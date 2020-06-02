Zoom is obscure on Wall St. no more; spending drop-off is tapering, Visa says

Zoom booms as virus drives platform
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Zoom Video Communications is rapidly emerging as the latest internet gold mine as millions of people flock to its conferencing service to see colleagues, friends and family while tethered to their homes during the pandemic.
Tuesday's release of the once-obscure company's financial results for the February-April period provided a window into the astronomical growth that has turned it into a Wall Street star.
Zoom's revenue for its fiscal first-quarter more than doubled from the same time last year to $328 million, resulting a profit of $27 million — up from just $198,000 a year ago.
The numbers exceeded analysts' already heightened expectations, providing another lift to a rocketing stock that has more than tripled in price so far this year. After a big run-up leading up to Tuesday's highly anticipated announcement, Zoom's stock gained nearly 3 percent in extended trading to $213.60 — more than five times the company's initial public offering price of $36 less than 14 months ago.
The surge has left Zoom with a market value of about $59 billion — greater than the combined market values of the four largest U.S. airlines, which have seen their businesses hammered by the coronavirus outbreak.
"We were humbled by the accelerated adoption of the Zoom platform around the globe," said CEO Eric Yuan, who co-founded the company nine years ago.
Visa sees spending drop slowing
NEW YORK — With countries starting to loosen lockdown restrictions, many nations are beginning to show spending improvements, according to Visa.
Total U.S. payments volume dropped 5 percent in May from a year earlier. That's a 13 percentage point improvement from April. Debit grew 12 percent and credit declined 21 percent year-over-year in the period. That's a 17 percentage point and 9 percentage point improvement over April, respectively.
Visa said in a regulatory filing that the recovery in international markets in which it process the majority of transactions lagged the U.S. in May.
Global processed transactions declined 12 percent last month, a 12 point improvement over April.
Loan rates for new cars falling
DETROIT — Interest rates on U.S. new vehicle loans dropped to 4 percent on average last month, the lowest since 2013 as automakers offered 0 percent financing to juice sales amid coronavirus stay-home orders.
The Edmunds.com auto pricing site says the rate was the third-lowest since 2002.
Loan lengths were near record highs in May with an average of 71.4 months, Edmunds reported. Analyst Jessica Caldwell cautioned that the deals may be waning as dealer inventory starts to get depleted during the next few months.
Used car rates averaged 8.3 percent, down from 8.7 percent a year ago but up more than a point from May of 2015.
Store closings push Dick's to a loss
NEW YORK — Dick's Sporting Goods swung to a loss in the first quarter and sales declined, but the sporting goods retailer is seeing sales improve as stores reopen.
While consolidated same-store sales fell 29.5 percent in the first quarter, they are only down 4 percent through the first four weeks of the second quarter.
Online sales remain strong, as consumers look to remain fit during lockdown. The chain's e-commerce sales, which include curbside contactless pickup, increased 110 percent in the first quarter.
Following Dick's temporary store closures through the end of the first quarter, e-commerce sales rose 210 percent.
Safety panel seeks 'black boxes' for copters
WASHINGTON — Federal safety investigators bypassed aviation regulators on Tuesday and urged leading helicopter manufacturers to install so-called black boxes that would help determine the cause of crashes such as the one that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
The National Transportation Safety Board appealed directly to six manufacturers after the Federal Aviation Administration failed to act on the board's recommendations to require the devices on most helicopters. The safety board said turbine-powered helicopters should record data, audio and images during flight.
The NTSB identified seven crash investigations between 2011 and 2017 in which it said the lack of recorder information slowed its ability to find potential safety issues.
The NTSB's move is highly unusual. The board investigates accidents but has no authority to make regulations; that falls to the FAA. The board said it recommended flight-data and cockpit-voice recorders in 2013 and 2015, but the FAA did not act. The request for image-recording capability is new.