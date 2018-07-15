Today Sunday

Healing Revival

What: World Overcomers Ministries will host a Healing Revival with guest speaker Pastor Rich Vera of The Center in Orlando, Florida.

When: 9:30 a.m. July 15

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com

‘Around the Clock’

What: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual “Christian Around the Clock Program” with music and more.

When: 3:30 p.m. July 15

Where: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton St., North Charleston

More Info: 843-744-1025, facebook.com/2900AppletonAve

Monday

‘Camp 4 Me’   

What: St. Matthew Baptist Church will hold a weekly camp with sports, games, songs and dance, arts and crafts, and will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (ongoing)

Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $30 per child, per week

More Info: 843-452-0009, 843-303-4741, stmatthewsbaptistchurch.com

Vacation Bible School

What: North Charleston United Methodist’s VBS is “Maker Fun Factory,” with Bible-learning activities, songs, team-building games, science activities and more. The children also will join a mission effort to collect uniforms for children assisted by Lowcountry Orphan Relief. Designed for ages 5 years-5th grade.

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 16-20

Where: North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Ave.

More Info: 843-744-6669, northcharlestonumc.com/vacation-bible-school

Tuesday

Summer Reading

What: Trinity Church will host the “On Your Mark, Get Set ... Read!” summer reading and activities program with games and more.

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon July 17-19

Where: Trinity Church, 1915 Pinopolis Road, Pinopolis

More Info: 843-761-8570, trinitychurchpinopolis.org

Episcopal Church Session

What: Bishop Skip Adams and The Episcopal Church in South Carolina will host a listening and information session with an open dialogue about the life and ministry of the diocese and faith communities, and an introduction of the new Missioner for Returning Congregations, the Rev. Bill Coyne.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 17

Where: The Citadel’s Alumni Affairs, 69 Hagood Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-259-2016, bit.ly/2LcxmrK

Mystical Bible

What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast’s guest speaker is Brian McGee, provost with the College of Charleston.

When: 7 a.m. June 18

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant

Price: $7-$12

More Info: 843-881-8861

Law of Attraction

What: Immersion in high-vibration energy and discussion of attracting manifestations and creative outlets for students of the Abraham Hicks material and similar "law of attraction" teachings, facilitated by Chris Cunniffe.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2zxMJtp

Friday

Priscilla Shirer

What: Evangelist and motivational speaker Priscilla Shirer will discuss Biblical teachings and prayer, with worship led by Anthony Evans.

When: 7 p.m. July 20; 9 a.m. July 21

Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $79; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Saturday

VBS Rally

What: Registration event for Midway Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School, “Game On,” with food, games and more. The VBS program will include a nightly Bible school with music, crafts, games, Bible stories and snacks. Designed for ages 3 years-12th grade.

When: Rally 10 a.m. July 21; VBS 6-8:30 p.m. July 23-27

Where: The Exciting Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: 843-572-3541, midwaybaptistchurchsc.org

Sunday July 22

Appointed Quartet

What: Concert with the Appointed Quartet, whose mission is to minister for the Gospel of Christ through uplifting gospel music. A love offering will be collected and a fellowship meal will follow the concert in the New Life Center.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 22

Where: Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road (17-A), Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-873-7461, bit.ly/2us2zAl

