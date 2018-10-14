Today
AME Anniversary
What: Mt. Zion AME will celebrate its 136th anniversary with a special worship service featuring Adam Parker, author of "Outside Agitator," a new biography of civil rights icon and educator Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr., who was shot during the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre and imprisoned in its aftermath. A celebration reception will follow.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 14
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-8118, mtzioncharlestoname.org
‘Holocaust Before Hitler’
What: Historian Jeffrey Veidlinger will examine how the pogroms of 1918-1921, in which approximately 100,000 Jews were killed in ethnic violence in Ukraine near the end of World War I, helped pave the way for the Holocaust a generation later.
When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 14
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2yxWHaw
Jesus in the Old Testament
What: Coastal Shores Baptist invites members of the Christian and Jewish communities to attend a program on Jesus in the Old Testament, presented by Chosen People Ministries.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 14
Where: Coastal Shores Baptist Church, 8310 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-552-4135
Pumpkin Patch
What: St. George’s Episcopal will host its annual pumpkin patch and fall-themed photo area, with proceeds to benefit the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and the church’s local ministries.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Oct. 31
Where: St. George's Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0772, stgeorge-sc.org
Monday
Legacy of Slavery
What: “The Legacy of Slavery: Five Movements.” Using the concepts of “parallel lives” and “intertwined belongings” as backdrop, Dr. Kwame Nimako will demonstrate how the legacy of Atlantic slavery has given rise to five distinctively racialized movements on the subject of slavery.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Education Alumni Center, 86 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-7609, bit.ly/2RGFODq
Compassionate Friends
What: The Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a child, sibling or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org
‘Expanding Your Ability’
What: These workshops are for people who have taken the beginner-level class and will explore the difference between using psychic ability to connect with those who are living in the physical world and using "mediumistic" skills to communicate with those in spirit.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Healing Oasis, 772 St. Andrews Blvd., Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: bit.ly/2EehGVW
Modern Orthodoxy Series
What: Rabbi Moshe Davis of Brith Sholom Beth Israel will discuss Modern Orthodoxy’s response to fundamental changes in Orthodox Judaism due to the contemporary world in a series: Worldly Pursuits (Oct. 15) and The Role of Women (Oct. 22).
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events
Tuesday
‘Writing to Wake the Soul’
What: Inspired by Karen Hering’s book, participants in this three-day series will open hearts and minds to “contemplative correspondence,” a reflective practice of writing down thoughts, feelings and memories. Facilitated by retired chaplain Jan Stanton. Register in advance online.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $10 for non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2KCO6r7
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast is a first and third Wednesday meeting with invited speakers. This meeting’s guest speaker is Jeff Ulma, director with Mount Pleasant Planning and Development.
When: 7 a.m. Oct. 17
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More Info: 843-881-8861
Finding Family after Slavery
What: This digital resource offers researchers a new tool for telling family stories of separation and survival during slavery, emancipation and the Civil War. Dr. Judith Geisberg will demo and discuss the “Last Seen” project in a conversation moderated by Dr. Patricia Williams Lessane, executive director with the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Randolph Hall, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-7609, bit.ly/2yklAYf
Thursday
Service Awards
What: The Exchange Club of Charleston will host its annual Community Service Awards Ceremony, recognizing 62 tri-county nonprofit organizations that assist in improving the quality of life for the aged, sick, handicapped, hungry, unemployed and homeless adults and children in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 U.S. Highway 78, Ladson
More Info: 843-270-5355, exchangeclubofcharleston.com
Party with a Purpose
What: LAMB's ninth annual “Dinner Party with a Purpose” will celebrate the ministries of LAMB in Honduras, with guest speaker Suzy McCall, founder and spiritual director with LAMB, and a silent auction.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Saint James Ministry Center, 1872 Camp Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2OPwPkx
Friday
‘Encounter Weekend’
What: “Catch the Fire Encounter Weekend,” hosted by Water Mission, St. Andrew's Church and the Gate Church, will feature guest speakers, praise and worship, and topics include the Holy Spirit, prophecy, intercession and more.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19; 9 a.m. Oct. 20
Where: Water Mission, 1150 Kinzer Street, Bldg. 1605, North Charleston Charleston
Price: Free but registration required
More Info: 919-848-3063, bit.ly/2ygc87W
Saturday
School Bazaar
What: Christ Our King Stella Maris will host its 67th annual school bazaar with games, prizes, crafts and activities, food, a book fair, costume booth and more.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Christ Our King School, 1183 Russell Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission; game tickets available for purchase
More Info: 843-884-4721, stellamarischurch.org/events
Church Security
What: "Church Security Applications and Theory/Making your House of Worship Safer." This course is designed to develop a viable knowledge in building a Comprehensive Church Security Plan Template.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Defensive Technologies Training Center, 730 County Line Road, Cross
Price: $150
More Info: 843-482-0749, bit.ly/2yx4fu9
