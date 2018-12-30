Today
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/2Bn7YvV
Meditation
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Monday
SC Heart Gallery
What: The South Carolina Heart Gallery is a collaborative effort of adoption professionals, photographers and local businesses working together to help children in foster care find permanent, loving homes. Portraits of children awaiting adoption are displayed in various locations around the state in order to raise public awareness.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2GFchbY
Wednesday
Dream Journalers
What: Join Chris Cunniffe for some dream sharing, discussion and interpretation. Please bring notes from a recent dream to share with the group. Charleston Dream Journalers is a group for those interested in journaling, sharing and interpreting their dreams.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price:
More Info: bit.ly/2GwtGU2
Thursday
Intro to Hypnosis
What: This first of four classes will lay the foundation for the next three weeks. Allison Brown will provide introductory information and answer participant questions about hypnosis techniques, past life regression, and group hypnotic regression. No materials are required unless the participant elects to take notes.
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2PYDJRm
The Writer’s Garden
What: The Writer's Garden, led by Shayna Shanes, is a community for writers of all levels of experience to grow their skills. The time will be spent freewriting, talking about craft and sharing feedback. Additionally, participants will be reading from Natalie Goldberg's "Writing Down the Bones" and other works. Please bring a notebook or laptop to write on.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2SfZYE2
Saturday
Exploring Archetypes
What: This workshop, led by Cathy Lebeaux, will explore some key archetypes, such as victim, rebel, martyr, etc., through creative and group approaches. This workshop will include group storytelling, discussion and experiential self-growth through guided imagery and the option of art, movement, and/or journaling. Bring a journal or something to write in.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan 5
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EErLKl
Salute to Veterans
What: This panel will include retired Lt. Col. Wanda Robinson; Objective Zero Director Justin Miller; Dorchester and Charleston Department of Veterans' Affairs; and Nikole Rivers, the 2018 Girl Scout National Gold Award Winner for "Our Veteran Stories: Forever Live Our Dorchester County Heroes.”
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2rPmI2n
Sunday
‘Sacred Presence’
What: The goal of this 12-week intimate, intensive workshop is for participants to open and align to their sacred selves. Bring a pillow, blanket and an open heart. Water, snacks and hot teas provided.
When: 3-5 p.m. Saturdays through March 24
Where: 104 Dirocco Lane, Highway 165, Summerville
Price: $333
More Info: bit.ly/2BzKPpX
