Today
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Worship Service
What: St. Paul AME invites the public to a special worship service with guest speaker Bro. Brett Reed of Allen Chapel AME Church of Beaufort.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 20
Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-553-2522,
Oyster Roast
What: The sixth annual East Cooper Meals on Wheels oyster roast is a family-friendly event with plenty of oysters, barbecue, live music (The Shakin’ Martinis), bounce houses and other activities.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$35; $2 park admission fee
More Info: 843-881-9350, ecmow.org/events
Oyster Roast
What: Food includes all-you-can-eat oysters and side items; coolers are allowed. Music provided by Mark Jackson. Proceeds will benefit Fields to Families, which provides fresh fruits and vegetables to Charleston-area families in need.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Bowen's Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen's Island Road, Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-388-2487, bit.ly/2QBJgNW
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Thursday
Journey Through Grief
What: This is an eight-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Jan. 24-March 14
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, Rebecca.JamesAMcAlister@gmail.com
Friday
Stewardship Symposium
What: Lenoir-Rhyne’s Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary will host a Steward Symposium, “Navigating Stewardship: Setting Sail on a Mission,” with the Rev. Dr. Marty E. Stevens, focusing on expanding on understanding of biblical stewardship and identifying barriers to healthy stewardship. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Columbia Campus, 4201 N. Main St., Columbia
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 803-609-2338, lr.edu/ltss/ltss-campus-events
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555
Saturday
Self-Care Saturday
What: “GOOD Fest: Self-Care Saturday.” Keynote speaker Alexandra Roxo will guide participants through a workshop to increase self-empowerment. There also will be a sound bath, meditation and a panel on food, movement and community.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Cannon Green, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $109
More Info: 856-220-0683, thegoodfest.com/popups
Writers Workshop
What: In this practical and prophetic writing seminar, Destiny Image publisher Larry Sparks will share seven keys to publishing supernatural encounters that will help discover, unlock and release unique Kingdom messages. Seminar includes lecture, Q&A and prayer and impartation.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 26
Where: North Palm Church, 7138 Cross County Road, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-225-7884, bit.ly/2AOjAIP
Financial Resources
What: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha and the National Council of Negro Women will present a free financial resource seminar with information on credit repair, savings, retirement, financial aid, heirs property and investments.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: College of Charleston’s North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston
More Info: Register at bit.ly/2LAKJDf
Christian Writers
What: Monthly meeting of the South Carolina Chapter of American Christian Fiction Writers with a workshop on “Word for Writers” with information on how to better utilize Microsoft Word. Register in advance.
When: 2-4:45 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Holiday Inn Express, 3004 U.S. Highway 153, Piedmont
More Info: Fran051891@yahoo.com, Cam@CamMolineaux.com
Theosophical Study
What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.
When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month
Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-0619, www.theosophical.org
Oyster Roast
What: The Knights of Columbus East Cooper Council No. 9475 will host its annual oyster roast and benefit, with oysters, fish stew, hot dogs, beer and wine. No coolers permitted.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Gold Bug Island, at foot of Ben Sawyer Blvd. leading to Sullivan’s Island
Price: $30-$35; $8 children
More Info: 843-729-7734, 843-884-6874
