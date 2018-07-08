Today

Gospel Music Series

What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.

When: 5 p.m. June 3 and June 9

Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$22

More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2IX7D4C

Vacation Bible School

What: Trinity Bible Church’s VBS is "Camp Moose on the Loose" for children ages 3 years and older, with Bible stories, music, crafts and games, with a meal before the program. Adult classes also will be available.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 8-12

Where: Trinity Bible Church, 3589 Mary Ader Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-571-1112, bit.ly/2KNpKyX

Monday

Vacation Bible School

What: Crossroads Community Church’s VBS is “God's Amazing Grace,” with teams “racing” to win while learning about God's gift of Jesus, with games, Gospel-centered Bible lessons and creative team challenges.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 9-13

Where: Crossroads Community Church, 505 Gahagan Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-2755, crossroads-summerville.org

Tuesday

Mystical Bible Contemplation

What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com

Thursday

Healing Revival

What: World Overcomers Ministries will host a Healing Revival with guest speaker pastor Rich Vera of The Center in Orlando.

When: 7 p.m. July 12; 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 13-14; 9:30 a.m. July 15

Where: World Overcomers Ministries, 6060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-746-9536, womcc.com

Saturday,

‘Journey of the Soul’

What: Chabad of Charleston will begin its new Shabbat morning study group course, “Journey of the Soul,” discussing life, preparation, transition, afterlife, mourning and the end game.

When: 10:30 a.m. Shabbat morning, beginning July 14

Where: Chabad of Charleston Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Dances of Universal Peace

What: Experience mantra meditation in movement; circle dances with spiritual music from many of the world religions, an embodied practice of prayer in dance and song.

When: 7 p.m. July 14

Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org/dances-universal-peace-5

