Today
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Sacred Presence
What: “Aligning to Your Sacred Presence.” Presented by Charleston Metaphysical Group, the goal of this 12-week intimate, intensive workshop is for participants to open and align to their sacred selves. Bring a pillow, blanket and an open heart. Water, snacks and hot teas provided.
When: 3-5 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 5-March 24
Where: 104 Dirocco Lane, Highway 165, Summerville
Price: $333
More Info: bit.ly/2BzKPpX
Wednesday
Girl Scouts
What: Girl Scouts Troop 4326 is a new multilevel troop from first-grade Daisies to Ambassadors, working on badges, singing songs, playing games, making crafts and/or snacks, planning troop activities such as camping, hiking, take action projects and more.
When: 2:30-4 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month
Where: Stallsville United Methodist Church, 255 Stallsville Road, Summerville
More Info: 201-707-4127
Tuesday
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multisensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 8
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx
GriefShare
What: Those grieving the loss of someone close to you can find comfort and support at GriefShare, a 13-week seminar/support group. Those interested can join anytime.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
Price: $15 (includes workbook)
More Info: 209-919-3249, bit.ly/2Ag2AuM
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
Sacred Music
What: The National Conference for Sacred Music is designed to engage church musicians with new ideas and a variety of approaches to further their work in music ministry. Workshop and class topics include strategic planning, hymnody, rehearsal techniques, organ improvisation, handbells and working with children.
When: 2-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9; 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 10; 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$180
More Info: bit.ly/2T8NnCA
Partners in Harvest
What: The Partners in Harvest Conference will focus on cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit as a way to actively seek out God’s timing, change and creativity, with a focus on critical questioning, innovation and initiative.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10; 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $30-$50
More Info: 647-729-3849, bit.ly/2VbXfxg
Thursday
Hypnosis Month
What: Facilitator Allison Brown will introduce participants to a simple method of self-hypnosis for the purpose of relaxation, subconscious positive suggestion and meditation. Participants should bring a journal or notebook.
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2GFHlbr
‘The Desert and the Sea’
What: A conversation with journalist Michael Scott Moore, a survivor of 977 days of being held captive on the Somali pirate coast.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Friday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555
Human Trafficking
What: Inaugural Students Against Human Trafficking community event to empower youth to understand what trafficking is and how they can recognize it and avoid it, with food trucks, guest speakers and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2Rt2hXn
New South Symposium
What: The “Public Memory in the New South” Symposium will focus on how to arrive at new understandings of how collective memories reflect and inform experience and how sense of self is changing in the New South.
When: Jan. 11-12
Where: Various College of Charleston venues
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming
Saturday
Founders’ Day
What: The fraternity brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will host a Founders’ Day Breakfast in celebration of its 105th anniversary, including several guest speakers. The fraternity’s motto is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.”
When: 9:14-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-900-4269, bit.ly/2Tt0peB
Hypnosis Month
What: Facilitator Allison Brown will induce participants into a state of deep relaxation where they will have the opportunity to experience past lives. Time will be included for journaling and discussion. This process will take place lying down. Please bring a journal and items that will promote a comfortable experience, such as a blanket, mat or pillow.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2VaL2ZO
Oyster Roast
What: St. Paul’s Exchange Club will host an oyster roast and silent auction, including chili, live music and more. Proceeds will benefit student scholarships and other community service projects.
When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Wide Awake Park, 5035 Trexler Ave., Hollywood
Price: $25 all-you-can-eat oysters; $10 non-oyster-eaters and ages 9 years and younger; free for ages 5 years and younger
More Info: 843-203-3893
Billy Jonas
What: Musical Havdalah and concert with Billy Jonas & Friends and a pizza dinner.
When: 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Sunday Jan. 13
Kosher BBQ Cookoff
What: The Jews, Brews & Ques Kosher BBQ Cookoff will feature competitions for the best kosher beef ribs, brisket, chicken and fish.
When: 3-7 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston
Price: $75 per adult
More Info: 843-571-3264, emanu-el.com/event/bbq
‘Prints in Clay’
What: “Prints in Clay: Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration” will honor music spanning the 18th and most of the 19th centuries, inspired by African-American spirituals, with mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices. Rescheduled from original September date.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$75
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
