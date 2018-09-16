Wednesday
Women’s Bible Study
What: The Interdenominational Community Bible Study for Women will begin a 30-week study of the book of Acts. Advance registration required.
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: Charleston Baptist Church, 13 San Miguel Road
Price: $35 adult; $10 child
More Info: 843-371-0023, charleston.cbsclass.org
Friday
Hearts & Hammers
What: East Cooper Habitat for Humanity will host the Hearts & Hammers fundraiser to assist families in building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter, with live entertainment from The Plantation Singers and Plane Jane, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a silent auction.
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Blackbaud HQ, 65 Fairchild St., Daniel Island
Price: $75 per person; $125 per couple
More Info: 843-881-2600, e.givesmart.com/events/beb
‘7 Deadly Sins’ Tour
What: “7 Deadly Sins / 7 Heavenly Virtues Tour.” Best-selling author Frank McKinney is crossing the country in a 1941 WWII ambulance “tour bus” in promotion of his latest book, “The Other Thief: A Collision of Love, Flesh and Faith,” about love, healing and forgiveness.
When: 7-8 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1716 Towne Centre Way
More Info: 843-216-9756, frank-mckinney.com
Saturday
1Charleston Next
What: 1Charleston Next is a workshop specifically designed for lead pastors and their staff teams, to help church leaders take the next step in embracing the multi-ethnic Gospel in their churches.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Riverbluff Church, 5421 Riverbluff Parkway, North Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 843-266-6328, bit.ly/2CPsB7V
Sunday Sept. 23
Church Revival
What: Midway Baptist Church will host a revival officiated by the Rev. Tom Hinkle of St. John’s Bethel Baptist Church.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 23; 7 p.m. Sept. 24-26
Where: Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-572-3541, midwaybaptistchurchsc.org
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2p1ktav