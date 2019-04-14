Today
Palm Sunday
What: Worship services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5444, grace-lcms.net
‘Frum Women’
What: Author Karen Skinazi will highlight the cultural work Haredi women are doing today, with a focus on the Orthodox women’s film industry.
When: 10 a.m. April 14
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php
LoveFest
What: The Summerville Spring LoveFest will feature local entertainment, fellowship, food trucks and more. Bring nonperishable foods for the local blessing boxes.
When: 2-4 p.m. April 14
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-817-7822, bit.ly/2P3uekO
Men’s Fellowship
What: “God’s Looking for a Few Good Men” (Acts 6:30) men’s fellowship continues with guest speaker Elder Richard Thornton of Ministries of Truth Tabernacle.
When: 4 p.m. April 14
Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-336-3613
Awaken Egg Drop
What: Awaken Church will host its second annual Helicopter Easter Egg Drop for pre-school to elementary age kids with additional activities and attractions, food trucks, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. April 14
Where: West Ashley High School, 4060 W. Wildcat Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-641-0013, http://bit.ly/2WXaH8u
Gospel Concert
What: Praise and worship gospel concert with local artists.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. April 14
Where: Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free will offering accepted
More Info: 843-747-9697, bit.ly/2D8tgPw
Monday
‘Facing the Past’
What: “Facing the Past: How Societies Engage in Remembrance” is a panel discussion with historians and educators from the German state of Bavaria on how to face the past today and how, in an interconnected world, will teach the past tomorrow.
When: Noon-2 p.m. April 15
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, http://bit.ly/2D7f5Ku
‘Germany Today’
What: “Germany Today: Facing the Past and the Future of Memory” is a discussion on the efforts Germany and Bavaria have been making over the past six decades to come to terms with the Holocaust, in partnership with the Charleston Jewish Federation.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 15
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2U05uuO
Tuesday
Light After Loss
What: Grief support for families after the death of a child, pregnancy loss, stillbirth and neonatal loss, presented by Star Legacy Foundation-Lowcountry SC.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month
Where: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-2128, bit.ly/2uZWwUc
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Mac Burdette, executive director with Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.
When: 7 a.m. April 17
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Drop-In
What: Drop-in for those interested in becoming a Bon Secours associate. The Sisters of Bon Secours USA invite women and men of diverse faith backgrounds who wish to deepen their spirituality within a small community of faith and commitment to service.
When: 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 17
Where: Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital Mall Area, 2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-259-0790
‘Holy City Worship’
What: Charleston Southern and CSUElevate will host an evening of prayer and community worship moving into Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday.
When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. April 17
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Open to the public
More Info: http://bit.ly/2DbLaki
Thursday
John P. Kee
What: Pastor John P. Kee with Kelontae Gavin.
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Royal Baptist Family Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2IsUDHE
Maundy Thursday
What: See and taste foods that would have been eaten at the Last Supper, then witness the example of servanthood that Jesus teaches his followers before his betrayal and death.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 18
Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: Free, but donations will be accepted
More info: 843-766-4262, www.stapresbyterian.org
Friday
‘Praise!’
What: A weekend celebration of love, life and everything holy through yoga, song, storytelling and dance.
When: April 19-21
Where: The Salt Spa, 703 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$225
More Info: 843-974-4435, bit.ly/2Ghzj6p
Good Friday
What: Holy Friday worship service.
When: 7 p.m. April 19
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5444, grace-lcms.net
Good Friday
What: The choir of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian will lead a service of hymns that focus on the last seven words of Christ.
When: 7 p.m. April 19
Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More info: 843-766-4262, www.stapresbyterian.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events