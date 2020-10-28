World Stroke Day is Oct. 29, and the American Heart Association and MUSC Health want to encourage communities to end a leading cause of death and disability in our state. South Carolina is in the stroke belt, which is a group of southeastern states with high stroke death rates. According to the CDC, South Carolina has the fifth highest stroke death rate in the U.S.
Strokes don’t discriminate. They can happen to anyone, at any age – and about one in four people worldwide will have one in their lifetime. The good news? Up to 80% of strokes are treatable, preventable, and beatable.
High blood pressure is the primary preventable risk factor for stroke and affects millions of Americans. Normal blood pressure is below 120/80. If you have high blood pressure, work with your medical provider to manage it through medication or lifestyle changes. Not only will this lower your risk of stroke, it will also help your brain to function better for longer. In addition to knowing your numbers, eating healthy, moving more, and reducing stress can help prevent another stroke.
Education is crucial when it comes to treating stroke. The acronym FAST is now in common use to assist the public in recognizing stroke. It stands for:
F – face drooping
A – arm weakness
S – speech difficulty
T – time to call 9-1-1
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, immediately call 911. Time is limited, and treatment must happen as soon as possible after the symptoms start.