Vintage soldier ornament (copy)
Buy Now

These holiday events are sure to get you in the spirit. 

 File/staff

December is replete with many holiday events throughout the Charleston area. We published a comprehensive list online, and several more events in our holiday arts calendar in Sunday's Life section, but there are still more!

So we're making sure you don't miss much and offering this additional roundup of miscellaneous holiday events. From candlelight tours to wreath-making classes to music and dance, here are the upcoming ways to celebrate the season. 

Saturday, Dec. 8

+6 
holiday market crafts

Take your pick from one of many holiday markets taking place throughout town this weekend.

Holiday Character Breakfast

What: Lowcountry Parent invites you to attend its special breakfast while getting to meet holiday characters, including the Snow Sisters, Magical Snowman, Elf Buddy and Christmas Thief. Tickets will include breakfast.

When: 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8

Where: The Ashley, 1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $20- $25

More Info: 843-937-4831, tickets.postandcourier.com

‘Nutcracker’

What: Presenting world-class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian snow maidens and jubilant nesting dolls, the Moscow Ballet presents its “Great Russian Nutcracker” as part of its Dove of Peace Tour.

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $23-$89; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Decoration Celebration

What: A holiday decoration celebration, where attendees can explore the house while sipping hot chocolate and apple cider as Christmas music resonates through the house by The Charleston Caroling Co.

When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$12 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Yuletide in Stableyards

What: Gather the family and make nature-inspired holiday decor and crafts around warm fires. The blacksmith, potter, cooper and seamstress will be plying their trades in candlelit shops and interacting with guests about their roles at Middleton Place in the 18th century. Additionally, a live nativity scene will take place with several animals from the stableyards. Seasonal refreshments will be provided.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Sunday, Dec. 9

Christmas Carol Reading

What: English stage actor James Dyne will portray Mr. Dickens in a one-hour reading of Dickens’ own hand-edited version of “A Christmas Carol,” as the beloved characters are brought to life by professional actors.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2P7fkbQ

‘Christmas at the Sottile’

What: Celebrate the holiday season with the annual Charleston Men's Chorus concert, featuring joyful and sacred holiday music, joined by piano, a string quartet and percussion.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-790-3168, charlestonmenschorus.org

Chris Tomlin

What: A special Christmas worship concert from one of the most often heard and sung contemporary Christian artists, singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$99

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Head's up for these events
coming later in the month

Friday, Dec. 14

+6 
Madrigal Singers

Cane Bay High School will host a Madrigal feast with Renaissance music Dec. 14-16. 

Madrigal Dinner

What: Travel back to the Renaissance with the award-winning and state champion Cane Bay Cobra Chorale for a night of food and music. The event will include a three-course meal with entertainment throughout the evening and will culminate with a 25-minute concert of holiday music. Reservations required.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15; 5 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Cane Bay High School Athletic Field, 1624 State Road, Summerville

Price: $30

More Info: bit.ly/2regmJA

Saturday, Dec. 15

+6 
christmas doors (copy)
Buy Now

Learn how to make your own Christmas wreath. 

Christmas Wreath Class

What: Wreath-making class for students to learn how to create a beautiful holiday wreath from natural materials found around the park. Attendees will go on a short nature walk to gather and discuss the items to be used in this wreath.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $20

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org

Holidays on the Plantation

What: Join the McLeod Plantation staff as they explore how Christmas was spent on the plantations and what that might have meant to enslaved people at McLeod.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Cigar Bazaar Market

What: Join the Cigar Factory for a day of holiday shopping and celebration of our local artisans, regional vendors and retailers. The event will feature live music and drink specials.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2zyJAHz

Sunday, Dec. 16

HoHoHoliday Variety Show

What: The Village Repertory Ensemble invites guests to spend an evening celebrating the holiday season with festive songs, adult beverages and the Village Rep’s unique and slightly cracked take on beloved Christmas classics. This event is not suitable for young kids.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2DPW0Ok

Wednesday, Dec. 19

‘Rudolph’ Musical

What: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is an adaption of the favorite holiday film special, featuring elaborate projections, costumes and characters against a nostalgic set of designs.

+6 
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” on Dec. 19.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $29-$49; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Naughty & Nice Burlesque’

What: Step back to the 1950s to a show honoring the roots of vaudevillian burlesque in the fifth annual holiday-themed original dance-musical. The show is suitable for children ages 13 years and older; there is no nudity.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 19-20; 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 21-22

Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $18-$50

More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org

Saturday, Dec. 22

Johns Island Holiday Market

What: Holiday shopping with local artisans and creators, farmers and vendors, Low Tide Brewery, pony rides, inflatables, soap-making classes, food trucks and more, hosted by the Johns Island Farmers Market.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Drive, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2KIfcyE

‘The Snow Queen’

What: Ballet Evolution will present a production of “The Snow Queen,” based on the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, which follows young Gerda as she journeys to the Snow Queen’s ice palace with the help of a friendly Blackbird to save her true love from the queen’s grasp. Performed with a live chamber ensemble.

+6 
"Snow Queen" ensemble

Ballet Evolution presents "Snow Queen" at the Sottile Theatre Dec. 21-22.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$50

More Info: 843-864-4809, balletevolution.org

Saturday, Dec. 29

+6 
Events to wrap up the season (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Arteka Ramsey lights the Kwanzaa Kinara during the Kwanzaa Community Celebration at St. Julian Divine Community Center.

Kwanzaa Celebration

What: Be a part of the St. Julian Devine Community Center’s annual Kwanzaa celebration commemorating the strength, courage and endurance of the forefathers from Africa who paved the way of freedom for generations.

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7350, charleston-sc.gov

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.