Arts and Events

Today
Fiber Art
What: The 14th annual African American Fiber Art exhibition is inspired by the Twi word, Sankofa, which translates to “go back and get it." Curated by textile artist Torreah “Cookie” Washington, the exhibit will showcase the artistry of variety of traditional and nontraditional fiber techniques.
When: On exhibition 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Where: 1st, 2nd & 3rd floors, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Golf Cart Auction
What: Charleston Seafarers are celebrating their bicentennial year with a Golf Cart Raffle. Drawing will be held at their annual "Taste of the World" Fundraiser on Nov. 12.
Price: $20 virtual ticket
More Info: charlestonseafarers.org/golf-cart-raffle
Audra McDonald
What: The Gaillard Center will virtually host singer and actress Audra McDonald for a discussion of her career, activism and projects through the pandemic.
When: 6 p.m. June 27
Price: $10 for individual virtual ticket, $15 for household
More Info: bit.ly/3gJfQ0x
Cynthia Hurd
What: “The Life and Legacy of Cynthia Graham Hurd” is an exhibit documenting librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd’s 31-year career with Charleston County Public Library and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Emanuel 9 also will be on display in the lobby.
When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. during June
Where: 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3gk27fg
Hurd Documentary
What: From executive producers Julian Gooding, Malcolm Graham and Melvin Graham, this 2020 documentary captures Cynthia Graham Hurd’s life and dedication to serving her community as told by her family, library coworkers, dignitaries and friends. The official portrait funded in 2018 by the Charleston Friends of the Library to honor her also will be available for viewing.
When: During the month of June
Where: Main Charleston Library, 68 Calhoun St., Downtown
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2SvaP2z
Monday
'You Are Here'
What: In his new installation at the Halsey Institute, artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman uses multiple types of media to expose power structures and racial dynamics in popular imagery.
When: Through July 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3gZA30Z
Tuesday
Your Parks
What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is, "Plants & Pollinators: Plants & People."
When: 1 p.m. June 29
More Info: ccprc.com/calendar.aspx
Wednesday
Bird Walk
What: A trek through many distinct habitats to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. Participants are encouraged to bring own binoculars.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $9
More Info: ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Kid Tours
What: Kids Tours at the Charleston Museum focus on a different artifacts each week and include a themed craft or activity. This week's tour will be of the Bunting National History Gallery, as curator Matthew Gibson shares facts about the Age of the Dinosaurs.
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown
Price: Free for members; free for nonmembers with admission, $5 for kids, $10 for teens, $12 for adults
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/3vNmtTW
Yoga in the Gallery
What: Lauren Skinner will teach "Creative Flow," a weekly yoga class held in the main gallery of Redux Contemporary Art Center.
When: Wednesdays 6-7 p.m.
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donated for members, $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Thursday
Pint Night
What: Palmetto Brewing Company and other 9 breweries in the Charleston Brewery District will have a pint night to support the South Carolina Brewer's Guild.
When: 4 p.m., the first Thursday of every month
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., Downtown
Price: Free
More Info: 917-930-0132, bit.ly/3xGtasi
Starlight Yoga
What: The moon and stars enhance this flowing yoga class while sand serves as the classroom floor and crashing waves as the soundtrack. Participants will receive a special glow in the dark prize. Open to all fitness levels.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 1
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $8
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/2079/Starlight-Yoga
Ghost Hunting
What: “Stories in the Cemetery” explores lesser-known haunted locations around Charleston using the tools of real paranormal investigators, from laser grids to thermal imaging cameras. Limited to 10 ghost hunters per tour. Register in advance.
When: 9 p.m. nightly
Where: 251 East Bay St., Downtown
Price: $35 for adults, $20 for kids
More Info: storiesinthecemetery.com
Saturday
Fourth of Firefly
What: Firefly Distillery's independence day celebration, Fourth of Firefly, will feature live music from Lauren Hall, Firefly cocktails and tastings, and food trucks Swig & Swine and Jonny Poppers.
When: Noon. July 3
Where: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-557-1405, bit.ly/3wVWBq6
Adoption Tales
What: Information about adopting, sponsoring a pet, or donating to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, a shelter that specializes in senior animals with special needs.
When: 5 p.m. July 3
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary