Workplace chat service Slack is being sold; Airbnb IPO looks to raise $2.6B

Salesforce to buy chat service Slack
SAN FRANCISCO — Business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against longtime industry powerhouse Microsoft.
The acquisition announced Tuesday is the largest in the 21-year history of Salesforce. The company was one of the first to sell software as a subscription service that could be used on any internet-connected device instead of the more cumbersome process of installing the programs on individual computers.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff hailed the "cloud computing" concept as the wave of the future to much derision initially. But software as a service has become an industry standard that has turned into a gold mine for longtime software makers. Microsoft for one has developed its own thriving online suite, known as Office 365, which includes a Teams chatting service.
Slack in July filed a complaint in the European Union accusing Microsoft of illegally bundling Teams into Office 365 in a way that blocks its removal by customers who may prefer Slack.
"For Benioff, this is all about Microsoft," said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. "It's just clear Microsoft is moving further and further away from Salesforce when it comes to the cloud wars."
Airbnb hopes to raise $2.6b in IPO
NEW YORK — Airbnb hopes to raise as much as $2.6 billion in its initial public stock offering this month, betting investors will see its home-sharing model as the future of travel.
In a government filing Tuesday, the San Francisco company said it expects to offer 51.9 million common shares priced between $44 and $50 each. The company is expected to list its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Dec. 10.
At the midpoint of its proposed range, Airbnb would command a market value of $32.3 billion, according to Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs.
It's a remarkable comeback for the company that delayed its IPO when the coronavirus pandemic crippled global travel in the spring. Airbnb has more than 7 million listings on its platform, run by 4 million hosts worldwide.
Nasdaq seeks to require board diversity
NEW YORK — Nasdaq is pushing for the more than 3,000 companies listed on its U.S. stock exchange to make their boardrooms less overwhelmingly male and white by hiring directors that better reflect the country's diverse population.
The company filed a proposal Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that, if approved, would require all companies on the exchange to disclose the breakdowns of their boards by race, gender and sexual orientation. Companies that do not comply could be delisted, or kicked off the exchange.
The proposal would also require most Nasdaq-listed companies to have at least two diverse directors or, if they cannot meet the mandate, to explain why not. That could include one board member who is female and one who is either an underrepresented racial minority or LGBTQ. Foreign companies and smaller companies would have additional flexibility in satisfying this requirement with two female directors.
Nasdaq's plan ups the stakes in what was already a widening push by shareholders and governments around the world for more diversity on corporate boards, which often are composed of mostly white men.
Proponents say greater board diversity can improve financial performance for companies — and ultimately their stock prices — by bringing in varying opinions and voices.
Construction spending jumps in Oct.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. construction spending jumped 1.3 percent in October, the fifth straight monthly increase, again on the strength of single-family home building.
The U.S. Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the October gain follows a strong upward revision of 0.5 percent in September. Private residential construction projects rose 2.9 percent with single-family home building up 5.6 percent. Spending on government construction projects increased 1 percent.
During the first ten months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.3 percent over the same period last year.
Factories grew more slowly in Nov.
WASHINGTON — American factories grew at a slower pace last month and there are concerns that surging coronavirus infections will endanger an economic recovery.
The Institute of Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its manufacturing index dipped to 57.5 in November from 59.3 in October. Any reading above 50 signals that manufacturing is expanding. The ISM index plunged in the spring but has since bounced back and now shows factories on a six-month winning streak.
New orders and production grew more slowly last month. Hiring actually dropped, reversing a gain in October. New export orders grew faster. Sixteen of 18 industries surveyed reported growth last month, led by apparel and mineral manufacturers.
"For now, the manufacturing sector appears to be weathering another round of virus outbreaks fairly well," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research note. "However, the outlook is uncertain given targeted restrictions and shutdowns, at home and abroad, could disrupt activity and weigh on demand."
CSX plans to buy regional railroad
OMAHA, Neb. — CSX is acquiring a regional railroad in New England to bolster its network in the northeastern United States, but a rival says the deal could hurt competition.
CSX said Monday it is acquiring Pan Am Railways, but it didn't disclose terms of the deal. The transaction will expand CSX's 23-state network into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine while adding to its reach in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
If regulators approve the deal, CSX would also acquire Pan Am's partial ownership of a 600-mile joint venture with Norfolk Southern railroad called Pan Am Southern. Earlier this month, Norfolk Southern raised concerns about this deal with the Surface Transportation Board because it could undermine competition between CSX and Norfolk Southern in the eastern U.S.
Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX already operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 states, including South Carolina and two Canadian provinces.