rabbinic life, as well as when and why demons stopped being a meaningful part of Jewish life.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 24
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php
Talent Show
What: Bethel AME will host a Talent & Fashion Show for the public.
When: 3-6 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Bethel AME Church, 407 S. Main St., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-8635
Sadie Steward Tea
What: St. Paul AME will host its annual Sadie Stewart Tea, with the Rev. Dr. Herbert Jenkins of St. Luke AME Church of Hollywood.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-553-2522
Black Males Matter
What: The Black Males Matter Showcase & Awards will celebrate 12 black males and two teenagers that are making a difference in their communities, with performances by local singers, musicians, dancers and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Baum Temple AME Zion Church, 943 W. 1st N. St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-2475, blackmalesmatternetwork@gmail.com
Monday
Southern Jewish History
What: A Southern Jewish History Mini-Seminar will offer an overview of the history of Jews in the southern U.S. from Colonial times to the present. Topics: “Jews, Heathens and Infidels: Southern Jewish Beginnings” (Feb. 25), “A Class of Citizens: Jews and the Civil War” (March 4) and “The Quiet Voices: Jews and the Civil Rights Movement” (March 11).
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php
Wednesday
Gender & the Holocaust
What: Holocaust historian Marion Kaplan will discuss what’s been uncovered in the way gender shaped life during WWII, how it reshaped understanding of how victims and survivors experienced Nazi rule and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Stern Student Center Ballroom, 71 George St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php
