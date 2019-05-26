Today
‘Tea Time Treasures’
What: The 18th annual “Tea Time Treasures” charity boutique will be open during Spoleto to benefit the church’s outreach programs. The boutique will feature antique home accessories, artwork, jewelry, memorabilia and more. All proceeds benefit the church's Outreach Center programs.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26 and June 2-3; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27 and 31; 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. June 1
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Outreach Center, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-1611, smlccharleston.org/TeaTime
Tea Room
What: The “Seconds, Please” Tea Room is annual homemade lunch and dessert event in conjunction with the Spoleto Festival Craft Fair in Wragg Square and proceeds will benefit the church’s mission programs.
When: 12:30-3 p.m. May 26
Where: Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-9237, 2ndpc.org/blog/tearoom
Monday
Field of Honor
What: Flags will be available for purchase to honor fallen military members, hosted by Tri-County Veterans Support Network and proceeds will support emergency relief, housing, outreach and more to help local veterans and families in crisis. The flags also will be prominently displayed for the Piccolo Spoleto Memorial Day Concert.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 or $50
More Info: 843-276-2840, bit.ly/2WZz6dP
Tea Room, Boutique
What: The annual Grace Church Tea Room and Church Mouse Boutique, with proceeds to benefit the church’s community outreach programs
When: Tea Room: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Boutique: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. May 27-June 1 and June 3-7
Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-4575, bit.ly/2WprFzu
Memorial Day Concert
What: As part of Piccolo Spoleto, the Charleston Men’s Chorus will celebrate past military veterans and current service members with a special concert.
When: Noon May 27
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2X0Lbjd
Memorial Day Concert
What: As part of Piccolo Spoleto, the Charleston Concert Band and Columbia Community Concert Band will present the annual Memorial Day concert in tribute to fallen military heroes, veterans and current armed forces members, with service anthems, patriotic songs and other inspiring works.
When: 3-4 p.m. May 27
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2VISIRY
Tuesday
Bible Contemplation
What: Rev. Andrew Shykofsky will lead a contemplation of the Gospels using a mystical approach and explore the inner meaning of the passage so it has immediate relevancy. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 773-240-3900
Thursday
Singles Gathering
What: The Golden Age Millennium Singles Gathering will feature three sessions of fun, food, fellowship and giveaways
When: 7 p.m. May 30-31; 9:30 a.m. June 1
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $75-$100
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
Friday
Homeschool Event
What: The Lowcountry Homeschool Convention is an opportunity to learn about all things available to tri-county area homeschool students, with workshops, demonstrations, vendors and additional representatives, as well as activities for kids and teens.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 31-June 1
Where: Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-297-8678, bit.ly/2VVKoU5
Women's Gathering
What: Monthly gathering of women looking to connect, create community and empower one another, with a special speaker each month, presented by 20s and 30s Soulful Sisterhood.
When: 7-9 p.m. May 31
Where: Yoga Factory by Yoloha, 1738 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Price: Suggested donation
More Info: bit.ly/2VLI6C2
Saturday
Orange Walk
What: The Bradley Blake Foundation in collaboration with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and Moncks Corner Police Department have planned a Tri-County Orange Walk in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Day, followed by an afternoon of music, activities, food trucks and vendors, with guest speakers Chris Singleton and Pastor Tory Jermaine Liferidge.
When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. June 1
Where: Moncks Corner Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-209-0463, bit.ly/2VJQimq
