Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Wednesday
First Responders
What: With valid identification, firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses and their immediate family members will receive free garden admission. This does not include optional guided tours, which may be purchased separately.
When: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Friday
Soul Saturation
What: Presented by Sera Beak, the Soul Saturation retreat focuses on soul and celebrates the importance of immanence, embodiment and participants’ distinct divine identity.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 6, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 7
Where: Lance Hall at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25 advance; $35 day of event; $250 full retreat, including Friday night
More Info: 843-720-8528, https://bit.ly/2MyxEtd
‘Front Lines’
What: Fourth production of the patriotic cabaret featuring local letters, photos, songs and more throughout America’s war history.
When: 8 p.m. July 6-7; 3 p.m. July 7-8
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
'Power of Choice'
What: Unity of Charleston presents "The Power of Choice" workshop by life options coach/counselor Jackie McCullough. The workshop will teach the Option Institute's "Power Dialog" techniques and five steps to fully understand the pattern to seek a new attitude to change.
When: 11 a.m. July 7
Where: Unity Church, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org/life-options-workshop
Ann Caldwell
What: Jazz artist Ann Caldwell, with roots in Negro spirituals and church music, will perform at this month’s “Music Under the Oaks” event at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site.
When: 11 a.m.-noon July 7
Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5516, facebook.com/PinckneyNPS
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events