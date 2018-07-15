Today Sunday
Healing Revival
What: World Overcomers Ministries will host a Healing Revival with guest speaker Pastor Rich Vera of The Center in Orlando, Florida.
When: 9:30 a.m. July 15
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
‘Around the Clock’
What: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual “Christian Around the Clock Program” with music and more.
When: 3:30 p.m. July 15
Where: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton St., North Charleston
More Info: 843-744-1025, facebook.com/2900AppletonAve
Monday
‘Camp 4 Me’
What: St. Matthew Baptist Church will hold a weekly camp with sports, games, songs and dance, arts and crafts, and will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (ongoing)
Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $30 per child, per week
More Info: 843-452-0009, 843-303-4741, stmatthewsbaptistchurch.com
Vacation Bible School
What: North Charleston United Methodist’s VBS is “Maker Fun Factory,” with Bible-learning activities, songs, team-building games, science activities and more. The children also will join a mission effort to collect uniforms for children assisted by Lowcountry Orphan Relief. Designed for ages 5 years-5th grade.
When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 16-20
Where: North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Ave.
More Info: 843-744-6669, northcharlestonumc.com/vacation-bible-school
Tuesday
Summer Reading
What: Trinity Church will host the “On Your Mark, Get Set ... Read!” summer reading and activities program with games and more.
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon July 17-19
Where: Trinity Church, 1915 Pinopolis Road, Pinopolis
More Info: 843-761-8570, trinitychurchpinopolis.org
Episcopal Church Session
What: Bishop Skip Adams and The Episcopal Church in South Carolina will host a listening and information session with an open dialogue about the life and ministry of the diocese and faith communities, and an introduction of the new Missioner for Returning Congregations, the Rev. Bill Coyne.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 17
Where: The Citadel’s Alumni Affairs, 69 Hagood Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-259-2016, bit.ly/2LcxmrK
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast’s guest speaker is Brian McGee, provost with the College of Charleston.
When: 7 a.m. June 18
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More Info: 843-881-8861
Law of Attraction
What: Immersion in high-vibration energy and discussion of attracting manifestations and creative outlets for students of the Abraham Hicks material and similar "law of attraction" teachings, facilitated by Chris Cunniffe.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2zxMJtp
Friday
Priscilla Shirer
What: Evangelist and motivational speaker Priscilla Shirer will discuss Biblical teachings and prayer, with worship led by Anthony Evans.
When: 7 p.m. July 20; 9 a.m. July 21
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $79; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Saturday
VBS Rally
What: Registration event for Midway Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School, “Game On,” with food, games and more. The VBS program will include a nightly Bible school with music, crafts, games, Bible stories and snacks. Designed for ages 3 years-12th grade.
When: Rally 10 a.m. July 21; VBS 6-8:30 p.m. July 23-27
Where: The Exciting Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-572-3541, midwaybaptistchurchsc.org
Sunday July 22
Appointed Quartet
What: Concert with the Appointed Quartet, whose mission is to minister for the Gospel of Christ through uplifting gospel music. A love offering will be collected and a fellowship meal will follow the concert in the New Life Center.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 22
Where: Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road (17-A), Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-7461, bit.ly/2us2zAl
