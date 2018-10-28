Today

Israel-Palestine

What: Yadin Kaufmann, co-founder of Sadara Ventures, will discuss “Creating a Start-Up Region in Israel-Palestine” in relation to technology and economic growth and how it can decrease regional instability.

When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 28

Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events

Trunk-or-Treat

What: Annual Trunk-or-Treat (bring your own bag) with games, a jump castle, food and more.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S Laurel St.

Price: Nonperishable food item for entry

More Info: 843-871-0280, https://bit.ly/2SiopkK

Gospel Music Series   

What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.

When: 5-6:15 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$21

More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2AgAdNm

Monday

‘My Dear Children’

What: Documentary, based on a 174-page letter from a mother to her children explaining her decision to send them to an orphanage a continent away, that describes the anti-Jewish massacres in Eastern Europe following WWI.

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, https://bit.ly/2z9v2wS

Tuesday

7in7

What: Charleston Hope presents a fundraiser focusing on city unity with host Philip Pinckney and guest speakers, Mayor Tecklenburg, Tie Brewer-Footman, Chris Singleton, Emily Kerr, Brandon Bowers, John Osborne and Tamika Gadsden.

When: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: charleston7in7.com

Thursday

Generational Poverty

What: Speaker Mindy Jamison will explore how to recognize the misconceptions or myths about the culture of generational poverty and avoid common mistakes that weaken ministries to those in poverty.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-553-1172, bit.ly/2EMqVgn

Increasing Faith Launch

What: Increasing Faith will launch with a ribbon-cutting, meet-and-greet and evening service, family game night and worship and impact service.

When: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 1; 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2; 9 a.m. Nov. 4

Where: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., Suite K824, North Charleston (within Northwoods Mall)

More Info: 843-779-6008, bit.ly/2yxPNTt

Saturday

Evening of Worship

What: Joseph O’Brien from “America's Got Talent” is now touring among churches.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: River Oaks Community Church Campus, 5341 Park Forest Parkway, North Charleston

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-452-3453, riveroakscc.org/tickets

