Today

Meditation Classes 

What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar

Worship Service 

What: St. Paul AME invites the public to a special worship service with guest speaker Bro. Brett Reed of Allen Chapel AME Church of Beaufort.

When: 11 a.m. Jan. 20

Where: St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-553-2522,

Oyster Roast

What: The sixth annual East Cooper Meals on Wheels oyster roast is a family-friendly event with plenty of oysters, barbecue, live music (The Shakin’ Martinis), bounce houses and other activities.

When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10-$35; $2 park admission fee

More Info: 843-881-9350, ecmow.org/events

Oyster Roast

What: Food includes all-you-can-eat oysters and side items; coolers are allowed. Music provided by Mark Jackson. Proceeds will benefit Fields to Families, which provides fresh fruits and vegetables to Charleston-area families in need.

When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Bowen's Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen's Island Road, Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-388-2487, bit.ly/2QBJgNW

Tuesday

Mystical Bible   

What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com

Thursday

Journey Through Grief   

What: This is an eight-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Jan. 24-March 14

Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-1365, Rebecca.JamesAMcAlister@gmail.com

Friday

Stewardship Symposium   

What: Lenoir-Rhyne’s Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary will host a Steward Symposium, “Navigating Stewardship: Setting Sail on a Mission,” with the Rev. Dr. Marty E. Stevens, focusing on expanding on understanding of biblical stewardship and identifying barriers to healthy stewardship. Registration required.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Columbia Campus, 4201 N. Main St., Columbia

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 803-609-2338, lr.edu/ltss/ltss-campus-events

Moving On     

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555

Saturday

Self-Care Saturday  

What: “GOOD Fest: Self-Care Saturday.” Keynote speaker Alexandra Roxo will guide participants through a workshop to increase self-empowerment. There also will be a sound bath, meditation and a panel on food, movement and community.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Cannon Green, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $109

More Info: 856-220-0683, thegoodfest.com/popups

Writers Workshop 

What: In this practical and prophetic writing seminar, Destiny Image publisher Larry Sparks will share seven keys to publishing supernatural encounters that will help discover, unlock and release unique Kingdom messages. Seminar includes lecture, Q&A and prayer and impartation.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 26

Where: North Palm Church, 7138 Cross County Road, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-225-7884, bit.ly/2AOjAIP

Financial Resources

What: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha and the National Council of Negro Women will present a free financial resource seminar with information on credit repair, savings, retirement, financial aid, heirs property and investments.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: College of Charleston’s North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston

More Info: Register at bit.ly/2LAKJDf

Christian Writers   

What: Monthly meeting of the South Carolina Chapter of American Christian Fiction Writers with a workshop on “Word for Writers” with information on how to better utilize Microsoft Word. Register in advance.

When: 2-4:45 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Holiday Inn Express, 3004 U.S. Highway 153, Piedmont

More Info: Fran051891@yahoo.com, Cam@CamMolineaux.com

Theosophical Study   

What: The public is welcome to attend the Charleston Theosophical Study Center, which includes metaphysical studies on reincarnation, karma and life after death.

When: 4 p.m. the last Saturday of every month

Where: Otranto Public Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-899-0619, www.theosophical.org

Oyster Roast   

What: The Knights of Columbus East Cooper Council No. 9475 will host its annual oyster roast and benefit, with oysters, fish stew, hot dogs, beer and wine. No coolers permitted.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Gold Bug Island, at foot of Ben Sawyer Blvd. leading to Sullivan’s Island

Price: $30-$35; $8 children

More Info: 843-729-7734, 843-884-6874

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events