December is replete with many holiday events throughout the Charleston area. We published a comprehensive list online, and several more events in our holiday arts calendar in Sunday's Life section, but there are still more!
So we're making sure you don't miss much and offering this additional roundup of miscellaneous holiday events. From candlelight tours to wreath-making classes to music and dance, here are the upcoming ways to celebrate the season.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Holiday Character Breakfast
What: Lowcountry Parent invites you to attend its special breakfast while getting to meet holiday characters, including the Snow Sisters, Magical Snowman, Elf Buddy and Christmas Thief. Tickets will include breakfast.
When: 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8
Where: The Ashley, 1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $20- $25
More Info: 843-937-4831, tickets.postandcourier.com
‘Nutcracker’
What: Presenting world-class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian snow maidens and jubilant nesting dolls, the Moscow Ballet presents its “Great Russian Nutcracker” as part of its Dove of Peace Tour.
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $23-$89; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Decoration Celebration
What: A holiday decoration celebration, where attendees can explore the house while sipping hot chocolate and apple cider as Christmas music resonates through the house by The Charleston Caroling Co.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Yuletide in Stableyards
What: Gather the family and make nature-inspired holiday decor and crafts around warm fires. The blacksmith, potter, cooper and seamstress will be plying their trades in candlelit shops and interacting with guests about their roles at Middleton Place in the 18th century. Additionally, a live nativity scene will take place with several animals from the stableyards. Seasonal refreshments will be provided.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Sunday, Dec. 9
Christmas Carol Reading
What: English stage actor James Dyne will portray Mr. Dickens in a one-hour reading of Dickens’ own hand-edited version of “A Christmas Carol,” as the beloved characters are brought to life by professional actors.
When: 2 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2P7fkbQ
‘Christmas at the Sottile’
What: Celebrate the holiday season with the annual Charleston Men's Chorus concert, featuring joyful and sacred holiday music, joined by piano, a string quartet and percussion.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-790-3168, charlestonmenschorus.org
Chris Tomlin
What: A special Christmas worship concert from one of the most often heard and sung contemporary Christian artists, singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$99
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Head's up for these events
coming later in the month
Friday, Dec. 14
Madrigal Dinner
What: Travel back to the Renaissance with the award-winning and state champion Cane Bay Cobra Chorale for a night of food and music. The event will include a three-course meal with entertainment throughout the evening and will culminate with a 25-minute concert of holiday music. Reservations required.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15; 5 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Cane Bay High School Athletic Field, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/2regmJA
Saturday, Dec. 15
Christmas Wreath Class
What: Wreath-making class for students to learn how to create a beautiful holiday wreath from natural materials found around the park. Attendees will go on a short nature walk to gather and discuss the items to be used in this wreath.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $20
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Holidays on the Plantation
What: Join the McLeod Plantation staff as they explore how Christmas was spent on the plantations and what that might have meant to enslaved people at McLeod.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Cigar Bazaar Market
What: Join the Cigar Factory for a day of holiday shopping and celebration of our local artisans, regional vendors and retailers. The event will feature live music and drink specials.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2zyJAHz
Sunday, Dec. 16
HoHoHoliday Variety Show
What: The Village Repertory Ensemble invites guests to spend an evening celebrating the holiday season with festive songs, adult beverages and the Village Rep’s unique and slightly cracked take on beloved Christmas classics. This event is not suitable for young kids.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2DPW0Ok
Wednesday, Dec. 19
‘Rudolph’ Musical
What: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is an adaption of the favorite holiday film special, featuring elaborate projections, costumes and characters against a nostalgic set of designs.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $29-$49; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Naughty & Nice Burlesque’
What: Step back to the 1950s to a show honoring the roots of vaudevillian burlesque in the fifth annual holiday-themed original dance-musical. The show is suitable for children ages 13 years and older; there is no nudity.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 19-20; 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 21-22
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $18-$50
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Saturday, Dec. 22
Johns Island Holiday Market
What: Holiday shopping with local artisans and creators, farmers and vendors, Low Tide Brewery, pony rides, inflatables, soap-making classes, food trucks and more, hosted by the Johns Island Farmers Market.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Drive, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2KIfcyE
‘The Snow Queen’
What: Ballet Evolution will present a production of “The Snow Queen,” based on the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, which follows young Gerda as she journeys to the Snow Queen’s ice palace with the help of a friendly Blackbird to save her true love from the queen’s grasp. Performed with a live chamber ensemble.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$50
More Info: 843-864-4809, balletevolution.org
Saturday, Dec. 29
Kwanzaa Celebration
What: Be a part of the St. Julian Devine Community Center’s annual Kwanzaa celebration commemorating the strength, courage and endurance of the forefathers from Africa who paved the way of freedom for generations.
When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7350, charleston-sc.gov