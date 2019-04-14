Today

Palm Sunday

What: Worship services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5444, grace-lcms.net

‘Frum Women’

What: Author Karen Skinazi will highlight the cultural work Haredi women are doing today, with a focus on the Orthodox women’s film industry.

When: 10 a.m. April 14

Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events/index.php

LoveFest

What: The Summerville Spring LoveFest will feature local entertainment, fellowship, food trucks and more. Bring nonperishable foods for the local blessing boxes.

When: 2-4 p.m. April 14

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-817-7822, bit.ly/2P3uekO

Men’s Fellowship   

What: “God’s Looking for a Few Good Men” (Acts 6:30) men’s fellowship continues with guest speaker Elder Richard Thornton of Ministries of Truth Tabernacle.

When: 4 p.m. April 14

Where: Emanuel Seed and Harvest Time Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-336-3613

Awaken Egg Drop

What: Awaken Church will host its second annual Helicopter Easter Egg Drop for pre-school to elementary age kids with additional activities and attractions, food trucks, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more.

When: 4-6 p.m. April 14

Where: West Ashley High School, 4060 W. Wildcat Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-641-0013, http://bit.ly/2WXaH8u

Gospel Concert

What: Praise and worship gospel concert with local artists.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. April 14

Where: Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free will offering accepted

More Info: 843-747-9697, bit.ly/2D8tgPw

Monday

‘Facing the Past’

What: “Facing the Past: How Societies Engage in Remembrance” is a panel discussion with historians and educators from the German state of Bavaria on how to face the past today and how, in an interconnected world, will teach the past tomorrow.

When: Noon-2 p.m. April 15

Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4930, http://bit.ly/2D7f5Ku

‘Germany Today’

What: “Germany Today: Facing the Past and the Future of Memory” is a discussion on the efforts Germany and Bavaria have been making over the past six decades to come to terms with the Holocaust, in partnership with the Charleston Jewish Federation.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 15

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2U05uuO

Tuesday

Light After Loss

What: Grief support for families after the death of a child, pregnancy loss, stillbirth and neonatal loss, presented by Star Legacy Foundation-Lowcountry SC.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month

Where: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-766-2128, bit.ly/2uZWwUc

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast 

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Mac Burdette, executive director with Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

When: 7 a.m. April 17

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Drop-In 

What: Drop-in for those interested in becoming a Bon Secours associate. The Sisters of Bon Secours USA invite women and men of diverse faith backgrounds who wish to deepen their spirituality within a small community of faith and commitment to service.

When: 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 17

Where: Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital Mall Area, 2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-259-0790

‘Holy City Worship’

What: Charleston Southern and CSUElevate will host an evening of prayer and community worship moving into Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday.

When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. April 17

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Open to the public

More Info: http://bit.ly/2DbLaki

Thursday

John P. Kee

What: Pastor John P. Kee with Kelontae Gavin.

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Royal Baptist Family Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: bit.ly/2IsUDHE

Maundy Thursday

What: See and taste foods that would have been eaten at the Last Supper, then witness the example of servanthood that Jesus teaches his followers before his betrayal and death.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 18

Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Price: Free, but donations will be accepted

More info: 843-766-4262, www.stapresbyterian.org

Friday

‘Praise!’

What: A weekend celebration of love, life and everything holy through yoga, song, storytelling and dance.

When: April 19-21

Where: The Salt Spa, 703 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$225

More Info: 843-974-4435, bit.ly/2Ghzj6p

Good Friday

What: Holy Friday worship service.

When: 7 p.m. April 19

Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5444, grace-lcms.net

Good Friday

What: The choir of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian will lead a service of hymns that focus on the last seven words of Christ.

When: 7 p.m. April 19

Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

More info: 843-766-4262, www.stapresbyterian.org

