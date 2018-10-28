Today
Israel-Palestine
What: Yadin Kaufmann, co-founder of Sadara Ventures, will discuss “Creating a Start-Up Region in Israel-Palestine” in relation to technology and economic growth and how it can decrease regional instability.
When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 28
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events
Trunk-or-Treat
What: Annual Trunk-or-Treat (bring your own bag) with games, a jump castle, food and more.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S Laurel St.
Price: Nonperishable food item for entry
More Info: 843-871-0280, https://bit.ly/2SiopkK
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2AgAdNm
Monday
‘My Dear Children’
What: Documentary, based on a 174-page letter from a mother to her children explaining her decision to send them to an orphanage a continent away, that describes the anti-Jewish massacres in Eastern Europe following WWI.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, https://bit.ly/2z9v2wS
Tuesday
7in7
What: Charleston Hope presents a fundraiser focusing on city unity with host Philip Pinckney and guest speakers, Mayor Tecklenburg, Tie Brewer-Footman, Chris Singleton, Emily Kerr, Brandon Bowers, John Osborne and Tamika Gadsden.
When: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: charleston7in7.com
Thursday
Generational Poverty
What: Speaker Mindy Jamison will explore how to recognize the misconceptions or myths about the culture of generational poverty and avoid common mistakes that weaken ministries to those in poverty.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-553-1172, bit.ly/2EMqVgn
Increasing Faith Launch
What: Increasing Faith will launch with a ribbon-cutting, meet-and-greet and evening service, family game night and worship and impact service.
When: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 1; 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2; 9 a.m. Nov. 4
Where: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., Suite K824, North Charleston (within Northwoods Mall)
More Info: 843-779-6008, bit.ly/2yxPNTt
Saturday
Evening of Worship
What: Joseph O’Brien from “America's Got Talent” is now touring among churches.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: River Oaks Community Church Campus, 5341 Park Forest Parkway, North Charleston
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-452-3453, riveroakscc.org/tickets
