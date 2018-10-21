Today
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Pumpkin Patch
What: St. George’s Episcopal will host its annual pumpkin patch and fall-themed photo area, with proceeds to benefit the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and the church’s local ministries.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Oct. 31
Where: St. George's Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0772, stgeorge-sc.org
‘Music and Mindfulness’
What: The Taylor Festival Choir will partner with the Sophia Institute, Circular Church and the Circular Church Chancel Choir to present “Music and Mindfulness” — a concert featuring choral and instrumental music, along with readings and meditations.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, tmgcharleston.com/buy-tickets
‘Messages from Heaven’
What: Psychic mediums Carol Cottrell, Lindsay Marino and Karissa Eve will try to provide as many connections and messages from passed loved ones with the intention that all will leave with the understanding and comfort of knowing their loved ones are present
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$50
More Info: bit.ly/2EoTmRi
Monday
Young Life Banquet
What: The public is invited to a night of explanation and celebration of Charleston Young Life, looking at what the organization is currently doing, as well as a look ahead. There also will be a banquet in Summerville and West Ashley on Oct. 23.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-564-3295, bit.ly/2OXTgo2
Modern Orthodoxy Series
What: Rabbi Moshe Davis of Brith Sholom Beth Israel will discuss Modern Orthodoxy’s response to fundamental changes in Orthodox Judaism due to the contemporary world in a series. This is the last of the series, The Role of Women.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events
Tuesday
Meditation Class
What: Experience the mental shift that comes from an easeful and successful meditation practice. Learn the strategies to help increase productivity, clarity and joy.
When: 8-9 a.m. Oct. 23
Where: LocalWorks, 1630 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2ISrzHy
Journey Through Grief
What: This is an eight-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell.
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 23-Dec. 11
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, Rebecca.JamesAMcAlister@gmail.com
Wednesday
M.A.D. USA Conference
What: M.A.D. (Men Against Domestic Violence) USA will host a conference, “A Conversation We’ve Neglected: Unmasking Domestic Violence,” featuring workshops on community inclusion and awareness, law enforcement and the faith-based community and teen dating violence and intersecting social justice issues. There also will be a gala/masquerade ball on Friday evening.
When: Oct. 24-26; Gala: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Conference: College of Charleston North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston; Gala: The College Center at Trident Technical College, 7800 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Conference: $125-$399; Gala only: $75 individual; $140 couple; VIP and table options available
More Info: 843-805-4450, sps.cofc.edu/MADcharleston
Miracles Conference
What: Pastors Thomas and Annette Riley will host the 2018 Miracles, Signs and Wonders Conference with guest speakers Prophet Rich Vera and Prophet Akwasi Prempeh, with intense preaching, teaching and demonstration.
When: 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-31
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free, but registration is required
More Info: 843-746-5180, bit.ly/2PFHRWM
Thursday
Challah Bake
What: The women of the Center for Jewish Life will present “Mega Challah Bake Goes Pink!” to support breast cancer survivors and breast cancer awareness, with refreshments, entertainment and fellowship. RSVP requested.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $18
More Info: 843-884-2323, facebook.com/events/2156530841254205
Junior League Gala
What: The Junior League of Charleston will host “A Night to Inspire: Cheers to 95 Years,” a celebration of the organization’s commitment and service to the community. It’s black-tie optional and will include live music, cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live charity auction and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., Suite 200, downtown Charleston
Price: $95 individual, $180 couple; VIP option available
More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/a-night-to-inspire
Friday
Men Who Built St. Michael’s
What: Dr. Nic Butler, Charleston County Public Library’s historian, will discuss the use of enslaved builders to build the city of Charleston before the abolition of slavery in 1865, and will specifically discuss the story of some long-forgotten men who built St. Michael’s Church in the 1750s. Register in advance online.
When: 12-1 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OjRZ6M
Southern Soiree
What: Join Blessed Sacrament Catholic School for an evening of Southern fare, live music, dancing and live and silent auction items to benefit the school’s annual fund.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: bit.ly/2J2HumS
Habitat Gala
What: Dorchester Habitat for Humanity will host its 25th anniversary gala, featuring music from Band of Oz, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, live and silent auction items, raffles and more. Cocktail attire is encouraged.
When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Miler Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville
Price: $60-$70
More Info: 843-851-1414, dorchesterhabitat.org/events
Saturday
Yard Sale & Fish Fry
What: Unity of Charleston will host a yard sale and fish fry fundraiser. Items for sale include furniture, electronics, collectibles, clothes, books and more.
When: 8 a.m. yard sale, 11 a.m. fish fry Oct. 27
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org
Author Series
What: Part of the Blue Bicycle Books Charleston Author Series, New York Times’ bestselling author Patti Callahan will discuss her novel “Becoming Mrs. Lewis,” about Joy Davidman, the woman C. S. Lewis called “my whole world.” Ticket price includes three-course meal and a cash bar with specialty cocktails and wine.
When: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27
Where: Halls Signature Events at No. 5 Faber, No. 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$60
More Info: 843-303-1113, bit.ly/2AfZeZ0
Afrikan Konciousness
What: This year, the fourth annual Afrikan Konciousness Koalition Festival will benefit the Love and Helping Hands Spiritual Center, a homeschool co-up for homeschooled children to gather during the week and work on assignments. The last hour of the festival will be reserved for trunk-or-treat.
When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Love and Helping Hands Spiritual Center, 1347 Old U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-312-5518, bit.ly/2pXv7zE
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events