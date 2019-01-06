Today

Meditation Classes 

What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar

Sacred Presence

What: “Aligning to Your Sacred Presence.” Presented by Charleston Metaphysical Group, the goal of this 12-week intimate, intensive workshop is for participants to open and align to their sacred selves. Bring a pillow, blanket and an open heart. Water, snacks and hot teas provided. 

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 5-March 24

Where: 104 Dirocco Lane, Highway 165, Summerville

Price: $333

More Info: bit.ly/2BzKPpX

Wednesday

Girl Scouts

What: Girl Scouts Troop 4326 is a new multilevel troop from first-grade Daisies to Ambassadors, working on badges, singing songs, playing games, making crafts and/or snacks, planning troop activities such as camping, hiking, take action projects and more.

When: 2:30-4 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month

Where: Stallsville United Methodist Church, 255 Stallsville Road, Summerville

More Info: 201-707-4127

Tuesday

Mommy & Me

What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multisensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 8

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 per class

More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx

GriefShare   

What: Those grieving the loss of someone close to you can find comfort and support at GriefShare, a 13-week seminar/support group. Those interested can join anytime.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner

Price: $15 (includes workbook)

More Info: 209-919-3249, bit.ly/2Ag2AuM

Mystical Bible

What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. 

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com

Wednesday

Sacred Music

What: The National Conference for Sacred Music is designed to engage church musicians with new ideas and a variety of approaches to further their work in music ministry. Workshop and class topics include strategic planning, hymnody, rehearsal techniques, organ improvisation, handbells and working with children.

When: 2-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9; 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 10; 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60-$180

More Info: bit.ly/2T8NnCA

Partners in Harvest

What: The Partners in Harvest Conference will focus on cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit as a way to actively seek out God’s timing, change and creativity, with a focus on critical questioning, innovation and initiative.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10; 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $30-$50

More Info: 647-729-3849, bit.ly/2VbXfxg

Thursday

Hypnosis Month

What: Facilitator Allison Brown will introduce participants to a simple method of self-hypnosis for the purpose of relaxation, subconscious positive suggestion and meditation. Participants should bring a journal or notebook.

When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2GFHlbr

‘The Desert and the Sea’    

What: A conversation with journalist Michael Scott Moore, a survivor of 977 days of being held captive on the Somali pirate coast.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Friday

Moving On   

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555

Human Trafficking

What: Inaugural Students Against Human Trafficking community event to empower youth to understand what trafficking is and how they can recognize it and avoid it, with food trucks, guest speakers and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2Rt2hXn

New South Symposium    

What: The “Public Memory in the New South” Symposium will focus on how to arrive at new understandings of how collective memories reflect and inform experience and how sense of self is changing in the New South. 

When: Jan. 11-12

Where: Various College of Charleston venues

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming

Saturday

Founders’ Day

What: The fraternity brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will host a Founders’ Day Breakfast in celebration of its 105th anniversary, including several guest speakers. The fraternity’s motto is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.”

When: 9:14-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-900-4269, bit.ly/2Tt0peB

Hypnosis Month

What: Facilitator Allison Brown will induce participants into a state of deep relaxation where they will have the opportunity to experience past lives. Time will be included for journaling and discussion. This process will take place lying down. Please bring a journal and items that will promote a comfortable experience, such as a blanket, mat or pillow.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2VaL2ZO

Oyster Roast   

What: St. Paul’s Exchange Club will host an oyster roast and silent auction, including chili, live music and more. Proceeds will benefit student scholarships and other community service projects.

When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Wide Awake Park, 5035 Trexler Ave., Hollywood

Price: $25 all-you-can-eat oysters; $10 non-oyster-eaters and ages 9 years and younger; free for ages 5 years and younger

More Info: 843-203-3893

Billy Jonas    

What: Musical Havdalah and concert with Billy Jonas & Friends and a pizza dinner.

When: 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $12

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Sunday Jan. 13

Kosher BBQ Cookoff

What: The Jews, Brews & Ques Kosher BBQ Cookoff will feature competitions for the best kosher beef ribs, brisket, chicken and fish.

When: 3-7 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston

Price: $75 per adult

More Info: 843-571-3264, emanu-el.com/event/bbq

‘Prints in Clay’ 

What: “Prints in Clay: Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration” will honor music spanning the 18th and most of the 19th centuries, inspired by African-American spirituals, with mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices. Rescheduled from original September date.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $22-$75

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

