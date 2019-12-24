Wednesday, Jan. 1
Lights of Magnolia
What: Chinese lanterns will glow for four months at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia.
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., through March 15
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: lightsofmagnolia.com
7th Annual Bill Murray Look-A-Like Polar Bear Plunge
What: For the 7th year, we will pay homage to one of Charleston’s funniest residents, Bill Murray! In celebration of the release of the franchise's fourth film in 2020, this year's plunge theme will be Ghostbusters! The Polar Bear Plunge will round out a weekend of festivities on Folly Beach including the Flip Flop Drop and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The event will include a costume contest, commemorative T-shirts and, of course, a plunge into the Atlantic. All attendees are encouraged to come in costume, especially as your favorite Bill Murray character, and be ready to "freeze your bills off."
When: The Costume Contest will kick-off at 1 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach, Charleston
Price: There is a $5 entry fee per person for anyone 18 and up.
More info: visitfolly.com
Friday, Jan. 3
Jazzy Fridays
What: The Workshop will be hosting local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard to kick off your weekend. Free to attend, all ages welcome.
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Workshop, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More info: facebook.com/events/528031294443661
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Grace Potter
What: In the years that followed the release of her widely acclaimed 2015 album "Midnight," Grace Potter considered never putting out a record again. Having endured the tumult of the breakup of her band and subsequent divorce, as well as far more joyful events like a new marriage and the birth of her first child, Potter continued writing on her own, but had no intention of sharing those songs with the world. The acclaimed artist will be playing at the Charleston Music Hall.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $47.50-$121
More info: charlestonmusichall.com
Un-Wined with Watercolor
What: Let loose during the work week with a new kind of happy hour: UnWined with Watercolor, by embracing the relaxing practice of brushing pigment onto paper. In this workshop, watercolor artist and illustrator, Mia Loia, guides you through watercolor tutorials that allow for creative expansion. Whether a complete beginner, or a seasoned watercolorist, this workshop is the perfect way to relieve tension or pass a fun evening with friends. Bring your favorite happy hour drink to enjoy.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Redux Studio, 1056 King St., Charleston
Price: $20 for members, $25 for non-members
More info: reduxstudios.org
STEAM Team
What: Expand your STEAM knowledge with robotics and building activities.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Thursday, Jan. 9
Charleston Restaurant Week
What: The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for Jan. 9-19. This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
When: Jan. 9-19
Where: Various restaurants in downtown Charleston
Price: Depends on the restaurant
More info: restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/charleston/
DIY Dry Erase Calendars
What: Create a colorful calendar using paint chips and a picture frame. All supplies are provided. This program is ideal for school-age children and tweens.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Friday, Jan. 10
Free Family Friday at Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry
What: Free Family Friday offers free admission for everyone at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. No pre-registration required, just come and enjoy the fun!
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: explorecml.org
Saturday, Jan. 11
Oysters on the Point with Weigh Station
What: A sister of Party at the Point, this once-a-month winter series features locally steamed oysters, live music, a Bloody Mary bar and plenty of beer choices.
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5 CityPaperTickets.com, children 12 and younger are free. $7 at the gate
More info: charlestonharborresort.com
Family Fun Event: Star Studded Stories with Activated Story Theatre
What: Activated Story Theatre tours nationwide to bring stories to life, with physical comedy, a giant oversized book, imaginative props, lots of laughter and audience participation. Two stories will be presented — a Polynesian tale called “Hina Goes to the Moon” and the “Story of the Egyptian Cinderella.” Artifacts representing Egyptian and Polynesian cultures can be found in our Early Days gallery. Celebrate the Museum’s 247th birthday with this interactive show and explore our collections from around the world.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: This program is free for members and free with admission. Registration encouraged but not required.
More info: charlestonmuseum.org
O2 Fitness Charleston Marathon — 10th Anniversary
What: The O2 Fitness Charleston Marathon, which benefits Engaging Creative Minds, returns for its 10th anniversary. Don’t miss the marathon, half marathon, 5K or youth marathon that showcases one of the best cities in the world.
When: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Check website for details
Price: marathon $59, half marathon $49
More info: capstoneraces.com/charleston-marathon
Oyster Roast for Sea Turtles
What: Come out to the Livery at Coastal Expeditions for a creekside oyster roast to benefit the Sea Turtle Program in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. Enjoy local oysters roasted by The Smoking Pot and lively libations from Merrow's Garden. We'll have hot coffee brewing all afternoon, too. Keep your toes tapping at the oyster table as you listen to bluegrass from Dallas Baker & Friends.
When: 1-5 p.m.
Where: Coastal Expeditions, 514 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $75
More info: facebook.com/events/1724222471045685/
Sunday, Jan. 12
East Cooper Meals on Wheels Seventh Annual Oyster Roast
What: The East Cooper Meals on Wheels seventh annual Oyster Roast is a family-friendly event with food, oysters (of course), beverages, live music, a bounce house and other fun activities for the family. Guests will enjoy live music from The Shakin Martinis Band while shucking oysters. Hot dogs, beer, wine and soft drinks are also included in the ticket price.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Pkwy., Mount Pleasant
Price: Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for everything but oysters and $10 for children (children 4 years and younger are free). Guests will be required to pay the park admission fee ($2 per person; free for Gold Pass members and children 2 and younger).
More info: ecmow.org/event/seventh-annual-oyster-roast/#more-1130
2020 Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop
What: It’s the perfect time to register for our Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop! In this workshop, you’ll be guided step-by-step through the hand knitting process to create a super cozy, one-of-a-kind blanket. Make one for you or one as a gift. The blanket requires no needles or knitting experience. You will receive enough chunky chenille yarn to make an (approximately) 40" x 50" blanket. A selection of neutral colors (i.e gray, cream and tan) will be offered along with a few other color choices. Colors may be limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop, 280 W. Coleman Blvd., Suite B, Mount Pleasant
Price: $85
More info: arworkshop.com
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
What: For more than seven decades the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has been at the forefront of music-making in the U.K. Its home base since 2004, London’s Cadogan Hall serves as a springboard for seven principal residencies as well as more than forty-five concerts per year in long-term partnership venues across the country, often in areas where access to live orchestral music is very limited. In London, the Orchestra's regular performances at Cadogan Hall are complemented by a distinguished series at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall and a hugely popular series at the Royal Albert Hall. With a wider reach than any other UK large ensemble, the RPO has truly become Britain's national orchestra.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $25-$119
More info: gaillardcenter.org
Toddler Day: Frosty Festivities
What: Do you want to build a snowman? Come on, let’s go and play! Make some snow and create frosty figures. These programs are designed for toddlers (18 months to 3 years) and a parent, grandparent or friend to play and explore in The Charleston Museum. Each program includes four craft projects as well as finger paints, a puppet stage, a sandbox and more.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $8 for museum members, $12 for non-members
More info: charlestonmuseum.org
MLK Family Storytime
What: Listen to stories about Martin Luther King Jr., and color a sheet to display on the library's art wall.
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Tech Tuesday: Ozobot Bit Robots (ages 6 and older)
What: Learn to program Ozobot Bit robots, and tell them what to do through screen-free coding.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Charleston Comedy Festival
What: Charleston City Paper and Theatre 99 have teamed up once again to bring laughter and comedic relief to cure the post-holiday blues. January 2020 will mark the 17th annual Charleston Comedy Festival, the premier comedy event of the Southeast. This year's event promises to be an even bigger hit than years before with big-name acts and more performances, venues and attendees. Performers and comedy troupes from the country's top comedy hotbeds have been invited to perform during the four-day event featuring stand-up, sketch and improv performers.
When: Jan. 15-18
Where: Various locations in Charleston
Price: $15
More info: citypapertickets.com/events/95547027/charleston-comedy-festival
Intro to Home Gardening
What: Fresh Future Farm is more dedicated than ever to giving people the tools they need to become skilled and competent natural home gardeners (chemical-free growing) and take control of their health in 2020. Participants will learn how to upcycle readily available materials to produce the garden of their dreams. Gardening is an easy and affordable way to ensure that the food you feed your families is safe. Not only is the food you grow delicious but the act of gardening itself is a fantastic stress reliever.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston
Price: $15
More info: eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-home-gardening-january-2020-tickets
Bilingual Family Storytime
What: Enjoy a bilingual, English-Spanish storytime featuring Eric Carle's "The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse.”
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Thursday, Jan. 16
Winter Wonderland
What: Brr! It's cold outside, so come enjoy some hot chocolate and winter fun with indoor stories and activities.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
What: Wear your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal friend for a special storytime at the library, followed by a stuffed animals-only sleepover.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Friday, Jan. 17
Taste of Folly 2020
What: A two-day celebration of Folly food including local restaurants selling food and drinks on the street, local vendors, live music, kids’ area and silent auction.
When: Jan. 17-Jan. 18
Where: Folly Beach, Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: visitfolly.com
Saturday, Jan. 18
January Charleston Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday local artisans and crafters feature vintage, jewelry, soaps, candles, mixed media and more. Food and libations from Edmund's Oast Brewing Company, the Workshop and Merrow's Garden Wine Bar.
When: 4-9 p.m.
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing and the Workshop, 1505 King Street Ext., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: chsnightbazaar.com
Lowcountry Dog Magazine's 5th Annual Eat, Drink & Rescue
What: Lowcountry Dog Magazine is back for the 5th Annual Eat, Drink and Rescue at Smoky Oak Taproom. This family-friendly event brings together our three favorite things: eating delicious BBQ, great drinks and rescue dogs.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More info: lowcountrydog.com
Off-Road Duathlon
What: Traverse the scenic trails of Laurel Hill County Park during our Off-Road Duathlon presented in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching and Mount Pleasant Velo. This three-part, beginner-friendly course begins with a 2-mile run, then a 7-mile bike and finishes with another 2-mile run.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1251 Park West Blvd., (Park West Rec Complex) Mount Pleasant
Price: $45
More info: ccprc.com
Candle Making Pop-up
What: Just like with beer styles, everyone has their own, unique likes and dislikes with scents. Come create your own custom fragrance to enjoy at home. Palmetto Scent Studio will be setting up their mobile fragrance bar in the taproom. You’ll be able to sample 40 of their most popular fragrances and pick two to three to blend into your own custom scented candle, wax melt or room spray. While candles cool, enjoy refreshing Indigo Reef brews.
When: 1-5 p.m.
Where: Indigo Reef Brewing Company, 2079 Wambaw Creek Unit #1, Charleston
Price: $16 and up
More info: indigoreefbrewing.com
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Preschool Art Studio: Watercolors and Crayons
What: Discover what happens when you use watercolors with crayons. Be prepared to get a little messy!
When: 11-11:45 a.m.
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Wild Ideas: Learning from Wildlife to Solve Human Problems
What: What do sharks, termites, humpback whales and butterflies have in common? Scientists have emulated their biological designs, which has helped make our lives safer, stronger and more efficient. This “borrowing” of ideas is called biomimicry, and there is still a world of possibilities to discover.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More info: scaquarium.org
An Evening with Neil Degrasse Tyson
What: Join Dr. Tyson for an evening of “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies”. From Star Wars to Frozen to The Martian. An entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right. Incorporates the latest films as well as some classics that you may not have known had any science in them at all.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $49-$79
More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Thursday, Jan. 23
Charleston Jazz Festival
What: The 6th Annual Charleston Jazz Festival will present performances by a wide variety of talented jazz artists. From legends of jazz to emerging artists, to Charleston’s most celebrated home-grown talent, artists of the Charleston Jazz Festival will perform a wide range of styles including swing, salsa, blues, Brazilian, the American Songbook and more.
When: Jan. 23-26
Where: Various events in downtown Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: charlestonjazz.com/festival
After-School Art: Watercolor Birch Trees
What: Learn to paint winter birch trees with watercolors during this art class. Materials and guided instructions are provided.
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Edgar Allan Poe Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Friday, Jan. 24
Potions 301: A Hogwarts Third Year Class
What: Step into the dungeon, explore some wicked experiments and concoct your own unique potions to take home. Robes and wands (or your best Hogwarts-inspired costume) are highly encouraged! Registration is required. Call the branch to register after Jan 2.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Cynthia Graham Hurd/St Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
What: Journey with Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy through a magical wardrobe in the magnificent world of Narnia, in C.S. Lewis's classic tale of adventure and discovery.
When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 25, 2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $31, age suitability: ages 9 and up
More info: charlestonstage.com
Sweetgrass Basket Weaving Workshop
What: Learn to make traditional sweetgrass baskets with basket maker, Sarah Edwards-Hammond! Mrs. Edwards-Hammond comes from a long line of basket makers and has passed down the tradition to her own children, grandchildren and others in the community. The instructor will share a brief history of the basket making art form. Participants will then spend the rest of the class making their own basket as Mrs. Edwards-Hammond guides them. Come learn about an incredible craft that has been a staple of culture, art and history in Charleston for centuries. Space is limited. Reservations are required.
When: 9:30 a.m-1:30 p.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $50 for members, $65 for non-members
More info: charlestonmuseum.org
10th Annual Bo Roast & Chili Cook-off
What: Don’t miss a day of great chili from local restaurants and aspiring home chefs. Proceeds will go to Camp Happy Days. There will a jump castle, music and plenty of fun to be had by all for a great cause.
When: 12-5 p.m.
Where: Smokey Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston
Price: $30
More info: eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-bo-roast-chili-cook-off-tickets
North Charleston Pops
What: Jack Wright’s highly acclaimed tribute to Neil Diamond is an authentic and sophisticated evening of hit songs that have kept Neil Diamond in the hearts of his fans for more than five decades. Jack and his Heartlight Showband join the POPS! to capture the essence of Neil’s timeless multi-generational appeal. The 24-song show includes favorites like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Hello Again,” “Play Me,” “Song Sung Blue,” “I Am ... I Said,” “Sweet Caroline” and “Coming to America.” You won’t want this evening to end!
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $16-$32
More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Stargazing on the Ashley at Drayton Hall
What: There is no more perfect a time or season in Charleston to visit Drayton Hall and stargaze from our landscape than January. Don’t miss Stargazing on the Ashley at Drayton Hall. The Palladian Circle — Drayton Hall's group of emerging contributors, presents an evening of stargazing from the legendary Southern estate, Drayton Hall, in the Ashley River Historic District of Charleston. Hot Toddies will be served and guests will be invited to gaze through telescopes set up on the clear, wide open unlit Drayton Hall landscape.
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $30 members/$20 non-members.
More info: draytonhall.org
Shucked + Sauced
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy's Perennial members will host their second annual Oyster and BBQ celebration at the Rose Pavilion in Hampton Park. The event will feature local oysters, premier Charleston restaurants and local BBQ pit-masters. It’s the best of land and sea. Attendees will also enjoy live music from Dallas Baker and Friends and libations from Holy City Brewing, Oysterman Wine and Cathead Vodka under the oaks.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston, South Carolina
Price: $95
More info: charlestonparksconservancy.org
Sunday, Jan. 26
Lowcountry Oyster Festival
What: Who’s ready to do some oyster shucking? How does 80,000 pounds of oysters sound? The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is the world’s largest oyster festival. Highlights include the legendary “Oyster Shucking” and “Oyster Eating” contests, live music on the main stage, wine, a selection of domestic and imported beers, a Children’s Area and a “Food Court” showcasing a variety of local favorite restaurants to satisfy everyone’s taste. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase at the event.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $17.50
More info: lowcountryhospitalityassociation.com/oyster-fest/
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Drive-In Movie
What: Decorate your own cardboard box car, then sit in your car as you watch a short film all about things that go!
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Homeschool Explorers Club: Migration & Hibernation
What: Dive into fun and learning with our four-part series especially for homeschooling families. Homeschool Explorers Club sessions deliver thematic activities designed for homeschooling families and their children in grades K-12. Each session includes age-appropriate classroom lessons, learning stations throughout the Aquarium, animal enrichments and a scavenger hunt.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston
Price: Prices range from $9.50-$23.95. Multi-session special pricing available. To purchase tickets, call (843) 577-FISH (3474).
More info: scaquarium.org/homeschool
Thursday, Jan. 30
Afternoon Adventures: Painting with Half Pints* (ages 6-11)
What: Have a snack, and create a watercolor masterpiece! During this free-paint session, we will teach you how to mix paint to create new colors, offer inspiration for your artwork, and provide light refreshments to enjoy while you put the brush to canvas. Attendance is limited to 20 artists, and registration is required. Call 843-805-6893 to register.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Friday, Jan. 31
Bandstand
What: From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing. It’s 1945. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $30-$95
More info: gaillardcenter.org
2020 Charleston Health & Wellness Expo
What: Don’t miss the third annual Charleston Health & Wellness Expo at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. Attendees can expect to interact directly with health care professionals, receive lessons on healthy lifestyles, including cooking and exercise and receive giveaways that help promote healthy living in the Lowcountry.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Omar Shrine Temple, 176, 4377, Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More info: CharlestonPhysicians.com/Expo