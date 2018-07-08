Today
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5 p.m. June 3 and June 9
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$22
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2IX7D4C
Vacation Bible School
What: Trinity Bible Church’s VBS is "Camp Moose on the Loose" for children ages 3 years and older, with Bible stories, music, crafts and games, with a meal before the program. Adult classes also will be available.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 8-12
Where: Trinity Bible Church, 3589 Mary Ader Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-571-1112, bit.ly/2KNpKyX
Monday
Vacation Bible School
What: Crossroads Community Church’s VBS is “God's Amazing Grace,” with teams “racing” to win while learning about God's gift of Jesus, with games, Gospel-centered Bible lessons and creative team challenges.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 9-13
Where: Crossroads Community Church, 505 Gahagan Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-2755, crossroads-summerville.org
Tuesday
Mystical Bible Contemplation
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Thursday
Healing Revival
What: World Overcomers Ministries will host a Healing Revival with guest speaker pastor Rich Vera of The Center in Orlando.
When: 7 p.m. July 12; 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 13-14; 9:30 a.m. July 15
Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com
Saturday,
‘Journey of the Soul’
What: Chabad of Charleston will begin its new Shabbat morning study group course, “Journey of the Soul,” discussing life, preparation, transition, afterlife, mourning and the end game.
When: 10:30 a.m. Shabbat morning, beginning July 14
Where: Chabad of Charleston Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Dances of Universal Peace
What: Experience mantra meditation in movement; circle dances with spiritual music from many of the world religions, an embodied practice of prayer in dance and song.
When: 7 p.m. July 14
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org/dances-universal-peace-5
