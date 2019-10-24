Charleston area car shows (copy)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

British Car Day

What: The 35th annual British Car Day, hosted by the British Car Club of Charleston, will feature British cars and motorcycles, as well as food trucks.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Pkwy Mt. Pleasant

Price: Free with $2 park admission

More Info: 843-216-5400, bit.ly/2VzTIJV

Halloween Rod Run

What: The town of Surfside Beach will hold a car show featuring classic and modern cars, DJ and music and a "Trunk or Treat."

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 115 Highway 17 N., Surfside Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-913-6111, bit.ly/2MGz9qZ

Halloween Show

What: Lil D’S Halloween Car, Truck and Bike Show, hosted by the Palmetto Cruisers, will feature Halloween-themed trophies and awards.

When: 3-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Lil D's Dugout, 3051 S. Irby St., Florence

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2nB76kk

Caffeine & Gasoline

What: The eighth annual Caughman & Son Farms Caffeine & Gasoline car show is hosted by Charlie Fossett.

When: 4-9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Cut Rate Soda Fountain, 32 S. Main St., Sumter

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 803-983-5430, bit.ly/2M6xiNj

Corvette Cruise-In

What: This cruise-in, hosted by the Coastal Carolina Corvette Club, is open to all specialty vehicles and will support Happy Wheels Inc. at MUSC Children's Hospital.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Mellow Mushroom, 4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/33shkmo

Saturday, Nov. 2

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 2

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Hunley Memorial

What: The H.L. Hunley Camp will hold its sixth annual memorial car show.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Honky Tonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $20-$20

More Info: bit.ly/2J2QNEo

ShowOffz Show

What: The Berkeley County ShowOffz Car Club second annual car, truck and motorcycle show will help cover costs of a children’s playground.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: 113 Ravenel Drive, St. Stephen

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/35NVBXV

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.