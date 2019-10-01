Global trade to see weaker growth
GENEVA — Global trade is forecast to weaken this year to the slowest pace since the depths of the Great Recession due to the U.S.-China trade war.
The World Trade Organization said Tuesday it expects volumes of traded goods to rise 1.2 percent this year, far below the 2.6 percent estimate it issued in April and the weakest since 2009.
Next year's growth was estimated to drop to 2.7 percent from 3.0 percent, but the organization warned that still depends on solving trade disputes.
The U.S. and China in particular are in a wide-ranging dispute that has led to new tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of traded goods. There is little expectation of an imminent resolution to the disagreement, which continues to sap economic growth.
"The darkening outlook for trade is discouraging but not unexpected," said WTO chief Roberto Azevêdo.
The WTO sees continued risks from the trade wars, saying that "further rounds of tariffs and retaliation could produce a destructive cycle of recrimination."
The organization noted that some economies are slowing anyway and that other issues, such as Britain's uncertain exit from the European Union, are adding to uncertainty for businesses trading goods.
Court rules on net-neutrality rules
WASHINGTON — A federal court is ruling that the Federal Communications Commission had the right to dump net-neutrality rules, but couldn't bar states like California from passing their own.
The ruling is largely a victory for FCC chairman Ajit Pai, a Trump administration appointee, who championed a repeal of the Obama-era rules.
The 2015 net neutrality rules had barred internet providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from blocking, slowing down or charging internet companies to favor some sites or apps over others.
Without these rules, phone and cable companies can interfere with internet traffic as long as they disclose it.
Tuesday's decision came from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Net neutrality has evolved from a technical concept into a politically charged issue, the focus of street and online protests and a campaign issue lobbed against Republicans and the Trump administration.
The FCC has long mulled over how to enforce it. The agency had twice lost in court over net-neutrality standards before a Democrat-led commission in 2015 voted in a regime that made internet service a utility , bringing phone and cable companies under stricter oversight.
The telecom industry sued that step but lost. An appeals court sanctioned the 2015 rules.
UPS gets OK to be drone airline
DALLAS — UPS says it won government approval to run a drone airline, and it plans to expand deliveries on hospital campuses and eventually other industries.
United Parcel Service Inc. said Tuesday that its drone subsidiary was awarded an airline certificate last week by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Even before getting the airline designation, UPS Flight Forward, as the subsidiary is called, has operated more than 1,000 flights at Wake Forest University's medical center in Raleigh.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao calls the airline designation a step forward in integrating drones into the U.S. airspace, according to a statement released by the company.
GM strike cost is pegged at $1B
DETROIT — The 16-day strike by auto workers has cost General Motors about $1 billion, an analyst says, while a parts shortage forced the company to close pickup truck and transmission plants in Mexico.
Spokesman Dan Flores confirmed that production at the factories in Silao, Mexico, ended Tuesday morning, affecting 6,000 workers.
The strike has cost GM just over $1 billion thus far, JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman estimated Tuesday in a note to investors.
The plant shutdowns mean that GM has lost any new supplies of its light-duty Chevrolet Silverado, the company's top-selling U.S. vehicle. Earlier GM had to close a Mexican engine plant and an assembly plant in Canada due to the strike.
The strike by over 49,000 union workers is now in its third week, and both sides are feeling the impact. Workers are having to get by on $250 per week in strike pay instead of their normal base pay of about $1,200 per week.
GM's losses are mounting each week the strike continues, costing about $480 million in the first week and another $575 million in the second, Brinkman wrote. The company is losing $82 million per day, he calculated.
Construction spending up slightly in Aug.
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending edged up a disappointing 0.1 percent in August as continued weakness in nonresidential construction offset the best gain in home building in nine months.
The latest figure marked the fourth month of lackluster results, including declines in May and June and a flat reading in July, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Construction in April had risen 0.6 percent.
Home construction, which has been in the doldrums for much of this year, was up 0.9 percent in August. It was the best showing since a 3.2 percent surge last November. Nonresidential construction declined 1 percent as spending on schools, hospitals and hotels were all down.
Spending on government construction projects edged up 0.4 percent as a gain in state and local spending offset a drop in the smaller federal government category.