Today
Jewish Heritage
What: The Charleston Jewish Federation, along with several Charleston Jewish organizations, are sponsoring a Jewish heritage night at a Charleston RiverDogs’ baseball game. Kosher food available for purchase and the proceeds support CJF’s community scholarship fund for Jewish overnight camp.
When: 4-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8; free for ages 3 years and younger
More Info: 843-577-3647, bit.ly/2vGf63J
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$22
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2JkH6je
Sunday at Hannibal's
What: “Cum Jine we” for Gullah-Geechee history, food, music and poetry. Proceeds will benefit "Yenna Chiren House," a Gullah-Geechee history, culture, tradition, art, technology and information hub. Limited seating; register in advance.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Hannibal's, 16 Blake St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-735-2189, bit.ly/2ndb8LY
Monday
‘Camp 4 Me’
What: St. Matthew Baptist Church will hold a weekly camp with sports, games, songs and dance, arts and crafts, and will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (ongoing)
Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $30 per child per week
More Info: 843-452-0009, 843-303-4741, stmatthewsbaptistchurch.com
Tuesday
Mystical Bible
What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island
More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com
Thursday
West African Drum
What: Feel the beat with an energetic performance honoring the culture, dance, drum and folkloric traditions of West Africa with Wona Womalan's West African Drum and Dance Ensemble.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 16
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2KDpHSg
Saturday
Church Safety Seminar
What: This church safety seminar is designed specifically for clergy and church leadership to address the unique exposure they have when it comes to best protecting their ministries. Topics include threat-assessment, team formation and training, policy adoption, safety tips, resources and more.
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 18
Where: Miles Road Baptist Church, 819 Miles Jamison Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-7887, bit.ly/2M4Hw1s
Sunday Aug. 19
Community BBQ
What: In partnership with Chabad of Charleston and the Lowcountry, the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program invites students, alumni and friends to a barbecue on the beach, including food, drinks, Israeli dancing and more.
When: Food served noon-1:30 p.m., drinks available 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19
Where: Station 28, Sullivan’s Island
More Info: bit.ly/2vpWntN
