Wona Womalan
The Wona Womalan West African Drum and Dance Ensemble will perform Thursday at Otranto Road Regional Library.

 File/Leroy Burnell

Today

Jewish Heritage

What: The Charleston Jewish Federation, along with several Charleston Jewish organizations, are sponsoring a Jewish heritage night at a Charleston RiverDogs’ baseball game. Kosher food available for purchase and the proceeds support CJF’s community scholarship fund for Jewish overnight camp.

When: 4-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8; free for ages 3 years and younger

More Info: 843-577-3647, bit.ly/2vGf63J

Gospel Music Series

What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.

When: 5 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$22

More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2JkH6je

Sunday at Hannibal's

What: “Cum Jine we” for Gullah-Geechee history, food, music and poetry. Proceeds will benefit "Yenna Chiren House," a Gullah-Geechee history, culture, tradition, art, technology and information hub. Limited seating; register in advance.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Hannibal's, 16 Blake St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-735-2189, bit.ly/2ndb8LY

Monday 

‘Camp 4 Me’   

What: St. Matthew Baptist Church will hold a weekly camp with sports, games, songs and dance, arts and crafts, and will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (ongoing)

Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2012 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $30 per child per week

More Info: 843-452-0009, 843-303-4741, stmatthewsbaptistchurch.com

Tuesday

Mystical Bible

What: Free weekly meeting led by the Rev. Andrew Shykofsky, a teacher in the tradition of Christian Mysticism, contemplating the Gospels using a mystical approach. A short meditation is often part of the evening.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 1201 Oceanview Road, James Island

More Info: 773-240-3900, andrew@meditatecenter.com

Thursday

West African Drum

What: Feel the beat with an energetic performance honoring the culture, dance, drum and folkloric traditions of West Africa with Wona Womalan's West African Drum and Dance Ensemble.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 16

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2KDpHSg

Saturday

Church Safety Seminar

What: This church safety seminar is designed specifically for clergy and church leadership to address the unique exposure they have when it comes to best protecting their ministries. Topics include threat-assessment, team formation and training, policy adoption, safety tips, resources and more.

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 18

Where: Miles Road Baptist Church, 819 Miles Jamison Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-873-7887, bit.ly/2M4Hw1s

Sunday Aug. 19

Community BBQ 

What: In partnership with Chabad of Charleston and the Lowcountry, the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program invites students, alumni and friends to a barbecue on the beach, including food, drinks, Israeli dancing and more.

When: Food served noon-1:30 p.m., drinks available 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19

Where: Station 28, Sullivan’s Island

More Info: bit.ly/2vpWntN

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events