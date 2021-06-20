Arts and Events

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Sprint Triathlon
What: This five-race series includes a 0.3-mile swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 5K run. Registration includes one T-shirt for the series.
When: 7 a.m. June 20, July 11, July 25 and Aug. 8
Where: James Island County Park
Price: $55 for individual races June 20-July 25, $60 for championship race Aug. 8
More Info: bit.ly/3vmJuN7
Fiber Art
What: The 14th annual African American Fiber Art exhibition is inspired by the Twi word, Sankofa, which translates to “go back and get it." Curated by textile artist Torreah “Cookie” Washington, the exhibit will showcase the artistry of variety of traditional and nontraditional fiber techniques.
When: On exhibition 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Where: 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
'Bone Appetite'
What: This cooking show-style video series will teach how to create healthy, dog-friendly treats and meals, while giving information on foster dogs. Each episode will feature a guest speaker who has a connection to fostering dogs in the Charleston community, and a guest appearance from a current or former foster dog.
When: 1 p.m.
Price: Free
More Info: ccpl.org/events/bone-appetite
'Starstruck'
What: Lowcountry Artists Gallery will show new paintings by Gaston Locklear featuring local nighttime scenes.
When: 1 p.m. June 20
Where: Lowcountry Artists Gallery, 148 East Bay St., Downtown
More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com
Ghost Hunting
What: "Stories in the Cemetery" explores lesser-known haunted locations around Charleston using the tools of real paranormal investigators, from laser grids to thermal imaging cameras. Limited to 10 ghost hunters per tour.
When: 9 p.m. June 20
Where: 251 East Bay St., Downtown
Price: $35 for adults, $20 for kids
More Info: storiesinthecemetery.com
Hurd Documentary
What: From executive producers Julian Gooding, Malcolm Graham and Melvin Graham, this 2020 documentary captures Cynthia Graham Hurd's life and dedication to serving her community as told by her family, library coworkers, dignitaries and friends. The official portrait funded in 2018 by the Charleston Friends of the Library to honor her also will be available for viewing.
When: During the month of June
Where: Main Charleston Library, 68 Calhoun St., Downtown
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2SvaP2z
Monday
Dill Sanctuary
What: Nature Trailer Summer Camps are for children ages 5 to 10 and include a snack, crafts, activities and admission to the Dill Sanctuary to explore the marsh, learn about Native Americans, track animals on the trail and more.
When: 9 a.m.-noon, June 21
Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $145 for members, $180 for nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/3pXNPFw
'Wunderkammer'
What: In his new exhibition at the Halsey Institute, artist Dan Estabrook combines antiquated photography with sculpture and other mediums.
When: On exhibit through July 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3zrbuCN
Tuesday
Your Parks
What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is “Creatures & Cribs: Friends of the Forest"
When: 1 p.m. June 22
More Info: bit.ly/3cbtVkI
Wednesday
Coffee with Mayor
What: Join Mayor Tecklenburg for a cup of coffee and discuss local issues.
When: 7:30 a.m. June 23
Where: Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., Downtown
More Info: bit.ly/3vzP2nI
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $9
More Info: ccprc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center
Thursday
Visiting Author
What: The Charleston Library Society will virtually welcome author Alex Michaelides for a conversation with journalist and editor Will Cathcart to celebrate the release of Michaelides' second novel, "The Maidens."
When: 4 p.m. June 24
Price: $35 virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/3wuQWao
Friday
Fossil Friday
What: Matthew Gibson, curator of Natural History with the Charleston Museum, will share fossil facts and talk about his work in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab.
When: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. June 25
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3cJPGs0
Saturday
Creative Arts Workshop
What: Artist and educator Melissa Meverden will explore the elements of balance and space through playful mixed-media work on canvas. Materials provided.
When: 10 a.m. June 26
Where: Park Circle Gallery
Price: $20 per student
More Info: Park Circle Gallery, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston