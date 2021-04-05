Yellen urges global income tax on corporations; SC port rival looks to win more car shipments

Yellen calls for a global business tax
WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration's proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate.
Citing a "30-year race to the bottom" in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational businesses, Yellen said the Biden administration would work with other advanced economies in the G20 to set a minimum.
"Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids," Yellen said in a virtual speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. "It is about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods."
President Joe Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent, partially undoing the Trump administration's cut from 35 percent in its 2017 tax bill. The increase would help pay for the White House's ambitious $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.
According to the Tax Foundation, the Trump administration's reduction took the U.S. corporate tax rate from the highest among the 37 advanced economies in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to the 13th highest. Many analysts have argued, however, that few large U.S. multinationals paid the full tax.
Yellen also said the United States will step up its efforts at home and overseas to fight climate change, "after sitting on the sidelines for four years."
Ga. port looks to handle more cars
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A planned expansion will allow the Port of Brunswick to accommodate additional ships carrying automobiles and machinery.
The Georgia Ports Authority has received a federal permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to add a fourth berth for cargo ships to dock at its Colonel's Island Terminal, The Brunswick News reported. It's too soon to say when work will begin or how much it will cost, said Edward Fulford, a port authority spokesman.
Brunswick has become one of the busiest U.S. seaports for automobile imports and exports, handling more than 587,000 autos and heavy machinery units last year. While trade in autos and machinery declined 4 percent last year at the Brunswick port, business came roaring back in early 2021.
Port officials said Brunswick handled 8.6 percent more autos and machinery in January and February than in the same two-month period a year ago. They expect more growth will follow.
"The re-opening of domestic and overseas auto plants has resulted in an upward trend in roll-on/roll-off volumes at Colonel's Island Terminal in Brunswick and at Savannah's Ocean Terminal, which we expect to continue," said GPA executive director Griff Lynch.
The South Carolina and Georgia state-run ports agencies are major competitors for all classes of cargo, including automobiles and machinery.
Amtrak aims to beef up South routes
ATLANTA — Amtrak says a new route in its long-range plans would connect Savannah to Nashville and stop in Atlanta. Amtrak's proposed new routes also include one that would connect Montgomery, Ala., to Atlanta.
The routes are among several nationwide proposed by Amtrak after President Joe Biden announced his sweeping plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.
Nationwide, Amtrak's 2035 vision plan would add at least 30 new routes and add more trips to at least 20 existing routes.
Amtrak officials are hoping Congress will provide the $80 billion designated for rail in Biden's American Jobs Plan announced Wednesday.
In the Carolinas, the plan calls for more frequent trains from Charlotte to Birmingham, Alabama. No improvements were proposed within South Carolina.
In Louisiana, a new line would run from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.
High court sides with Google in copyright fight
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with Google in an $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle over the internet company's creation of the Android operating system used on most smartphones worldwide.
To create Android, which was released in 2007, Google wrote millions of lines of new computer code. But it also used 11,330 lines of code and an organization that's part of Oracle's Java platform.
Google had argued that what it did is long-settled, common practice in the industry, a practice that has been good for technical progress. And it said there is no copyright protection for the purely functional, noncreative computer code it used, something that couldn't be written another way. But Oracle said Google "committed an egregious act of plagiarism," and it sued.
The justices ruled 6-2 for Google Inc. Two conservative justices dissented.
Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that in reviewing a lower court's decision, the justices assumed "for argument's sake, that the material was copyrightable."
"But we hold that the copying here at issue nonetheless constituted a fair use. Hence, Google's copying did not violate the copyright law," he wrote.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a dissent joined by Justice Samuel Alito that he believed "Oracle's code at issue here is copyrightable, and Google's use of that copyrighted code was anything but fair."
Only eight justices heard the case because it was argued in October, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but before Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court.
The case has been going on for a decade.
Index: US services hit record in March
WASHINGTON — The U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as the easing of coronavirus restrictions released pent-up consumer demand.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its nonmanufacturing index rose to an all-time high 63.7 last month from 55.3 in February. The old record of 60.9 was set in October 2018.
New orders also hit a record, and hiring and prices grew faster.
Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the economic impact of the pandemic last spring. The March reading was much higher than economists had expected. The rollout of vaccines is encouraging Americans to return to normal life — shopping and eating out — and President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan is also likely to stimulate demand for services and juice economic growth.
"All the right pieces for a faster services recovery – expanded vaccine eligibility, reopenings, and historic fiscal expansion – are falling into place,'' economists Oren Klachkin and Gregory Daco of Oxford Econmics wrote in a research note.
Although debate on economic policy often focuses on manufacturing, services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71 percent of all U.S. jobs and 83 percent of private jobs.
GameStop to sell shares after stock frenzy
NEW YORK — Two months after a market phenomenon took shares of GameStop to the moon, the video game retailer said April 5 that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares.
The shares will be sold through an "at-the-market" offering, which lets companies place their stock on the market over a period of time.
The announcement sent shares of GameStop, up 850 percent this year, down 8% at the opening bell.
The GameStop saga has been one of the biggest stories on Wall Street this year.
The company had been pummeled as new technology allowed people to download games, rather than buying a physical copy from GameStop or somewhere else. That shift threatened the existence of GameStop and its shares had been more than halved, to $20 each, by the start of this year.
A number of hedge funds, believing the value of GameStop shares would fall further, shorted the company, or bet against its shares. However, a group of smaller investors who communicated largely on Reddit challenged those hedge funds, believing they were wrong or that they could catch them in a "short squeeze."
To short a stock, an investor borrows shares at the current price for a fee, and buys them back at a later date. If the shares fall, the investors pockets the difference. If it rises, it can lead to massive losses because the borrowed stock is now worth more than was paid for it, and the investor must pay the difference.
That's exactly what happened this year and shares of GameStop rocketed from $20, to $483, and ravaging short sellers like Citron Research.
Line asks to allow US cruises in July
MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking permission to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip.
The company said its precautions go well beyond steps taken by others in the travel and leisure industry that have already reopened, including airlines, hotel, restaurants and sporting events.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd plans to begin U.S. sailings at 60 percent of capacity and raise that to 80% in August and 100% in September. Norwegian also operates Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
CEO Frank Del Rio detailed the request in a letter to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has blocked cruise ships from U.S. ports with a no-sail order since March 2020, after outbreaks on several ships around the world.
On Friday, the CDC updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. It also issued more technical details around its conditional plan to allow cruise ships in U.S. ports, but it did not say when cruise lines could resume sailing.
Still, Walensky urged caution and said she would "advocate against general travel overall" given the rising number of infections.
The CDC said Monday that it "is committed to working with the cruise industry and seaport partners to resume cruising" following a phased approach. "Cruising safely and responsibly during a global pandemic is difficult," especially with concern over new variants of COVID-19, the agency added.
LG to exit mobile phone business
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.
LG's board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement.
LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.
It was still No. 3 in North America, with a 13 percent market share behind Apple's 39 percent and Samsung's 30 percent as of the third-quarter of 2020, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.