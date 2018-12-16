Today
Lessons & Carols
What: St. Philip’s tradition celebrating Lessons and Carols, wherein God’s plan of salvation is traced in Scripture and song from the creation of the world through the incarnation of Jesus Christ at Christmas, based upon the service instituted at King’s College Cambridge in 1918 in the aftermath of World War I.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-7734, stphilipschurchsc.org
‘Stand-Up for Adoption’
What: Comedian Shawn Reynolds will present the “Stand-Up for Adoption Comedy Show” to benefit a local family that is raising money to assist in adopting a child that needs a home.
When: 3 p.m. silent auction, 4 p.m. show Dec. 16
Where: Seacoast Church–West Ashley, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-375-1089, tickettailor.com/events/standupforadoption
‘Oh Happy Day’
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative. December performances will be a special Christmas celebration.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2SlZSdJ
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Monday
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers a continental breakfast and a well-balanced lunch.
When: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except for Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Compassionate Friends
What: The Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a child, sibling or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx
Thursday
Senior Fun Fest
What: Seniors over age 50 years will participate in a crazy hat contest, model the latest style clothing and engage in fellowship over lunch.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-724-7350, bit.ly/2UkYTwq
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast is a 1st and 3rd Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. This meeting’s guest speaker is Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Kathy Landing.
When: 7 a.m. December 19
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway North, Mt. Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More info: 843-881-8861
Friday
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/2KVG4eG
Saturday
Community Christmas Party
What: Tricounty Family Ministries will host its 29th annual Community Christmas Party for the homeless, working poor, struggling families and the elderly. This event includes Jim ‘N’ Nicks catering, music, turkeys and more. Children and adults will receive appropriate gifts for their situation.
When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events