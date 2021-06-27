Arts and Events

You have permission to edit this article.
Lauren Hall will perform at Firefly Distillery's "Fourth of Firefly" celebration on July 3. File/Provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today 

Fiber Art

What: The 14th annual African American Fiber Art exhibition is inspired by the Twi word, Sankofa, which translates to “go back and get it." Curated by textile artist Torreah “Cookie” Washington, the exhibit will showcase the artistry of variety of traditional and nontraditional fiber techniques.

When: On exhibition 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Where: 1st, 2nd & 3rd floors, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Golf Cart Auction

What: Charleston Seafarers are celebrating their bicentennial year with a Golf Cart Raffle. Drawing will be held at their annual "Taste of the World" Fundraiser on Nov. 12. 

Price: $20 virtual ticket

More Info: charlestonseafarers.org/golf-cart-raffle

Audra McDonald 

What: The Gaillard Center will virtually host singer and actress Audra McDonald for a discussion of her career, activism and projects through the pandemic. 

When: 6 p.m. June 27

Price: $10 for individual virtual ticket, $15 for household

More Info: bit.ly/3gJfQ0x

Cynthia Hurd

What: “The Life and Legacy of Cynthia Graham Hurd” is an exhibit documenting librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd’s 31-year career with Charleston County Public Library and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Emanuel 9 also will be on display in the lobby.

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. during June

Where: 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3gk27fg

Hurd Documentary

What: From executive producers Julian Gooding, Malcolm Graham and Melvin Graham, this 2020 documentary captures Cynthia Graham Hurd’s life and dedication to serving her community as told by her family, library coworkers, dignitaries and friends. The official portrait funded in 2018 by the Charleston Friends of the Library to honor her also will be available for viewing.

When: During the month of June

Where: Main Charleston Library, 68 Calhoun St., Downtown

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2SvaP2z

Monday 

'You Are Here'

What: In his new installation at the Halsey Institute, artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman uses multiple types of media to expose power structures and racial dynamics in popular imagery. 

When: Through July 17

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St., Downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3gZA30Z

Tuesday 

Your Parks

What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is, "Plants & Pollinators: Plants & People."

When: 1 p.m. June 29

More Info: ccprc.com/calendar.aspx

Wednesday 

Bird Walk

What: A trek through many distinct habitats to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. Participants are encouraged to bring own binoculars. 

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $9

More Info: ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Kid Tours

What: Kids Tours at the Charleston Museum focus on a different artifacts each week and include a themed craft or activity. This week's tour will be of the Bunting National History Gallery, as curator Matthew Gibson shares facts about the Age of the Dinosaurs.  

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Downtown

Price: Free for members; free for nonmembers with admission, $5 for kids, $10 for teens, $12 for adults

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/3vNmtTW

Yoga in the Gallery

What: Lauren Skinner will teach "Creative Flow," a weekly yoga class held in the main gallery of Redux Contemporary Art Center. 

When: Wednesdays 6-7 p.m.

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donated for members, $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Thursday 

Pint Night

What: Palmetto Brewing Company and other 9 breweries in the Charleston Brewery District will have a pint night to support the South Carolina Brewer's Guild. 

When: 4 p.m., the first Thursday of every month

Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., Downtown 

Price: Free

More Info: 917-930-0132, bit.ly/3xGtasi

Starlight Yoga

What: The moon and stars enhance this flowing yoga class while sand serves as the classroom floor and crashing waves as the soundtrack. Participants will receive a special glow in the dark prize. Open to all fitness levels.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 1

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $8

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/2079/Starlight-Yoga

Ghost Hunting

What: “Stories in the Cemetery” explores lesser-known haunted locations around Charleston using the tools of real paranormal investigators, from laser grids to thermal imaging cameras. Limited to 10 ghost hunters per tour. Register in advance. 

When: 9 p.m. nightly

Where: 251 East Bay St., Downtown

Price: $35 for adults, $20 for kids

More Info: storiesinthecemetery.com

Saturday

Fourth of Firefly 

What: Firefly Distillery's independence day celebration, Fourth of Firefly, will feature live music from Lauren Hall, Firefly cocktails and tastings, and food trucks Swig & Swine and Jonny Poppers. 

When: Noon. July 3 

Where: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-557-1405, bit.ly/3wVWBq6

Adoption Tales

What: Information about adopting, sponsoring a pet, or donating to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, a shelter that specializes in senior animals with special needs.

When: 5 p.m. July 3

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

