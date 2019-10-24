Saturday, Oct. 26
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
British Car Day
What: The 35th annual British Car Day, hosted by the British Car Club of Charleston, will feature British cars and motorcycles, as well as food trucks.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Pkwy Mt. Pleasant
Price: Free with $2 park admission
More Info: 843-216-5400, bit.ly/2VzTIJV
Halloween Rod Run
What: The town of Surfside Beach will hold a car show featuring classic and modern cars, DJ and music and a "Trunk or Treat."
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: 115 Highway 17 N., Surfside Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-913-6111, bit.ly/2MGz9qZ
Halloween Show
What: Lil D’S Halloween Car, Truck and Bike Show, hosted by the Palmetto Cruisers, will feature Halloween-themed trophies and awards.
When: 3-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Lil D's Dugout, 3051 S. Irby St., Florence
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2nB76kk
Caffeine & Gasoline
What: The eighth annual Caughman & Son Farms Caffeine & Gasoline car show is hosted by Charlie Fossett.
When: 4-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Cut Rate Soda Fountain, 32 S. Main St., Sumter
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 803-983-5430, bit.ly/2M6xiNj
Corvette Cruise-In
What: This cruise-in, hosted by the Coastal Carolina Corvette Club, is open to all specialty vehicles and will support Happy Wheels Inc. at MUSC Children's Hospital.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Mellow Mushroom, 4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/33shkmo
Saturday, Nov. 2
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 2
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Hunley Memorial
What: The H.L. Hunley Camp will hold its sixth annual memorial car show.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Honky Tonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $20-$20
More Info: bit.ly/2J2QNEo
ShowOffz Show
What: The Berkeley County ShowOffz Car Club second annual car, truck and motorcycle show will help cover costs of a children’s playground.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: 113 Ravenel Drive, St. Stephen
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/35NVBXV
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.