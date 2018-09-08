Maybe Kennedy's favorite treat will be the food truck, perhaps the Easter egg hunt and, who knows, possibly both.
Whatever the case, Kristen and Michael Miller believe they bought in the right neighborhood for their two-and-a-half year-old daughter.
After a moderate time searching, the couple chose a home in Oakfield, a moderate sized community off River Road on Johns Island. "They do a lot of different events," she says.
The family is not alone. Thousands of Lowcountry home shoppers spend time online scouring listings for prices, size, locations and photos, take part in showings with their Realtors, seek to get approved for mortgages and then make offers. While they zero in on homes, the perusers also study regions of the Charleston area, narrowing their searches and finding out what's nearby or within the community.
No two subdivisions are precisely alike, so buyers are smart to get a feel for the communities, what's nearby and maybe talk to neighbors, local agents note.
Darlene Tanenbaum, Realtor with Carolina One Real Estate, described the importance of the home's locale in a mass email on "Finding the Right Neighborhood."
"When you think about your dream home, are you seeing the house, or the neighborhood it's in?" she asks. "It's easy to get caught up in bedroom and bathroom counts when you're shopping for a new home, but the biggest choice you're going to make in the process is of course the ‘where’ question. So how do you find the home that's going to be the perfect fit for your whole lifestyle?"
The agent pointed out three of her "favorite tips," including:
- Check out the basic stats. Groups such as the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors locally provide mounds of figures on populations, sale prices, property sizes, average days on the market and percentage of the list price that homes fetch. Tanenbaum adds a few more: "What is the median sale price of homes in a given neighborhood? How do the local and nearby schools perform? What amenities are nearby? How popular is the neighborhood in today's market?," she questions.
- See what the neighbors are doing. "Get a sense of local activities, and see if it looks like a place with frequent block-parties or if people may keep more to themselves," she notes.
- Learn the traffic patterns. "Knowing that you're close to the highway or a public transportation center is one thing. You should find out if there are frequent jams at key commuting times, or if a nearby farmers' market limits road access during weekends," Tanenbaum says. "You may also want to consider how much parking is available, both for yourself and for when you want to entertain."
Jeffrey Bell, agent with ERA/Wilder Realty, lists a house in Carriage Lane, a smaller neighborhood beside Nexton near Summerville. He says the area in and around Nexton — totaling 6,000-9,000 homes — offers perks to home buyers because of its proximity to Interstate 26.
"I think the majority of people (who) transfer into the area are looking for new homes, based on cost," he says, noting that new homes tend to offer value pricing and don't call for renovations, at least not right off. Just more than three quarters of home sales in the Charleston area are resales although new home deals top 40 percent on Johns Island, for instance, according to Real Estate Information Service and Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
The Millers, meanwhile, are glad with their buying choice. They previously lived on James Island and more recently in another community on Johns lsland before choosing the house in new-home community Oakfield.
"The neighborhood has a lot of benefits," she says. They haven't met resdients yet other than in passing, "but we've seen a lot of kids her age," Kristen Miller says. "It's a really good fit."
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.