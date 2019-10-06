Today
Guest Speaker
What: Tall Pines Baptist will welcome Pastor Afif Saba of Nazareth, Israel, who will share about his ministry with his wife, Mimi, to reach the lost Arab Israelis in his community.
When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6
Where: Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Drive, Ladson
More Info: 843-553-4186, tpbconline.org
S’ville Life Chain
What: National Life Chain Sunday is an opportunity for pro-life advocates across the United States and Canada to unite together in peaceful and public prayer.
When: 2-3 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Corner of Richardson Ave. and Main St., Summerville
More Info: 843-906-2118, nationallifechain.org
Blessing of Animals
What: Bring your leashed/caged animal companion to receive a blessing during this worship service honoring God's creation.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.
More Info: 843-884-4612
Big Daddy Weave
What: Contemporary Christian music artists Big Daddy Weave, with Jonathan Chu and Becca Bradley.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Faith Church, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville
Price: $20-$75
More Info: bigdaddyweave.com/pages/tour
Tuesday
GriefShare
What: Those grieving the loss of someone close to you can find comfort and support at GriefShare, a 13-week seminar/support group. Those interested can join anytime.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
Price: $15 (includes workbook)
More Info: 209-919-3249, griefshare.org/groups
Wednesday
Estate Planning
What: Royal Baptist offers Wellness on Wednesdays programs to the community and this week’s program will be on estate planning and protecting your family and your possessions.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-744-0856, bit.ly/2ImfJqh
Thursday
‘Growing Up Gullah’
What: The Rev. DeMett E. Jenkins will share her personal stories and experiences growing up a Gullah girl, including traditions, foods, words of wisdom from the Elders and spirituals passed down for generations.
When: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2VcJEGl
Friday
Soldiers’ Angels
What: Volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels to supply low-income veteran families with food assistance at this mobile food distribution event.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2FOPtDF
‘Live In Worship’
What: Gospel artists Maranda Curtis and Jarell Smalls & Company, with Jasmine McCray and Bettina Wilson & Greater, hosted by Pastor Johnny Brown.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-797-2648, bit.ly/2VkBCM1
Saturday
Safety Segment
What: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist will host a Health & Safety Segment for all ages to promote better health and well-being.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 12
Where: Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0187
Oktoberfest
What: St. Matthew’s Lutheran will host its annual Oktoberfest event, with authentic German food, music from the Hans Schmidt German Band, beer from Holy City Brewing, kids’ games and more. There will be a Beer and Brat Picnic in the courtyard on Sunday.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-723-1611, oktoberfestcharleston.org
Creation Conference
What: Apologist and author Wes Moore will cover the issues that both youth and adults have in relation to science, Creationism and the Bible. RSVP required. Pizza and drinks will be served.
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Knightsville Baptist Church, 1970 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-851-0038, bit.ly/31VZNCA
Sunday October 13
Church Anniversary
What: Mount Zion AME will celebrate its 137th anniversary with keynote speaker, the Rev. Darrin Goss, the president and CEO of the Coastal Community Foundation.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 13
Where: Mount Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-8118, mtzioncharlestoname.org
Church Anniversary
What: Calvary Baptist will celebrate its 154th anniversary with Pastor Arthur Evans and music, preaching, fellowship and food.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0069, cbcrutledge.com
